Tails of Iron 2 stuttering and crashing on PS4 and PS5: Possible fixes and reasons

Indie title Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter went live on January 28, 2025 globally and has received mostly positive remarks from gamers. Unfortunately, despite the game being well optimised, there have been some instances where people experienced poor performance while playing the game on PS4 and PS5.

This article will help you figure out the reason behind this and provide some potential fixes for this problem.

Note: The fixes mentioned in this article are all temporary workarounds and may not work for everyone. However, they are worth trying till we receive an official patch or update from United Label.

Fixing performance issues in Tails of Iron 2 on PS4 and PS5

1) Restart your console

Gaming for extended hours can often lead to the console getting overheated. This can lead to dips in performance. To fix this, simply turn off the game as well as the console and wait for at least 10 minutes before you turn it on. This will help you extend your console's life as well.

2) Check for any pending updates

Make sure that you are playing the latest version available of Tails of Iron 2. Additionally, ensure that you are running the latest firmware as well. Running outdated firmware can often lead to stutters and crashes while gaming.

3) Check for overheating and ventilation issues

If the issue persists, make sure that there are no overheating issues while playing on PS4 and PS5. Dust accumulation can lead to overheating as well. To fix this, open the side panel of your console and clean it up well. If your console is kept inside a closed cabinet, relocate it to another location to avoid facing poor ventilation.

4) Check available storage on the console

If your console is running low on storage, it can also lead to lags and freezes while playing Tails of Iron 2. Either uninstall any unwanted games and apps, or get some additional storage to fix this problem.

If you are facing these issues on a PC, check out this guide.

