It's quite a 'feel bad' moment for any fan when they have to see the members of their favourite team raging against one another, and that too on a live stream.

That is what the fans of '100 Blifted' were subjected to yesterday when T1 streamer Michael 'sonii' Sherman had a furious verbal spat with Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins during a Valorant Ignition series Complexity matchmaking.

And instead of the two online streamers cooling down and settling the differences with each other, their relationship got much worse, and Ninja ended up dropping Sonii from the Valorant team.

Ninja drops Sonii from Valorant team

These recent developments came as a surprise to fans who had previously seen both Sonii and Ninja getting along with each other in Valorant. The Fortnite star would often queue up with the T1 Valorant professional, and play competitive games with other '100 Blifted' teammates Austin' Morgausse' Etue and Alexander 'LeX' Deily.

However, things got a bit out of hands yesterday, and sparks started flying between the two when their day kept getting worse with every loss.

Updating here cause I know a lot of people were fans and supported us as a team..



Tyler has made the decision that he is unable to play with me being on the team.



The guys will continue to play together.. sorry if this is a bit sudden.. still processing it myself. — T1 SONII (@sonii) July 31, 2020

In his tweet, Sonii writes that,

Advertisement

"Updating here cause I know a lot of people were fans and supported us as a team.. Tyler has made the decision that he is unable to play with me being on the team, The guys will continue to play together.. sorry if this is a bit sudden.. still processing it myself."

This announcement came just one day before 100 Blifted were supposed to compete in the FaZe Clan Ignition Series Qualifier.

While talking about the rest of the teammates in the squad, Sonii said that he told LeX and Morguasse, "If you guys want to play with Ninja over me, I understand. He probably brings a lot to the table for you, guys like stream growth and whatever else you want to argue.'...And the guys kind of just chose Ninja over me to play with."

He even went on to say that Ninja had made it very clear about his position in the team and that Ninja, "truly felt [he] wasn't good enough."

When it comes to their track record, the influencer Valorant team of Ninja, Sonii, LeX, and Morguasee did not do all that well in their previous Valorant tournaments. They went down 0-4 in the group stage at the PAX Arena Invitational and did look like the worst team out of all the participants.