SypherPK reveals the importance of The Portal in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Popular content creator Ali "SypherPK" Hassan has explained the importance of the portal that has shown up in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

The portal in question will likely play an influential role in shaping up the “original Fortnite story”.

Recently, Epic Games had confirmed that Jonesy has, in truth, been recruiting different warriors for a mission that has largely been unknown.

SypherPK recently posted a video where he explained exactly what the portal is all about. The theories that he talked about in the video do have proof to back them up as he effectively tied together different Fortnite seasons and characters that initially appeared to be a part of a long, random narrative.

SypherPK says the portal in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 has large-scale consequences

In the latest video, SypherPK talked about a number of things that seem to tie the Fortnite story together.

A ''Pickle'' portal got added to the game files which is related to the nexus and the zeropoint.



It has connections with ''HighTower'' (Marvel) and ''Wombat'' (has a female and male skin, Walking Dead?).



will the marvel heroes enter the island through this portal? pic.twitter.com/77f6gRExIB — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) December 15, 2020

Firstly, the portal itself has a background that has been confirmed to be from the “Walking Dead” world.

“Walking Dead” characters Daryl and Michonne have been confirmed to be some of the warriors that Jonesy has recruited. They will travel via the portal along with characters such as Kratos from God of War and Master Chief from Halo.

Marvel: Royalty Warriors Pack

Warriors can be formed for any reason, whether it be a king's responsibility, a soldiers duty or a hired gun's



Black Panther

Task Master

Captain Marvel pic.twitter.com/PMDVptOmV8 — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) December 15, 2020

I'm not sure if I already told y'all, but the Marvel Pack will include the following cosmetics:



- 3 Skins (Black Panther w/ Style, Captain Marvel w/ Style, Taskmaster)

- 3 Back Blings

- 2 Gliders

- 3 Pickaxes — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) December 16, 2020

Fortnite gamers might have noticed that the loop closes each time they get close to it. According to SypherPK, the portal allows characters to enter the Fortnite world but does not allow them to escape the Fortnite loop.

The loop is basically never-ending as players repeatedly get thrown into the Fortnite island and fight to be the last man standing, only to do it all over again.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 sees Jonesy trying to recruit more and more people so that he can protect the zero point and stop others from escaping the loop. Other characters that he is rumored to recruit are Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Task Master.

Jonesy has already been confirmed to work for the organization Imagined Order, an organization devoted to making sure that nobody can escape the loop. They have been sending IO guards via elevators from the underground to prevent people from escaping the loop. They are also responsible for the mysterious bunkers that appeared in different areas of the island through the seasons.

Image via SypherPK, YouTube

According to SypherPK, Jonesy has an unnamed female boss who featured in the Season 9 Unvaulting event.

As can be seen in the picture below, Jonesy's boombox and the Imagined Order female boss’ headgear sat on a desk during the Fortnite Season 9 Unvaulting event.

Image via SypherPK, YouTube

Finally, the reason Jonesy appears to be unwilling to enter the Zero Point is because he does not want another of his snapshots in the Fortnite world.

SypherPK also talked about the original Jonesy snapshot, who he thinks is the bunker Jonesy. All other subsequent skins have been said to be snapshots of Jonesy that are trapped in the Fortnite loop.

Image via SypherPK, YouTube

Finally, SypherPK talked about the Seven, the organization that Jonesy’s boss wants him to avoid at all costs. The Seven are trying to escape the loop and also helped Fortnite players during the black hole event.

While Imagined Order and Jonesy are working to make sure nobody can escape the loop, the Seven want to escape and are helping others to do the same.

What happens next in Fortnite remains to be seen, but it appears all the events that have occurred until now are interconnected.