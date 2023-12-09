T1 vs. G2 Esports League of Legends Red Bull League of Its Own 2023: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Red Bull League of Its Own 2023 tournament in Berlin, Germany, will see T1, the League of Legends Worlds 2023 title holders, take on top teams from EMEA. The live event will pit LCK's masterful squad against Europe's elite. What makes this fixture intriguing are the unconventional regulations. Although it is a show match, T1 is set to showcase its skill and strategy on the world stage once more.

Let's delve into T1 and G2 Esports' recent results and statistics before the last match at the Red Bull League of Its Own 2023 tournament, where they go head-to-head.

T1 vs. G2 Esports League of Legends Red Bull League of Its Own 2023: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

Expand Tweet

In Berlin on December 9, 2023, fans of League of Legends will have the opportunity to see the T1 roster, led by Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok, go up against some of the top teams from Europe in the one-of-a-kind Red Bull League of Its Own event.

Intriguingly, T1's upcoming matches against NNO Old, Team Heretics, BIG, Karmine Corp, and Eintracht Spandau will be compounded by the pressure of their champion pool.

T1 is tasked with selecting disparate champions for each subsequent encounter. However, for this much-anticipated showdown between T1 and G2, fans will have the chance to witness an unrestricted game with all rules lifted.

Expand Tweet

Solidifying their spot as the top team of the year, T1's incredible drafting and solid individual performances led to their domination of the Worlds 2023 event. As a result, they enter this competition as the undeniable favorites to win every match.

Meanwhile, G2 Esports had a tough Worlds 2023 campaign as they failed to go past the Swiss Stage. Despite their lackluster performance, the organization announced that there will be no changes to this roster; this will be G2's lineup in 2024.

Expand Tweet

G2 Esports and T1 are gearing up for an exciting best-of-one show match. Though T1 is predicted to emerge victorious after an intense struggle, anything can happen in this high-stakes encounter.

Head-to-head

T1 and G2 Esports have played against each other 12 times. The former won seven times, while the latter managed to come out on top five times.

Previous results

T1 won their previous series 3-0 against Weibo Gaming in the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Grandfinal to claim the trophy.

G2 Esports, on the other hand, lost 1-2 against Bilibili Gaming in the Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage.

Red Bull League of Its Own 2023 rosters

T1

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker

: Faker ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

G2 Esports

Top : BrokenBlade

: BrokenBlade Jungle : Yike

: Yike Mid : Caps

: Caps ADC : Hans Sama

: Hans Sama Support: Mikyx

Livestream details

The League of Legends Red Bull League of Its Own 2023 event will occur on December 9, 2023. Those who want to catch the clash between T1 and G2 Esports can visit the following websites for the livestream:

Red Bull Gaming: YouTube

Red Bull Gaming: Twitch

The competition will be hosted by Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere, accompanied by Adam Savage and Daniel Drakos. Furthermore, Marc Robert "Caedrel" Lamont and the founder of Karmine Corp, Kamel "Kameto" Kebir, will be co-streaming the League of Legends match live from the arena.

Poll : Who do you believe will win the battle? T1 G2 1 votes