“Taking a break”: LEC’s Sjokz will not be a part of the League of legends 2023 Summer Split

Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere, the League of Legends icon, has made a decision to take time off from the desk for a while. She revealed in her latest Twitter post that, due to personal reasons and burnout, she won't be hosting the LEC 2023 Summer Split. She has been one of the most popular hosts, interviewers, and staple figures in the esports scene for a decade. Few people can claim to have spent as much time as Sjokz in the esports industry.

Sjokz has expanded her portfolio in recent years, taking on hosting roles in other esports, including CS:GO. However, that has also meant more work and fatigue, forcing her to take a break from the League of Legends LEC Summer Split and concentrate on her mental health for a while.

Sjokz stepping back from the League of Legends LEC Summer split in 2023

Sjokz has delivered loads of content for the LEC, including hosting, interviewing, creating broadcast skits, and writing speeches that magnify big-player narratives. Although many have expressed their support for the veteran broadcaster after learning the reasons behind her decision to step away, the news that she is leaving the League of Legends LEC Summer Split has left fans dejected.

Sjokz discussed how her personal tragedy and burnout have affected her decision to step down. She asserted:

"As a freelancer, taking any time off at all is anxiety including and deciding to step back from the league I love, that I've worked with for nearly a decade is especially difficult, but it's the right decision."

She also thanked Riot Games for being understanding towards her decision to put her mental and physical health first. Nevertheless, she isn't completely leaving the scene. She aspires to host a few Counter-Strike tournaments, the LEC Season Finals, and ultimately the League of Legends Worlds 2023 in South Korea.

We'll see you when you return @sjokz You deserve the rest

The community's reaction has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans, other esports personalities, and fellow broadcasters all expressing their support. The general feeling toward her break is that she should take as much time as she needs to heal and come back stronger.

