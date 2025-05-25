Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: List of main quests and how long to beat the main story 

Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is a fun open-world adventure RPG that features some pretty intense main quests. If you want to enjoy more of the game's content, you can play its side quests. If you have already started the game and are looking for a list of quests to track your progress, you are at the right place.

Ad

There are seven main quests and 20 side quests in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon. Read on for the complete list.

List of quests available in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

In total, there are seven quests in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms)

Main quests:

Ad

Trending

All the Lost Souls

Conscious Darkness

Exercises in Futility

Villagers

The Fall of Avalon

The Rite of Spring

Slayer

Side quests:

A Shimmering Light

Bad Moon Rising

Candles, Confidence, Curses and Power

Fire and Brimstone

Flame Purifies All

In Chains

In The Fresh

Invisible Sun

Only Lovers Left Alive

Perdition

Pity

Principles of Gravity

Regrets

Semper Fi

Sola Fide

The Weaver of Tendons

Til Death Do Us Part

With Madman's Faith

World Fixed in Evil

World Fixed in Evil, Part 2

How long will it take to beat Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon?

Well, it depends on the player. If you only look forward to playing the game's main story or campaign, it will be a lot quicker and shorter. The main storyline will only take around 9-12 hours to finish. However, 100 percent completion will take more time, as you must complete all the side quests and unlock every trophy.

Ad

100 percent completion can take around 50-70 hours. However, this time can vary significantly depending on various other factors. For starters, if you are new to RPG games, you might take time to get used to the gameplay mechanics. Similarly, if you select a higher difficulty, it can also slow down your speed, resulting in you taking much longer to beat the game.

Also Read: All Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon classes (Archetypes)

Ad

For more gaming news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.