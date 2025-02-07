Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter trophy guide: Complete list of achievements 

Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter is an exciting action-adventure RPG title that was released on January 28, 2025, for different gaming platforms including the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

In total, the game features 26 trophies/achievements that players can collect. This article lists all of them for the readers' reference.

All trophies available in Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter

The game features 26 trophies in total (Image via United Label)

Platinum Trophy

Collect All Medals: To get this trophy, you first need to collect all 25 other trophies available in Tails of Iron 2.

Gold Trophies

Build Level 3 Builder: To unlock this achievement, you will first need to upgrade the builder to its highest level.

To unlock this achievement, you will first need to upgrade the builder to its highest level.

Similar to the earlier trophy, for this, you will need to upgrade the Smith to level 3.

You will need to upgrade the chef to the maximum level i.e. 3 to get this trophy.

Upgrade the shop to level 3 to get your hands on this trophy.

Draugr needs to be defeated in the Tomb of the Old King to get this achievement.

Silver Trophies

Complete Outskirts Hunts: Finish all hunting missions from Mossbug Farm Elder.

All hunting missions provided by the Sigrid in Nestminster need to be finished to get this trophy.

All hunting missions from Short Tongue in Bogmire Forge need to be completed.

Finish all hunts by Gray Ears in The Warren.

In the Crimson Keep arena, win the tournament to get King Redgi's trust.

Get all tarot cards and hand them over to Merlin.

Make a weapon at the Smithy that falls under the category of a Level 3 weapon.

Craft a Level 3 cuirass at the Smithy.

Cook every meal at the Chef in Tails of Iron 2.

Cook every meal at the Chef in Tails of Iron 2. Flying Turtle: This trophy will unlock automatically as you finish the last quest.

Bronze Trophies

In the Golden Forest, defeat 25 Death Marches to get this trophy.

Found in The Rift, kill 25 Tailspinners.

Defeat 25 BackStabbers in The Outskirts to unlock this achievement.

Kill 25 Mudwyrms in The Outskirts area.

Kill 25 Cultists in combat in The Golden Forest area in Tails of Iron 2.

Found in The Rift, defeat 25 Frogs in a fight in Tails of Iron 2.

Eliminate 25 Birds in The Outskirts during night time.

Find Maggi's spectacles near the Bogmire Forge.

Obtain Ernest's fishing pole from Nestminster.

Obtain Ernest's fishing pole from Nestminster. Deliver The Late Moledonalds: To get this bronze trophy, find Moledonald's meal.

