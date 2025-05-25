Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: List of main quests and how long to beat the main story 

Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is a fun open-world adventure RPG that features some pretty intense main quests. If you want to enjoy more of the game's content, you can play its side quests. If you have already started the game and are looking for a list of quests to track your progress, you are at the right place.
There are seven main quests and 20 side quests in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon. Read on for the complete list.
List of quests available in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon
Main quests:
- All the Lost Souls
- Conscious Darkness
- Exercises in Futility
- Villagers
- The Fall of Avalon
- The Rite of Spring
- Slayer
Side quests:
- A Shimmering Light
- Bad Moon Rising
- Candles, Confidence, Curses and Power
- Fire and Brimstone
- Flame Purifies All
- In Chains
- In The Fresh
- Invisible Sun
- Only Lovers Left Alive
- Perdition
- Pity
- Principles of Gravity
- Regrets
- Semper Fi
- Sola Fide
- The Weaver of Tendons
- Til Death Do Us Part
- With Madman's Faith
- World Fixed in Evil
- World Fixed in Evil, Part 2
How long will it take to beat Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon?
Well, it depends on the player. If you only look forward to playing the game's main story or campaign, it will be a lot quicker and shorter. The main storyline will only take around 9-12 hours to finish. However, 100 percent completion will take more time, as you must complete all the side quests and unlock every trophy.
100 percent completion can take around 50-70 hours. However, this time can vary significantly depending on various other factors. For starters, if you are new to RPG games, you might take time to get used to the gameplay mechanics. Similarly, if you select a higher difficulty, it can also slow down your speed, resulting in you taking much longer to beat the game.
