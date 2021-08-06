Sykkuno reveals what his old job was before streaming on Twitch

During a recent livestream, Twitch streamer Thomas “Sykkuno” revealed what his previous job was before becoming a full-time streamer.

Sykkuno initially gained attention on Twitch because of his League of Legends content. He has been active on the platform since around November 2011, and started streaming regularly in April 2019.

Most full-time streamers on the platform tend to have a background in gaming or were employed in related industries. However, that is not the case with Sykkuno. The streamer revealed that he used to work as a software developer before becoming a Twitch streamer.

What was Sykkuno doing before he became a full-t streamer?

Despite being active as a content creator on YouTube since around 2011, Sykkuno had less than 50K followers on Twitch until the second half of 2019. The streamer has till date not released a lot of information about himself. He is one of the many content creators who collaborated on Twitch for Among Us in 2020. Sykkuno then quickly became one of the most recognizable Twitch streamers. He now spends most of his time playing games such as Minecraft, Valorant and Rust.

Regardless, during a recent livestream, he revisited his previous job when asked about it by a fellow streamer. The two were playing Battleship when Sykkuno disclosed the following:

“I worked at a startup before. I was a software developer. I don’t want to say all the companies in case of..”

Hence, fans will be surprised to hear that Sykkuno in truth was a software developer before making it as a streamer/content creator. He did not name the company for privacy reasons. In the past, the streamer revealed the same during another livestream as well:

@AngelsKimi im a math major — Sykkuno (@Sykkuno) June 22, 2015

With that being said, Sykkuno's journey on the platform and his quick rise to popularity is there for all to see.

thank you guys so much for coming to the stream!! I finally got silver 2!! pic.twitter.com/lKGMS0svHB — Sykkuno (@Sykkuno) April 18, 2019

Sykkuno currently has 3.63 million followers on Twitch and around 2.64 million subscribers on YouTube. He currently boasts more than 20K subscribers on Twitch and has a subscriber-high of 39,447, something that he achieved in January 2021.

Edited by Sabine Algur