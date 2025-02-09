Tails of Iron 2 stuttering and crashing on PC: Possible fixes and reasons

Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter is a new action-adventure RPG title. Despite being an Indie game, it has received a lot of love from fans. Unfortunately, there are a few gamers who are experiencing performance issues like stuttering and even crashes while loading the game on PC.

This guide aims to list all the possible reasons and the potential fixes for these issues.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until we receive more official patches from United Label.

Fixing performance issues in Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter

1) Upgrade your GPU drivers

Updating your graphics card will help get rid of performance issues (Image via United Label)

If you are running older GPU drivers even on a beefy graphics card, it can lead to compatibility issues and dips in performance. To fix this, try out these steps:

Trending

Nvidia users:

Open GeForce Now .

. On the left side of the screen, you will find Drivers . Click on it to check for any new available drivers for your GPU.

. Click on it to check for any new available drivers for your GPU. If there are any new drivers available, click on Download .

. Once the download is complete, install the drivers by clicking Express Installation.

Also Read: Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter trophy guide: Complete list of achievements

AMD users:

Download and open the AMD Adrenalin Edition app.

app. When you open this app, it will auto-detect if you have any pending driver updates. If you find any, click Download Now .

. Once the download is complete, the driver will install itself.

2) Verify integrity of game files via Steam

If you have corrupted save files, it can also be a reason behind why you are experiencing performance issues while playing Tails of Iron 2. To fix this, try out these steps:

Launch Steam on your PC.

on your PC. Open your Game Library .

. Right-click on Tails of Iron 2 and open Properties .

and open . Browse through all the options and go to the Installed Files tab.

tab. Select Verify Integrity of Game Files and let Steam analyze everything.

3) Check for game updates and Window updates

Make sure that you are playing the latest version of Tails of Iron 2 available. Also while you are at it, ensure that there are no pending updates available for Windows.

4) Monitor your CPU and GPU temperatures

If your PC is overheating, it can also lead to issues like lags and freezing. To fix this, remove any accumulated dust from your cabinet using a micro-fiber cloth or using a can of compressed air. If you feel that your PC still has ventilation issues, install an additional fan in the cabinet. You can even try re-applying the thermal paste to avoid overheating issues.

For more such gaming guides and tips, stay tuned.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.