Tails of Iron is all set to release on 17th September 2021

Tails of Iron, an RPG adventure from indie publishing house United Label, is all set to release on 17th September 2021.

Tails of Iron, developed by Odd Bug Studio and published by United Label, follows the epic adventure of Redgi, the heir of the Rat Throne, as he fights back to save his crumbling kingdom from the invasion of ferocious frogs.

The latest gameplay trailer revealed several of the game’s stunning environments as well as showcased some of the epic battles that the player will face.

Tails of Iron debuts Welcome to the Kingdom teaser trailer

Tails of Iron, the RPG adventure game from Odd Bug Studios and United Label, has released a new teaser trailer, titled Welcome to Kingdom. The trailer showcased Tails of Iron’s punishingly brutal, soul-like inspired combat, as well as the game’s range of environments, along with several of the merciless enemies from Greenwart’s Frog Clan.

The game is narrated by the iconic Doug Cockle, who is known for being the voice of Geralt of Rivia, in all three Witcher games and their expansions. The cinematic introduces players to a charming yet gritty world of fiendish croakers, menacing swamps and lethal weaponry.

Tails of Iron - Teaser Trailer!!



Arise, young prince, and prepare to embark on a perilous quest to reclaim your kingdom!



The punishingly-brutal, epic RPG Adventure #TailsOfIron launches on @Xbox on September 17th!



More info 👉 https://t.co/v2FiO4UMFX pic.twitter.com/9W6ETQamov — United Label Games (@UtdLabelGames) July 7, 2021

Tails of Iron features brutal combat, inspired by the souls-like genre, featuring dodge-rolls, parry bashes, and fatal executions, with a unique look of a gorgeous and lovingly-crafted 2D hand-drawn art style.

With a range of side quests offering players additional gold-on-the-side and hidden blueprints to forge new and powerful weapons, the player will take on savage boss fights against the Frog Clan’s deadly, oversized generals.

Players will also be able to customize attack styles with a vast array of distinct weapons and armor. The world of Tails of Iron is a vast and treacherous Kingdom, comprising six distinct biomes, each with its own hidden paths and secrets.

Tails of Iron (Image by United Label)

The game will arrive on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC on 17th September 2021. Tails of Iron is available for pre-order. Physical copies can also be pre-ordered now at select stores and include the Crimson Knight DLC pack containing 3 Armor Skins, 3 Helmet Skins, 3 Weapon Skins, and 3 Shield Skins.

Tails of Iron is shaping up to be one of the best indie RPG adventure titles of the year, and fans can’t wait for it to be released.

