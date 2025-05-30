Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon Hotfix #2 patch notes released

Developer Questline has dished out a new patch for Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon. Labelled Hotfix #2, it ranges from bug fixes and technical updates to balancing and quality-of-life improvements. With the ambitious open-world action RPG developed by a relatively small team, this should go a long way in making it a better game for future newcomers.
Read on to know what's new in this latest Hotfix patch for Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon. Here are the details.
Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon Hotfix #2 patch notes detailed
Changes and tweaks have been made to the following aspects of Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon:
UI:
- Fixed the quest section displaying when there was no active quest in the quest log.
- Fixed an issue where quest or item notifications were sometimes missing.
- Fixed item list and gamepad navigation after consuming food or potions in the Bag.
- Fixed tooltip refresh for currently hovered items in Hero Storage.
- Tooltips in Equipment now update correctly after equipping an item.
- Fixed blinking UI graphics.
- Fixed incorrect state of the Large UI option on the Cloud Conflict popup.
- Fixed displaying journal graphics.
- Fixed displaying fishing rod tutorial on gamepad.
- Fixed saving fishing entries in the journal.
Gameplay:
- Fixed Dal Riata Berserkers and Galahads freezing in place after running away from them during combat.,
- Fixed Hero Summons attacking friendly Red Priests.,
- Devil's Snare and Mandrake plants are now respawning correctly.,
- Filling Beor's heart with player's energy now costs 30 Max HP instead of 40.,
- Changed Arcanist's Sword Damage Gain per upgrade level: 21 → 1.,
- If you have only one hand at your disposal, you will get the one-handed variant of Giant’s Grudge.,
- Fixed Bromhar No Face's attacks being unblockable and unparryable.,
- Fixed having item encumbrance debuffs even when within the limit after save/load.,
- Wyrdstalker will now stalk you more—he was a bit too eager for a fight. He is now much slower outside of combat.,
- Fixed Unnatural Focus Talent not slowing down time correctly.
Technical:
- When saving fails for any reason, the failed save will now be removed. Previously, you could load it and play on a corrupted save.
- Buyback in shops will now store a maximum of 50 items, which will prevent them from downgrading performance.
- Optimized vegetation in Cuanacht.
- Some people were killing enemies a bit too enthusiastically. If you find yourself falling through the world, load a save — it should now fix it.
- Fixed visual artifacts of wyrd barriers.
- Removed headbob that persisted after changing loadout when sprinting with two-handed weapons.
- Caradoc and other NPCs should no longer blur when the player camera is not moved for some time in dark conditions. As wyrd as that was, it was not intended.
- Blood Transfusion and Life Transfusion spells optimization and fixes.
- [Steam] There will now be a warning popup when the game fails to detect Steam. We are still working on a migration feature for people who played without Steam.
Localization & VO:
- Added LOTS of missing Japanese localization (Cuanacht, main story, quests, items, etc.).,
- A lot of VO added and fixed.
- Fixed Executioner's Axe's description.
- Fixed Big Bonk's description.
Quests:
- Raspberries needed for the Maggot's quest will now be correctly counted.
- You will now be able to exit Deirdre's basement correctly.
- Fixed quest "Forked Path" if the player collected Matron’s Insignia before getting the quest.
- Fixed quest "The Trial" if the player killed the beast before talking to Kjell.
- Fixed quest "Forked Path" where you couldn't continue the quest after finding the novice's body.
- Added missing rewards to a few quests.
- Fixed Neante questlines being impossible to continue. This should fix retroactively, so she should have the correct dialogues now.
Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.
