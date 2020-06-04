SypherPK reveals Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 Leaks & theories

SypherPK deciphers Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 leaks in detail.

The Youtuber also suggests new changes to ensure the game stays in a balanced state.

SypherPK recently rolled out a video discussing latest Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 leaks and theories (Image credits: Dexetro)

Popular Fortnite Youtuber, SypherPK recently rolled out a video discussing Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 leaks, and possible features that might drop with the upcoming season.

The streamer initially starts off by touching on a few pivotal topics, Doomsday event, Fortnite new season date, and the upcoming skins, just to name a few.

SypherPK starts off by debunking a popular theory that has been going around the Fortnite community. The theory suggests that Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 delay was deliberate and was hinted way back in Season 9 in a Block Party short in Fortnite.

"It could very well be a coincidence, but it might not be." He added.

Here are the clip and a few images to help you better understand the theory.

SypherPK reveals Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 leaks.

However, with the recent Fortnite Season being extended for a third time now, the theory has been confirmed as an elaborate hoax.

When does the new Fortnite season start?

This however spawns another question: When does next season of Fortnite?

In a recent statement, Fortnite has announced that the new season of Fortnite will start on June 17th, 2020. The Doomsday event in Fortnite has also been pushed back to 15th of June, 2020.

The Fortnite live event timer has also been update in the lobby screen and on Midas' desk.

Fortnite Doomsday event

The Fortnite doomsday event has now been rescheduled to June 15th 2020.

Sypher starts off by explaining how the Fortnite doomsday event might play.

"Midas is probably going to use the power of the storm and combine it with the device to further amplify things" he added.

He also goes on to explain how the "Cyclo" skin will probably play an important role during the Fortnite doomsday event. Furthermore, he adds that the "suit" could probably be a part of the device which could help Midas control the machine remotely.

Jonesy, now 'Agent Jonesy'

Moving on, SypherPK reveals a brand new variant for the legendary Jonesy character that was discovered with the Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 leaks.

Given the entire "Spy agents" theme, it is highly likely that the skin in question could be a free Fortnite skin, rewarded to players who attend the upcoming doomsday event. He dubs the skin as a "John wick skin, with Jonesy's face" and rightfully so.

Could traps be a solution to counter the 'Spray meta' ?

Furthermore, the Youtuber also discussed the issue around too many spray weapons in Fortnite with no effective counter to them.

SMGS, Drumguns, Miniguns, Mythic Scar are all in-game at the same time. While that in itself might not be a problem, the lack of an effective counter to these weapons could hamper the Fortnite's overall balance.

SypherPK then adds that "Traps" were an effective solution. However, "they might have been a bit too over-powered" he added. Adding to it, he suggested that bringing traps back after implementing a small nerf to them might just be what the game needs at this point.

He goes on to explain the reason behind why traps were removed from the game in the first place.

"Epic wants the players to move around the map using the port-a-potties and teleport trash cans without the fear of being trapped"

Given how mobility is scarce in the current Fortnite map, their decision of removing the traps comes as a wise one. Sypher also states that Traps may come back when Fortnite introduces better ways to rotate around the map.