T1 vs. Cloud9 League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage's Round 3 will feature T1 vs. Cloud9. LCK's second seed, T1, has won one game and lost a single match. The same applies to LCS' Cloud9. Therefore, they will battle it out in a best-of-one series. The winner of this game will proceed to Round 4 High Matches, while the loser will fall to Round 4 Low Matches. For those unaware, the latter is an elimination game.

Ahead of the highly anticipated match between T1 and Cloud9, let's delve into some of their recent statistics and results.

T1 vs. Cloud9 League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

Although T1 started their League of Legends Worlds 2023 campaign by defeating Team Liquid. However, they lost against their regional rival Gen.G Esports in the following matchup. Their competitors completely outplayed them in the mid-to-late game after some incredible macro adjustments as well as objective controls.

T1 has shown some lane dominance in the early game, as their midlaner, Faker, and botlane duo of Gumayusi and Keria were quite ahead in CS. However, the rotation from their jungler, Oner, was not on point. As such, Gen.G easily ganked them and eventually won the game.

Cloud9 was also the victor in their opening match at League of Legends Worlds 2023 against European powerhouse MAD Lions. However, their weaknesses started to present themselves against Chinese juggernauts LNG Esports.

C9 failed to get a grip on this second game and gradually fell behind in the Summoner's Rift. Despite some great effort from their ADC, Berserker, the squad failed to win any significant team fights. Thus, it'd be interesting to witness if the North American lineup can compete at their best against T1 in a best-of-one matchup.

As for the prediction, T1 should be able to grab the win with ease in the Round 3 Swiss Stage matchup at Worlds 2023. Notably, Faker has never lost against a North American team in his League of Legends career.

Head-to-head

T1 and Cloud9 have faced each other two times. The former prevailed on both occasions.

Previous results

T1 previously lost against Gen.G in League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage Round 2.

In the same stage, Cloud9 lost against China's LNG Esports.

Worlds 2023 rosters

T1

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker

: Faker ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

Cloud9

Livestream details

The date and approximate times for the Worlds 2023 matchup between T1 and Cloud9 are as follows:

PT : October 22, 12 am

: October 22, 12 am CET : October 21, 9 am

: October 21, 9 am IST: October 21, 12:30 pm

To watch the match live, you can go to the following websites:

There are also tons of popular League of Legends streamers hosting watch parties for Worlds 2023.

