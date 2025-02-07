Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter trophy guide: Complete list of achievements 

Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter is an exciting action-adventure RPG title that was released on January 28, 2025, for different gaming platforms including the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.
In total, the game features 26 trophies/achievements that players can collect. This article lists all of them for the readers' reference.
All trophies available in Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter
Platinum Trophy
- Collect All Medals: To get this trophy, you first need to collect all 25 other trophies available in Tails of Iron 2.
Gold Trophies
- Build Level 3 Builder: To unlock this achievement, you will first need to upgrade the builder to its highest level.
- Build Level 3 Smith: Similar to the earlier trophy, for this, you will need to upgrade the Smith to level 3.
- Build Level 3 Chef: You will need to upgrade the chef to the maximum level i.e. 3 to get this trophy.
- Build Level 3 Shop: Upgrade the shop to level 3 to get your hands on this trophy.
- Defeat Harat Bluefang: Draugr needs to be defeated in the Tomb of the Old King to get this achievement.
- In The Ice Peaks Bind Them: Eliminate Count Kazak at the top of Mount Cauldron.
Silver Trophies
- Complete Outskirts Hunts: Finish all hunting missions from Mossbug Farm Elder.
- Complete Golden Forest Hunt: All hunting missions provided by the Sigrid in Nestminster need to be finished to get this trophy.
- Complete The Rift Hunt: All hunting missions from Short Tongue in Bogmire Forge need to be completed.
- Complete White Whiskers Hunt: Finish all hunts by Gray Ears in The Warren.
- Win The Crimson Key Tournament: In the Crimson Keep arena, win the tournament to get King Redgi's trust.
- Collect All Tarot Cards: Get all tarot cards and hand them over to Merlin.
- Craft a Level 3 Weapon: Make a weapon at the Smithy that falls under the category of a Level 3 weapon.
- Craft A Level 3 Cuirass: Craft a Level 3 cuirass at the Smithy.
- Full Belly: Cook every meal at the Chef in Tails of Iron 2.
- Flying Turtle: This trophy will unlock automatically as you finish the last quest.
Bronze Trophies
- Defeat 25 Death Marches: In the Golden Forest, defeat 25 Death Marches to get this trophy.
- Defeat 25 Tailspinners: Found in The Rift, kill 25 Tailspinners.
- Defeat 25 BackStabbers: Defeat 25 BackStabbers in The Outskirts to unlock this achievement.
- Defeat 25 Mudwyrms: Kill 25 Mudwyrms in The Outskirts area.
- Defeat 25 Owl Cultists: Kill 25 Cultists in combat in The Golden Forest area in Tails of Iron 2.
- Defeat 25 Frogs: Found in The Rift, defeat 25 Frogs in a fight in Tails of Iron 2.
- Defeat 25 Birds: Eliminate 25 Birds in The Outskirts during night time.
- Find The Magpies Spectacles: Find Maggi's spectacles near the Bogmire Forge.
- Find The Herons Fishing Pole: Obtain Ernest's fishing pole from Nestminster.
- Deliver The Late Moledonalds: To get this bronze trophy, find Moledonald's meal.
