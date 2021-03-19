SypherPK shows how to fool enemies by becoming a prop in Fortnite Season 6

One of the most consistent Fortnite streamers, SypherPK was the first to demonstrate turning himself into a prop and fooling opponents. He also shared a glimpse of this ability with his ardent followers.

The venerated streamer trolled several players after transforming himself into a box. During a game, he visited Dr. Jekyll, who turned the character into a wooden box. The streamer then waited for the players to approach and caught them by surprise.

Regarding the experience, Sypher PK said,

Dude, I am gonna spend so much gold turning into props, man! This one’s probably one of the most OP ones!”

In his boxed form, SypherPK watched patiently as others battled in front of him. At the right moment, his character changed form and eliminated the shocked opponent. The Fortnite streamer seemed to be having a good time playing Prop Hunt.

Epic Games has gone all out with adding new features to Season 6 of Fortnite. There are many interesting updates, but none as mind-bending as the player's ability to turn into a 'prop.' However, this ability can only be acquired through an NPC. Unsurprisingly, few NPCs offer it.

SypherPK turns himself into a prop in Fortnite

This isn't the first time that Epic Games has introduced this feature in the 100-man battle royale title. A similar feature was available in Chapter 1, but its success was restricted due to several factors.

This time around, players require 75 gold to acquire this ability from specific NPCs in the game.

(Image via Epic Games)

Currently, only five out of the 46 NPCs in Fortnite offer this ability. Locating them might be an uphill task. But all five are located on one half of the island. Traveling to these locations might not be an issue.

The five NPCs who offer the ability are:

Bushranger- Pleasant Park Jekyll/ The Good Doctor- Steamy Stacks Crustina- Colossal Crops Raz- Colossal Crops Snow Sniper- Retail Row

Snow Sniper is the farthest away from the center of the Fortnite map at Retail Row. Keep in mind. These locations might change as the season progresses.