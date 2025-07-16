SWAPMEAT Meat Lab 6 playtest announced: Dates, how to sign up, and more

The upcoming co-op roguelite shooter SWAPMEAT is soon getting a new playtest. Labelled Meat Lab 6, participants who get access will be able to dive into fun alien mowing action as they swap body parts with defeated foes to get more powerful. Access begins on July 17, 2025, and lasts until July 23, 2025. Those intrigued should read on to learn more about this opportunity.

We'll take a look at dates and times for all regions as well as how to sign up for the playtest. Here are the details for indie developer One More Game's upcoming game.

SWAPMEAT Meat Lab 6 playtest dates and timings

The playtest will be available via Steam on PC, and here's when players across the globe can gain access:

Pacific Time (PT): July 17, 2025, at 10 am

July 17, 2025, at 10 am Mountain Time (MT): July 17, 2025, at 11 am

July 17, 2025, at 11 am Central Time (CT): July 17, 2025, at 12 pm

July 17, 2025, at 12 pm Eastern Time (ET): July 17, 2025, at 1 pm

July 17, 2025, at 1 pm British Standard Time (BST): July 17, 2025, at 6 pm

July 17, 2025, at 6 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST): July 17, 2025, at 7 pm

July 17, 2025, at 7 pm Moscow Standard Time (MSK): July 17, 2025, at 8 pm

July 17, 2025, at 8 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): July 17, 2025, at 10:30 pm

July 17, 2025, at 10:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): July 18, 2025 at 1 am

July 18, 2025 at 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST): July 18, 2025, at 2 am

July 18, 2025, at 2 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): July 18, 2025, at 3 am

July 18, 2025, at 3 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): July 18, 2025, at 5 am

It will end on:

Pacific Time (PT): July 23, 2025, at 5 pm

July 23, 2025, at 5 pm Mountain Time (MT): July 23, 2025, at 6 pm

July 23, 2025, at 6 pm Central Time (CT): July 23, 2025, at 7 pm

July 23, 2025, at 7 pm Eastern Time (ET): July 23, 2025, at 8 pm

July 23, 2025, at 8 pm British Standard Time (BST): July 24, 2025, at 1 am

July 24, 2025, at 1 am Central European Summer Time (CEST): July 24, 2025, at 2 am

July 24, 2025, at 2 am Moscow Standard Time (MSK): July 24, 2025, at 3 am

July 24, 2025, at 3 am Indian Standard Time (IST): July 24, 2025, at 5:30 am

July 24, 2025, at 5:30 am China Standard Time (CST): July 24, 2025, at 8 am

July 24, 2025, at 8 am Japan Standard Time (JST): July 24, 2025 at 9 am

July 24, 2025 at 9 am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): July 24, 2025 at 10 am

July 24, 2025 at 10 am New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): July 24, 2025 at 12 pm

In other words, players will be able to enjoy the SWAPMEAT playtest for a week with their friends.

How to sign up for SWAPMEAT Meat Lab 6 playtest and what to expect

A plethora of changes await players in the new build (Image via One More Game)

To be eligible for participation, users must first sign up for access:

Sign up at the official SWAPMEAT website

Wait for confirmation

Those who sign up and refer three other friends will get guaranteed access for the full squad, while keys last. So, those who have a group of friends to play with should sign up as soon as possible. As for the gameplay, fans of games like Risk of Rain 2 will find much to enjoy here.

Various changes implemented with this new build start with a tutorial to allow players to come to grips with the game's mechanics as well as a prologue that introduces the game's wacky, sci-fi world. Elements have also been tweaked, now causing status effects depending on the element type, like Burning for Fire and Staggered for Kinetic.

Changes to elements like HUD, boss balancing, Mutations, and more, as well as new additions like items and equipment passives, will also go a long way in enhancing the deep mechanics of SWAPMEAT.

Lastly, developer One More Game will be hosting a Twitch live stream on July 18, 2025, to showcase what's new in the game.

