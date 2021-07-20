Zombie Doctor achievement in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Players can obtain many achievements in Minecraft, one of them being the Zombie Doctor achievement.

This Minecraft achievement is well worth completing, especially if the zombie villager has a profession that a player would like to trade with. Cured villagers will offer great deals to players who permanently cured them.

While it is not the most difficult achievement to get, there are specific steps required to receive the Zombie Doctor achievement. The following is a guide to obtaining the Zombie Doctor Minecraft achievement.

Everything players need to know about the Zombie Doctor achievement in Minecraft

What is the Zombie Doctor achievement?

The Zombie Doctor achievement in Minecraft is awarded to players who cure a zombie villager back into a regular villager.

Zombie villagers are villager mobs that were infected by a zombie. These mobs are hostile, unlike their peaceful counterparts. Zombies love to attack villagers, which is why villagers go to sleep before any nightie mobs can spawn. Any kind of villager can be turned into a zombie, and their wardrobe will remain similar after being infected.

While regular villagers can be turned into zombie villagers, it is also possible for zombie villagers to spawn naturally during world generation. Regardless of how a zombie villager came to be, their health can be restored by a player.

Required items

In order to receive the Zombie Doctor achievement, a few things are required.

Of course, players must locate a zombie villager. Before that, however, there are some items that a player will want to have in their inventory.

The first item a player needs to cure a zombie villager is a splash potion of weakness. However, players can also opt to use an arrow of weakness instead of a splash potion.

To make a splash potion of weakness, players should combine a bottle of splash potion with gunpowder in a brewing stand. To make the regular splash potion, they will need a fermented spider eye and a bottle of water. Blaze powder is always required for making potions as well.

Players will also need a golden apple to cure a zombie villager. These can be found in loot chests, or crafted with eight gold giants and one apple.

How to get the achievement?

Once all the materials are gathered, players should throw the splash potion of weakness at the zombie villager. They can also use a bow to hit the villager with an arrow of weakness. Once the mob is inflicted with weakness, give the zombie villager the golden apple by applying it to the villager rather than eating it.

When done correctly, the zombie villager will start to transform. This might take a while, so players can trap it within an enclosed space of blocks, such as iron bars.

Eventually, the zombie villager will turn into a regular villager, and the player who cured the mob will receive the Zombie Doctor achievement.

