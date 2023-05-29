System Shock remake: All pre-order bonuses, platforms, system requirements, and more explored 

The upcoming System Shock remake aims to deliver the same first-person immersive-sim experience that mesmerized players back in 1994, but with vastly improved gameplay systems, controls, and visuals. With its impending release, many players might want to get the game pre-ordered and pre-loaded on their platform of choice.

System Shock, the beloved immersive-sim classic, is easily one of the most influential titles of the early 90s. It paved the way for games like Deus Ex, Dishonored, Prey, and Bioshock. As such, fans of the genre were quite excited to finally get a modern remake of the 1994 classic.

Here's a look at the upcoming remake's pre-order bonuses, platforms, PC system requirements, and more.

System Shock remake is currently available for pre-order on PC with exclusive pre-order bonus

Despite having a completely different studio than the 1994 original, System Shock remake retains most of the core aesthetics, including the intricate level design, complex enemy AI, and the menacing overarching threat of the game's main antagonist, SHODAN, the rogue AI.

Following the gargantuan success of the original game, the series immediately spawned a sequel. However, System Shock 2 is yet to receive a full-blown remake treatment. Fortunately, for those who pre-order the game on Steam, Nightdive Studios offers the remastered version of the sequel, System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition, at no additional cost. Note that this is a PC port of the 1999 console original.

Which platforms is System Shock remake available on?

The upcoming remake is currently arriving as a Windows PC exclusive. However, Nightdive Studios plans to release it on console platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and other PC platforms like Linux and MacOS. Developers have not yet confirmed a release window for the console versions.

Windows users can purchase the game via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store.

What are the system requirements for System Shock remake?

The upcoming remake of System Shock is built on Epic Games' Unreal Engine 4, and judging by the recommended system requirements, the title isn't as demanding as most modern UE4 games, such as EA's Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for System Shock remake:

Minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit only)

Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit only) Processor: Intel Core i5-2400/AMD FX-8320 or better

Intel Core i5-2400/AMD FX-8320 or better Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 670 2GB/AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB or better

NVIDIA GTX 670 2GB/AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB or better DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 10 GB available space

Recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit only)

Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit only) Processor: Intel Core i7-3770/AMD FX-8350 or better

Intel Core i7-3770/AMD FX-8350 or better Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 970 4GB/AMD Radeon R9 290 4GB or better

NVIDIA GTX 970 4GB/AMD Radeon R9 290 4GB or better DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 10 GB available space

System Shock remake is scheduled to be released on May 30, 2023, for Windows PC (via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store).

