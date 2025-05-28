Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon: The Unforgettable quest walkthrough 

Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is packed with emotional side quests that add real weight to the world of Avalon. One of the most touching and easy-to-miss quests is "The Unforgettable". While it shows up fairly early, you won’t be able to complete it right away.

This guide will walk you through the Unforgettable quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

How to complete the Unforgettable quest in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

While you’ll trigger The Unforgettable quest early, completing it requires progress into the story of Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms)

How to start the Unforgettable quest

You’ll first come across this quest in the Island Asylum, shortly after escaping your prison cell.

Here’s what to do:

Loot the Guard’s Key from the Red Priest’s body near your starting location. Take the hallway left of your starting cell until you reach a locked cell at the end. Use the Guard’s Key to unlock the door and loot the chest inside. Inside the chest, you’ll find an Old Letter, and reading it will officially trigger The Unforgettable quest.

This letter reveals that a woman named Katrin Guiscard and her child are dead, and your task is to find her husband to deliver the heartbreaking news.

Before leaving the Asylum, make sure to open another nearby cell that contains Katrin and her son’s remains, along with Father Vaughan’s notes. These items add lore and context to the quest.

Reach Cuanacht village

While you’ll trigger the Unforgettable early, you can’t complete it until much later. After you reach Horns of the South, find Brother Riagan and show him the letter. He’ll tell you about Erfyr, Katrin’s husband, who lives in Cuanacht Village.

Getting to Cuanacht and talking to Erfyr requires progress through a different quest first.

Complete the Change of Heart quest

To reach Erfyr, you must first help the local blacksmith, Erfyr’s friend Beor, who is suffering from a strange illness. Here’s how to complete this part:

Accept the “Change of Heart” quest from Denholm in Cuanacht Village. Track down Erfyr to learn about Beor’s condition. Head to the Lovers’ Hollow cave and defeat the Fae inside. Collect Beor’s Heart, an item needed to cure him. Return to Erfyr and use the heart to heal Beor.

Once Beor is cured, Erfyr is finally ready to speak with you about Katrin.

Deliver the Letter to Erfyr

After curing Beor, return to Erfyr and talk to him. Deliver the Old Letter and explain the fate of Katrin and their child. What follows is a deeply emotional scene where Erfyr reflects on his loss.

As a reward for completing the quest, he gives you the Health Ring, which increases your max health by 20.

The Unforgettable is a quietly powerful side quest in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon. It weaves tragedy into the gameplay in a way that feels earned and respectful, making it one of the more memorable optional stories in the game.

