Tacaz's PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

It did not take much time for PUBG Mobile to become one of the leading mobile battle royale games. The impressive growth of the game has made it a household name across the globe. Its massive popularity has further paved the way for several gamers to take up content creation as a profession.

Also Read: Athena Gaming’s PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

If you are an avid PUBG Mobile player or follower, you would have surely heard the name of Tacaz. Nguyễn Trọng Tưởng, aka Tacaz, is a renowned PUBG Mobile content creator from Vietnam.

In this article, we discuss his PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Tacaz’s PUBG Mobile ID

His PUBG Mobile ID is 5545342200, and his IGN is『一DinOD. Tacaz is also the leader of the clan TheHunter.

Tacaz’s PUBG Mobile Stats

His stats in the ongoing season for the squad mode

Advertisement

In Season 14 of PUBG Mobile, Tacaz has played 279 squad matches, and won in 31 of them, which converts to a win percentage of 11.11. Tacaz has over 1700 kills with a jaw-dropping K/D ratio of 6.18.

In the previous season, he maintained an even more impressive K/D ratio of 8.24.

His ranks in the present season

His gaming device

Tacaz uses an iPhone 8 Plus smartphone to play PUBG Mobile.

His in-game settings and setup

He uses a four-finger claw setup with gyroscope enabled. You can watch the video below to view his hand cam and know more about his settings.

His YouTube channel

Tacaz started his journey on YouTube back in April 2019. Since then, he has posted 305 videos and garnered a massive fan base.

He has over 5.05 million subscribers and more than 680 million views combined. Tacaz also has a secondary channel named TACAZ TV.

You can click here to visit his primary YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Tacaz is active on Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here