Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon Hotfix #2 patch notes released

Developer Questline has dished out a new patch for Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon. Labelled Hotfix #2, it ranges from bug fixes and technical updates to balancing and quality-of-life improvements. With the ambitious open-world action RPG developed by a relatively small team, this should go a long way in making it a better game for future newcomers.

Read on to know what's new in this latest Hotfix patch for Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon. Here are the details.

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon Hotfix #2 patch notes detailed

Changes and tweaks have been made to the following aspects of Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon:

UI:

Fixed the quest section displaying when there was no active quest in the quest log.

Fixed an issue where quest or item notifications were sometimes missing.

Fixed item list and gamepad navigation after consuming food or potions in the Bag.

Fixed tooltip refresh for currently hovered items in Hero Storage.

Tooltips in Equipment now update correctly after equipping an item.

Fixed blinking UI graphics.

Fixed incorrect state of the Large UI option on the Cloud Conflict popup.

Fixed displaying journal graphics.

Fixed displaying fishing rod tutorial on gamepad.

Fixed saving fishing entries in the journal.

Gameplay:

Fixed Dal Riata Berserkers and Galahads freezing in place after running away from them during combat.,

Fixed Hero Summons attacking friendly Red Priests.,

Devil's Snare and Mandrake plants are now respawning correctly.,

Filling Beor's heart with player's energy now costs 30 Max HP instead of 40.,

Changed Arcanist's Sword Damage Gain per upgrade level: 21 → 1.,

If you have only one hand at your disposal, you will get the one-handed variant of Giant’s Grudge.,

Fixed Bromhar No Face's attacks being unblockable and unparryable.,

Fixed having item encumbrance debuffs even when within the limit after save/load.,

Wyrdstalker will now stalk you more—he was a bit too eager for a fight. He is now much slower outside of combat.,

Fixed Unnatural Focus Talent not slowing down time correctly.

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon Hotfix #2 introduces even more bug fixes (Image via Awaken Realms)

Technical:

When saving fails for any reason, the failed save will now be removed. Previously, you could load it and play on a corrupted save.

Buyback in shops will now store a maximum of 50 items, which will prevent them from downgrading performance.

Optimized vegetation in Cuanacht.

Some people were killing enemies a bit too enthusiastically. If you find yourself falling through the world, load a save — it should now fix it.

Fixed visual artifacts of wyrd barriers.

Removed headbob that persisted after changing loadout when sprinting with two-handed weapons.

Caradoc and other NPCs should no longer blur when the player camera is not moved for some time in dark conditions. As wyrd as that was, it was not intended.

Blood Transfusion and Life Transfusion spells optimization and fixes.

[Steam] There will now be a warning popup when the game fails to detect Steam. We are still working on a migration feature for people who played without Steam.

Localization & VO:

Added LOTS of missing Japanese localization (Cuanacht, main story, quests, items, etc.).,

A lot of VO added and fixed.

Fixed Executioner's Axe's description.

Fixed Big Bonk's description.

Quests:

Raspberries needed for the Maggot's quest will now be correctly counted.

You will now be able to exit Deirdre's basement correctly.

Fixed quest "Forked Path" if the player collected Matron’s Insignia before getting the quest.

Fixed quest "The Trial" if the player killed the beast before talking to Kjell.

Fixed quest "Forked Path" where you couldn't continue the quest after finding the novice's body.

Added missing rewards to a few quests.

Fixed Neante questlines being impossible to continue. This should fix retroactively, so she should have the correct dialogues now.

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

