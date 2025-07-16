  • home icon
  SWAPMEAT Meat Lab 6 playtest announced: Dates, how to sign up, and more

SWAPMEAT Meat Lab 6 playtest announced: Dates, how to sign up, and more

By Siddharth Patil
Published Jul 16, 2025 12:33 GMT
SWAPMEAT playtest
Dive into a wolrd of meaty action and chaos (Image via One More Game)

The upcoming co-op roguelite shooter SWAPMEAT is soon getting a new playtest. Labelled Meat Lab 6, participants who get access will be able to dive into fun alien mowing action as they swap body parts with defeated foes to get more powerful. Access begins on July 17, 2025, and lasts until July 23, 2025. Those intrigued should read on to learn more about this opportunity.

We'll take a look at dates and times for all regions as well as how to sign up for the playtest. Here are the details for indie developer One More Game's upcoming game.

SWAPMEAT Meat Lab 6 playtest dates and timings

youtube-cover
The playtest will be available via Steam on PC, and here's when players across the globe can gain access:

  • Pacific Time (PT): July 17, 2025, at 10 am
  • Mountain Time (MT): July 17, 2025, at 11 am
  • Central Time (CT): July 17, 2025, at 12 pm
  • Eastern Time (ET): July 17, 2025, at 1 pm
  • British Standard Time (BST): July 17, 2025, at 6 pm
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): July 17, 2025, at 7 pm
  • Moscow Standard Time (MSK): July 17, 2025, at 8 pm
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): July 17, 2025, at 10:30 pm
  • China Standard Time (CST): July 18, 2025 at 1 am
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): July 18, 2025, at 2 am
  • Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): July 18, 2025, at 3 am
  • New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): July 18, 2025, at 5 am
It will end on:

  • Pacific Time (PT): July 23, 2025, at 5 pm
  • Mountain Time (MT): July 23, 2025, at 6 pm
  • Central Time (CT): July 23, 2025, at 7 pm
  • Eastern Time (ET): July 23, 2025, at 8 pm
  • British Standard Time (BST): July 24, 2025, at 1 am
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): July 24, 2025, at 2 am
  • Moscow Standard Time (MSK): July 24, 2025, at 3 am
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): July 24, 2025, at 5:30 am
  • China Standard Time (CST): July 24, 2025, at 8 am
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): July 24, 2025 at 9 am
  • Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): July 24, 2025 at 10 am
  • New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): July 24, 2025 at 12 pm
In other words, players will be able to enjoy the SWAPMEAT playtest for a week with their friends.

How to sign up for SWAPMEAT Meat Lab 6 playtest and what to expect

A plethora of changes await players in the new build (Image via One More Game)
A plethora of changes await players in the new build (Image via One More Game)

To be eligible for participation, users must first sign up for access:

Those who sign up and refer three other friends will get guaranteed access for the full squad, while keys last. So, those who have a group of friends to play with should sign up as soon as possible. As for the gameplay, fans of games like Risk of Rain 2 will find much to enjoy here.

Various changes implemented with this new build start with a tutorial to allow players to come to grips with the game's mechanics as well as a prologue that introduces the game's wacky, sci-fi world. Elements have also been tweaked, now causing status effects depending on the element type, like Burning for Fire and Staggered for Kinetic.

Changes to elements like HUD, boss balancing, Mutations, and more, as well as new additions like items and equipment passives, will also go a long way in enhancing the deep mechanics of SWAPMEAT.

Lastly, developer One More Game will be hosting a Twitch live stream on July 18, 2025, to showcase what's new in the game.

Siddharth Patil

Siddharth Patil

Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.

Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.

Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.

Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
