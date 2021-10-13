T1 vs PSG.LGD Dota 2 The International 10: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

With a surprise Dota 2 comeback and a rampage from Illya "Yatoro" Mulyarchuk, yesterday was an explosive start to the TI 10 main stage.

Ultimately, Team Secret and Invictus Gaming emerged victorious in yesterday's upper bracket Dota 2 best-of-threes. The other two upper-bracket round one standoffs take place today. T1 vs PSG.LGD is arguably the most anticipated amongst the two.

Everything Dota 2 fans need to know ahead of T1 vs PSG.LGD

Dota 2: T1 vs PSG.LGD TI 10 predictions

Despite their rough start at the initial group stage match-ups, T1 got their footing back on the second and third day, starting with their surprise 2-0 victory against Virtus.pro. Their carry, 23savage, is a crowd-favourite with his recent 12,000 MMR pedigree. Thanks to Undying holding a series draw against Evil Geniuses at the final hour, T1 managed to secure a last-minute spot in the group stage.

While T1 will have the momentum from back-to-back 2-0 series wins, PSG.LGD is par excellence this year. They have been the biggest TI 10 favorites since their AniMajor win. Their top spot in the group B table at the end of the group stage also echoes their dominance. Naturally, T1 are the underdogs who will have to miraculously outclass the Chinese Goliath.

Head-to-head T1 vs PSG.LGD

T1 has played four total best-of-three series against PSG.LGD before TI. PSG.LGD have claimed victory in all four of these, winning 8 out of 11 individual matches.

When and where to watch T1 vs PSG.LGD

The first game of the series begins at 9:00 am CET (GMT +2). Dota 2 players can catch it live on the in-game client's 'Watch' section. It can also be found on the official Dota 2 website and Twitch.

Recent results of T1 and PSG.LGD

PSG.LGD only secured the third position in the ONE Esports SIngapore Major. Since the second leg of DPC 2021, however, their performance has been near-spotless. They won the AniMajor, the OGA Dota PIT Invitational, and almost won the ESL One Fall 2021 trophy while running their coach as a stand-in for NothingToSay, their midlaner.

T1's rise to fame, however, only begins with their surprisingly good performance with a third place finish at the AniMajor. They also won the ESL One Summer 2021.

Dota 2 rosters of T1 and PSG.LGD

T1

Nuengnara "23savage" Teeramahanon

Karl "Karl" Baldovino

Carlo "Kuku" Palad

Kenny "Xepher" Deo

Matthew "Whitemon" Filemon

PSG.LGD

Wang "Ame" Chunyu

Cheng Jin "NothingToSay" Xiang

Zhang "Faith_bian" Ruida

Zhao "XinQ" Zixing

Zhang "y'" Yiping

