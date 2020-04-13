synerGE Gaming: Winners of Akhada Cup Season 2, Soul at #8, Fnatic in the Top 5

synerGE Gaming is the winner of Akhada Cup Season 2 organised by Proscrims Esports India.

Soul disappointed their fans with an 8th position. Fnatic performed well with a 4th rank.

synerGE lifts the trophy

Akhada Cup Season 2 is an invitational PUBG Mobile scrims tournament organized by the Proscrims Esports of India. The competition is a five-day journey where the invitational teams of India like Soul, Fnatic India, IND, Celtz, synerGE, etc., showcase their talent and fight to be the winner.

The competition in the Akhada Cup Season 2 was mainly seen between synerGE, Megastars, and Revenge Esports. The trio were very close to each other at the end of Day 4. However, the trophy of the Akhada Cup was lifted by the fans' favorite team synerGE Gaming.

synerGE, with players like Austinx, Seervi, Shryder, and TED is also considered to be the top contender to win the PMPL South Asia Region. They have amazed their fans with their extraordinary gaming skills so far. We all have seen them knocking and killing Mortal, Scout, Jonathan in Erangle open fields, and the buildings of the Miramar.

As per many experts like 8BitGoldy and Scout in the PUBG Mobile community , synerGE Gaming is a new upcoming team of talented players in the Indian gaming community.

Standings of the Final Day 5

Day 5 Standings of Akhada Cup Season 2

As the tables above show, the only teams that were somewhere around synerGE Gaming were Revenge Esports, Megastars, and Fnatic India. Fans' most favorite team, Soul, did not even make it to the top 5.

With a total of just 213 rating points, Mortal and his teammates surely disappointed their fans. synerGE, with 324 rating points overall, won the tournament, and are currently focused on the PMPL South Asia Region.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News and PUBG News.