T1 vs Team Aster, Dota 2 The International 10: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Despite the lack of a live audience, TI 10 continues to be the ultimate stage for top-tier Dota 2 plays.

Going into the third day of the group stage, match-ups become more and more predictable, echoing what makes Dota 2 so entertaining in the first place.

The first bout of the third day will be between T1 and Team Aster. Both teams have underperformed in TI 10 so far, but have also shown sparks of potential with surprise wins.

Everything Dota 2 fans need to know ahead of T1 vs Team Aster

Dota 2: T1 vs Team Aster, TI 10 predictions

T1 and Team Aster have several points in common. Both were formed about three years ago, and have cemented their positions as Dota 2 heavyweights in their respective areas - SEA and China.

Moreover, both have been underwhelming in the tournament thus far. For Team Aster, their shaky start may be attributed to the COVID woes faced by their Dota 2 roster.

They dropped their opening series against EG, where they had to play with Chen "86" Yuxuan as a stand-in for their midlaner. More surprisingly, they capitulated in their second series against Undying and posted a scoreline of 0-2. This was after they got their full Dota 2 roster back online.

T1, similarly, have performed poorly in the tournament, losing 6 out of their 8 matches.

But both teams have made surprise comebacks on the second day of the group stage. T1 delivered a scintillating performance to defeat Virtus.pro, who have proven themselves to be impeccable in TI time and time again.

Hours later, Aster reinstated themselves as a potential upper bracket threat by stomping OG in a 2-0 series win. Notably, OG had not lost a single series up until that point.

Since then, T1 have suffered a 0-2 loss to OG. Coupled with that, the former has struggled to adjust to a fast-paced tournament meta.

Although T1 was their bane in the AniMajor, Team Aster seems to be in better shape for today, owing to Monet's peak form and their ability to control the tempo with Karl's Storm Spirit.

Head-to-head T1 vs Team Aster

Team Aster has an emphatic lead in statistics. The two teams have played 40 games of Dota 2 against each other, and Aster have claimed victory in 30 of them.

When and where to watch T1 vs Team Aster

Dota 2 players can catch it live on the in-game client's 'Watch' section. It can also be found on the official Dota 2 website and Twitch. Their bout will begin at 9.00am CET.

Recent results of T1 and Team Aster

Team Aster have underperformed throughout the two DPC seasons in 2021. However, they placed first in ImbaTV i-league 2021, a tier-2 event. Team Aster delivered an almost spotless run against big Chinese teams like Invictus and Vici Gaming.

By comparison, T1 have done well this year. They placed third in the AniMajor and won the ESL One Summer 2021.

Dota 2 rosters of T1 and Team Aster

T1

Nuengnara "23savage" Teeramahanon

Karl "Karl" Baldovino

Carlo "Kuku" Palad

Kenny "Xepher" Deo

Matthew "Whitemon" Filemon

Team Aster

Du "Monet"Peng

Liu "White丶Album" Yuhao

Lin "Xxs" Jing

Ye "Borax" Zhibiao

Zhang "LaNm" Zhicheng

With the proceedings heating up, one can expect fireworks in this exhilarating contest of wit and perseverance.

