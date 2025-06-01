Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: Supporter's Edition content, pricing, and is it worth getting?

RPG title Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon has been the talk of the town lately. The game is available in two editions: Standard and Supporter's. While the Standard Edition is priced at $44.99, the Supporter's Edition will cost you $54.99. But is it really worth getting the Supporter's Edition? Let's find out.

While the game's Standard Edition only features the base game, the Supporter's Edition has a few more additions. Let's look at the latter and its contents before determining whether it is worth getting.

Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: How to get the Supporter's Edition and included content

Tainted Grail is priced at $54.99 (Image via Awaken Realms)

Open the official game page on Steam.

Choose the edition you want and click the corresponding "Add to Cart" option.

Once payment is completed, the game will be added to your library and ready to be installed.

Once installed, boot up the game and start playing.

The content included in the Supporter's Edition is mentioned below:

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon - Base Game

Official Soundtrack : Enjoy an immersive OST featuring 16 tracks.

: Enjoy an immersive OST featuring 16 tracks. Exclusive Artbook : A beautifully crafted artbook with 104 pages showcasing the stunning visuals of Avalon.

: A beautifully crafted artbook with 104 pages showcasing the stunning visuals of Avalon. Golden Horse Armor: Equip your steed with a majestic golden armor — meticulously crafted and one-of-a-kind!

Is it worth getting the Supporter's Edition of Tainted Grail?

Apart from the armor, no additional in-game rewards are included in the Supporter's Edition. Moreover, it doesn't feature any additional quests or playable content either. This is precisely why the Supporter's Edition does not feel like a good deal for most gamers.

If you are only concerned with the main storyline of Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon, getting the Standard Edition itself makes much more sense for most people.

