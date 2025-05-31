Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon cheats: How to install trainer and mods

Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon puts you in a cursed world filled with danger, strange enemies, and a mysterious fog called the Wyrdness. It can be tough to survive in this environment, especially with limited healing, strong bosses, and tricky quests.

Suppose you're looking to spice up your journey in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon with god mode, infinite health, XP boosts, or console commands. In that case, this guide breaks down the most effective and up-to-date ways to install cheats, trainers, and mods.

Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon trainer and mods

Unlock powerful cheats in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon using trainers and mods for an enhanced gameplay experience (Image via Awaken Realms)

GitHub Cheat Loader

This is a popular and free way to use cheats like one-hit kills, stat boosts, item duplication, and more. You don’t need much to use this mod. Just make sure you have the 2025 version of Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon, .NET Core 6.0 or newer (Mono), and at least 4GB of RAM on your PC.

How to install and use:

Download the Loader.rar from the official GitHub page.

Extract it into your Tainted Grail installation folder.

Run Loader.exe

Select your desired cheats from the pop-up menu.

Launch the game and you're good to go.

Cheat Engine Table

This method is great for players who want full control over their stats, levels, and game commands. It lets you use powerful cheats like instant XP, stat editing, and more.

How to install and use:

Install the latest version of Cheat Engine.

Download the .CT (Cheat Table) file from a trusted site (like Nexus Mods).

Open the file in the Cheat Engine.

Click the PC icon and then select the game process.

Enable the console by checking the box labeled “Cheats.”

Load your game, and if needed, reload the save until it activates.

Press ~ to open the debug console in-game.

Trainer Apps

If you prefer a more plug-and-play approach, third-party apps have you covered.

WeMod: Download the app, search for Tainted Grail, and toggle cheats from the dashboard.

Download the app, search for Tainted Grail, and toggle cheats from the dashboard. PLITCH: Create a free account, install the client, and activate cheats via the UI.

Create a free account, install the client, and activate cheats via the UI. Cheat Happens: Match your trainer version to the game version and use hotkeys to toggle effects.

Note: Some features may require a subscription.

Things to Keep in Mind

Always back up your save files before using cheats or mods.

Only use trusted sources, as some trainers may get flagged by antivirus software.

Using cheats can impact achievements or game stability.

Using trainers and cheats in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon can be a fun way to experiment or get past a tough spot. Just remember to mod responsibly, and enjoy exploring Avalon your way.

