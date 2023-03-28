Counter-Strike 2 was recently introduced by Valve as the sequel to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The popular esports company PGL announced that the upcoming title will be debuting on the international stage in Copenhagen in March 2024. The tournament will be hosted by PGL and will go down as Counter-Strike 2’s first Major in history.

Valve has announced that its new first-person shooter (FPS) title will be released in the summer of 2023. However, the exact date and details have not been officially shared.

Here is a closer look at Counter-Strike 2’s first tournament and its details.

PGL Counter-Strike 2 Major Copenhagen 2024 dates, venue, and more

#PGLMAJOR PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024 - The first ever Counter-Strike 2 Major will take place next year in DenmarkMarch 17-31🏟️ Royal Arena🗞️ Read more about it: bit.ly/40nKkJO 🏆 PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024 - The first ever Counter-Strike 2 Major will take place next year in Denmark 🇩🇰📅 March 17-31🏟️ Royal Arena🗞️ Read more about it: bit.ly/40nKkJO#PGLMAJOR https://t.co/uAsEWh4FIE

PGL has a successful history of hosting various CS:GO tournaments. The esports company has decided to host the inaugural Major for Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) in Denmark, which shares deep roots with CS:GO. The Counter-Strike legacy will begin with the first Major tournament and help bring new talent to the spotlight.

Schedule and prize pool

The PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen 2024 is scheduled to kick-start on March 17, 2024, and will conclude after the first team to win the tournament on March 31, 2024, has been decided.

The winners of the tournament will earn a prize pool of $1,250,000 and secure the Major Champion title. The tournament will mark the beginning of the competitive season for Counter-Strike 2.

Venue

PGL has decided to host the tournament in one of the world’s most prestigious and modern indoor arenas in Denmark's capital, Copenhagen. The Royal Arena will feature 24 of the world’s best teams competing.

Where to watch

The Royal Arena will host a live audience and a live stream for fans unable to attend the event. Tickets will be available for purchase as the tournament dates draw closer and may be sold in different waves.

Fans can also watch the historical event on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of the PGL esports company. Other streamers and content creators may also get a chance to host watch parties while interacting with fans.

PGL has a history of hosting some of the biggest and most successful CS:GO events. The PGL Major Stockholm 2021 tournament was one of the most-watched CS:GO tournaments of all time, while the PGL CS:GO Major Antwerp 2022 was the biggest indoor event for Valve’s FPS title. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

