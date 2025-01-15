Sweat Now, Cry Less in Honkai Star Rail: Stats, effect, and materials guide

Sweat Now, Cry Less is one of the upcoming Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail 3.0. It can be equipped on characters following the Remembrance Path. Right after the update releases, this piece of gear will be added to the game, and players can acquire it by unlocking the premium variant of Maneless Honor Battle Pass.
We discuss the unique effect, stats, and materials required to level up Sweat Now, Cry Less can do in Honkai Star Rail 3.0.
Unique effect, stats, and upgrade materials of Sweat Now, Cry Less in Honkai Star Rail
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Since HoYoverse is implementing a brand-new playable Path in Honkai Star Rail 3.0, several Remembrance Light Cones are being added. As mentioned, Trailblazers can obtain this LC by purchasing the Nameless Glory version of the Battle Pass.
The following section details what effect Sweat Now, Cry Less can grant to its wearer:
Come Train! – Increases the wearer’s CRIT Rate by 12%. When the wearer’s memosprite is on the field, increases the wearer and their memosprite’s DMG dealt by 24%.
After you obtain this LC, upgrade it to Level 80 to unlock its full potential. Here are the stats Sweat Now, Cry Less bestows to its wearer when it is fully leveled up:
- DEF: 198
- ATK: 529
- HP: 1058
Also read: Honkai: Star Rail x Fate collab characters leaked
Ascension materials
- 3,08,000x Credits
- 15x Fear-Stomped Flesh
- 15x Courage-Torn Chest
- 12x Glory-Aspersed Torso
- 3x Bija of Consciousness
- 9x Seedling of Manas
- 12x Flower of Alaya
The new Remembrance LC Ascension material, Bija of Consciousness, and its other rarities can be farmed from the Crimson Calyx: Bud of Remembrance in “Strife Ruins” Castrum Kremnos. Each wave of this activity requires 10 Trailblaze Power and can be completed up to six times at once. Other than Calyx, purchase Bija of Consciousness and its variants from the in-game Embers Exchange store.
Eliminate “Titankin” enemies scattered across Amphoreus to acquire Glory-Aspersed Torso and other variants. Defeating them will net you a decent amount of these materials. You can also buy them from the in-game store.
Checkout these Honkai Star Rail articles:
- Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 Light Cones: 5-star signature LCs and 4-stars
- Best characters to get in Honkai: Star Rail 3.0, ranked
- Honkai Star Rail 3.0 banner schedule and character release dates
- Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 to feature 8 character banners
- Honkai: Star Rail 3.0 second half banners revealed
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.