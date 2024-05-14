T1 vs Team Liquid League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage will feature the battle between the LCK and the LCS juggernauts: T1 vs Team Liquid. The winner of this best-of-five series will proceed to the next stage and face off against G2 Esports. The matchup is highly anticipated, as the loserwill be eliminated from the MSI.

Nevertheless, this article will explore both teams' recent results and statistics.

T1 vs Team Liquid at League of Legends MSI 2024 Bracket Stage

Prediction

T1 vs Team Liquid in the MSI schedule (Image via LoL Esports)

Despite having a stellar start to the MSI, T1 looked shaky at times. In the first round of the Bracket Stage, the team won against G2 Esports after a competitive clash. However, T1 faced off against LPL's Bilibili Gaming (BLG) in the subsequent match and lost it.

T1 was pretty underwhelming and got outclassed by BLG with good drafts and a game plan. Notably, BLG was great at nullifying T1's Midlaner Faker's champion pool. He was unable to pick his strong Midlane champions, which made the team struggle quite a lot.

Team Liquid, on the other hand, showed great dominance against Fnatic in the lower bracket. The team's Midlaner, APA, was impeccable, with picks such as Taliyah, Aurelion Sol, and Tristana.

T1 is the favorite to win this clash against Team Liquid. However, the narrative can quickly change if the former doesn't fix its drafting problems. Moreover, if Team Liquid can showcase top-notch performances from all five players, they can go neck-and-neck against T1.

Prediction: T1 is expected to win 3-0 against Team Liquid.

Head-to-head

The T1 vs Team Liquid matchup happened only once previously. It was in Worlds 2023, and the former won the series.

Previous results

T1 lost 1-3 against Bilibili Gaming in its previous series in the League of Legends MSI 2024.

Team Liquid won 3-1 against Fnatic in the MSI lower bracket.

MSI 2024 rosters

T1

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Oner

: Oner Mid : Faker

: Faker ADC : Gumayusi

: Gumayusi Support: Keria

Team Liquid

Top : Impact

: Impact Jungle : UmTi

: UmTi Mid : APA

: APA ADC : Yeon

: Yeon Support: CoreJJ

T1 vs Team Liquid: Livestream details

The best-of-five series of T1 vs Team Liquid in the MSI will start at the following times:

PT : May 15, 2 am

: May 15, 2 am CET : May 15, 11 am

: May 15, 11 am IST : May 15, 2:30 pm

: May 15, 2:30 pm Beijing CST : May 15, 5 pm

: May 15, 5 pm KST: May 15, 6 pm

Fans who wish to catch the series live must go to the following channels:

