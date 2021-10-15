T1 vs 100 Thieves League of Legends Worlds 2021 Phase 2: Predictions, head-to-head, live stream details, and more

The second match on Day 2 of the League of Legends Worlds 2021 Phase 2 group stage is between T1 and 100 Thieves.

100T has not had a very comfortable tournament so far and will be looking to turn things around and give some hope to North American fans. On the other hand, T1 has been a bit monotonous, but they can take down anyone apart from Damwon KIA, FunPlus Phoenix, and Edward Gaming (EDG).

Previewing T1 vs 100 Thieves at League of Legends Worlds 2021

Predictions

T1 has been quite potent in Group B, apart from the match against EDG. The side has shown significant strength in its team play and individual skills.

The issue with this team is that they rarely lack a Plan B. Once they start losing lanes, all the pressure in the world falls on Faker to make a difference, which at times is very predictable.

100 Thieves, on the other hand, have only shown dominance against DetonatioN FocusMe. They lack composure, and their individual skills are getting outclassed by both T1 and EDG within Group B.

Thus, just like the first result, T1 should be able to close this one without any problem.

Head-to-head

T1 and 100 Thieves have faced each other only once at the League of Legends World Championships 2021. T1 won this match quite easily and is 1-0 ahead in head-to-head matchups.

Previous results

Previously, T1 has played against 100 Thieves, DetonatioN FocusMe, and EDG, losing only to the latter and winning the other two.

100 Thieves faced T1, DetonatioN FocusMe, and EDG at the League of Legends Worlds 2021. They only won against DetonatioN FocusMe but lost the other two quite miserably.

When and where to watch

T1 vs 100 Thieves will be live telecast on Riot Games' official Twitch channel. The match will be broadcast on the official LoL esports website on October 16.

League of Legends rosters

100 Thieves

Kim "Ssumday" Chan-ho

Can "Closer" Çelik

Felix "Abbedagge" Braun

Ian Victor "FBI" Huang

Choi "huhi" Jae-hyun

T1

Kim "Canna" Chang-dong

Moon "Oner" Hyeon-joon

Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok

Lee "Gumayusi" Min-hyeong

Ryu "Keria" Min-seok

