  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: List of main quests and how long to beat the main story 

Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: List of main quests and how long to beat the main story 

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified May 25, 2025 14:50 GMT
Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon features a short storyline (Image via Awaken Realms)
Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon features a short storyline (Image via Awaken Realms)

Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is a fun open-world adventure RPG that features some pretty intense main quests. If you want to enjoy more of the game's content, you can play its side quests. If you have already started the game and are looking for a list of quests to track your progress, you are at the right place.

Ad

There are seven main quests and 20 side quests in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon. Read on for the complete list.

List of quests available in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

In total, there are seven quests in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms)
In total, there are seven quests in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Main quests:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • All the Lost Souls
  • Conscious Darkness
  • Exercises in Futility
  • Villagers
  • The Fall of Avalon
  • The Rite of Spring
  • Slayer

Side quests:

  • A Shimmering Light
  • Bad Moon Rising
  • Candles, Confidence, Curses and Power
  • Fire and Brimstone
  • Flame Purifies All
  • In Chains
  • In The Fresh
  • Invisible Sun
  • Only Lovers Left Alive
  • Perdition
  • Pity
  • Principles of Gravity
  • Regrets
  • Semper Fi
  • Sola Fide
  • The Weaver of Tendons
  • Til Death Do Us Part
  • With Madman's Faith
  • World Fixed in Evil
  • World Fixed in Evil, Part 2

How long will it take to beat Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon?

Well, it depends on the player. If you only look forward to playing the game's main story or campaign, it will be a lot quicker and shorter. The main storyline will only take around 9-12 hours to finish. However, 100 percent completion will take more time, as you must complete all the side quests and unlock every trophy.

Ad

100 percent completion can take around 50-70 hours. However, this time can vary significantly depending on various other factors. For starters, if you are new to RPG games, you might take time to get used to the gameplay mechanics. Similarly, if you select a higher difficulty, it can also slow down your speed, resulting in you taking much longer to beat the game.

Also Read: All Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon classes (Archetypes)

Ad

For more gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

About the author
Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications