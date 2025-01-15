Sweat Now, Cry Less in Honkai Star Rail: Stats, effect, and materials guide

Sweat Now, Cry Less is one of the upcoming Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail 3.0. It can be equipped on characters following the Remembrance Path. Right after the update releases, this piece of gear will be added to the game, and players can acquire it by unlocking the premium variant of Maneless Honor Battle Pass.

We discuss the unique effect, stats, and materials required to level up Sweat Now, Cry Less can do in Honkai Star Rail 3.0.

Unique effect, stats, and upgrade materials of Sweat Now, Cry Less in Honkai Star Rail

Unique effect and stats of Sweat Now, Cry Less (Image via HoYoverse)

Since HoYoverse is implementing a brand-new playable Path in Honkai Star Rail 3.0, several Remembrance Light Cones are being added. As mentioned, Trailblazers can obtain this LC by purchasing the Nameless Glory version of the Battle Pass.

The following section details what effect Sweat Now, Cry Less can grant to its wearer:

Come Train! – Increases the wearer’s CRIT Rate by 12%. When the wearer’s memosprite is on the field, increases the wearer and their memosprite’s DMG dealt by 24%.

After you obtain this LC, upgrade it to Level 80 to unlock its full potential. Here are the stats Sweat Now, Cry Less bestows to its wearer when it is fully leveled up:

DEF: 198

198 ATK: 529

529 HP: 1058

Ascension materials

3,08,000x Credits

15x Fear-Stomped Flesh

15x Courage-Torn Chest

12x Glory-Aspersed Torso

3x Bija of Consciousness

9x Seedling of Manas

12x Flower of Alaya

Flower of Alaya (Image via HoYoverse)

The new Remembrance LC Ascension material, Bija of Consciousness, and its other rarities can be farmed from the Crimson Calyx: Bud of Remembrance in “Strife Ruins” Castrum Kremnos. Each wave of this activity requires 10 Trailblaze Power and can be completed up to six times at once. Other than Calyx, purchase Bija of Consciousness and its variants from the in-game Embers Exchange store.

Glory-Aspersed Torso (Image via HoYoverse)

Eliminate “Titankin” enemies scattered across Amphoreus to acquire Glory-Aspersed Torso and other variants. Defeating them will net you a decent amount of these materials. You can also buy them from the in-game store.

