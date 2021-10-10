T1 vs Thunder Predator Dota 2 The International 10: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

18 pro Dota 2 teams ready themselves for the final day of group stage in TI 10.

The group stage, especially in group A, has been erratic and unpredictable thus far. Many predictions and anticipations have been upset by surprise turnarounds. Consequently, we have an extremely tight group table with little point spread.

Only Invictus Gaming, with an impeccable 13-1 score, are guaranteed the first upper bracket slot. The other three slots are the site for fierce competition between five teams. The match-ups on the final day will be telling in that regard.

Everything Dota 2 fans need to know ahead of

T1 vs Thunder Predator

Dota 2: T1 vs Thunder Predator TI 10 predictions

Thunder Predator are the first team to be outright eliminated from TI 10. They are yet to win a single game in this tournament, being outclassed in all 7 series they have played so far.

Already being eliminated with the 18th place consolation prize, the Thunder Predator's' only motivation is to squeeze out a hail-mary series win against T1 before their exit. If they lose this final series, their 0-16 score will set the new record for the highest number of defeats in a single TI, crossing MUFC's 0-14 score in TI 3.

Meanwhile, T1 have recently turned around from an initial bad spell in the group stages. They have won 2-0 against both Virtus.pro and Team Dying yesterday, the latter carrying the sweet taste of revenge against Undying's Jonáš "SabeRLight-" Volek.

Head-to-head T1 vs Thunder Predator

They have faced each other only once before, which is in ESL One Fall 2021. T1 won the series 2-0 against Thunder Predator.

When and where to watch T1 vs Thunder Predator

The first game of the series begins at 11:00 am CET (GMT +2). Dota 2 players can catch it live on the in-game client's 'Watch' section. It can also be found on the official Dota 2 website and Twitch.

Recent results of T1 and Thunder Predator

Thunder Predator's curse goes beyond the bounds of TI 10. Their last loss against Virtus.pro was also their 23rd loss in a row in a professional Dota 2 match.

T1, on the other hand, are at least 3rd-4th place contenders in this TI. They placed third in the AniMajor and won ESL One Summer 2021 earlier this year.

Dota 2 rosters of T1 and Thunder Predator

T1

Nuengnara "23savage" Teeramahanon

Karl "Karl" Baldovino

Carlo "Kuku" Palad

Kenny "Xepher" Deo

Matthew "Whitemon" Filemon

Thunder Predator

Alonso "Mnz" León

Leonardo "Leostyle-" Sifuentes

Frank "Frank" Arias

Joel Mori "MoOz" Ozambela

Romel "Mjz" Quinteros

