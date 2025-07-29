Tales of the Shire: The Water That Roars riddle solution

Tales of the Shire’s The Water That Roars riddle pops up after you complete Eye of the Lake, the first riddle that Daisy Took gives you. You can take this riddle anytime after completing the first one, but it’s likely that you will just talk to her right away and get it. You can go and complete this one when you’re ready, but one of the main story beats will take you straight to this area.

This will take place during The Grey Wanderer, so if you aren’t in any particular hurry, you can wait, and complete a segment of that quest, as well as Tales of the Shire’s The Water That Roars riddle. Either way, should you be stumped, we’re here to help you solve this slightly harder riddle.

How to solve The Water That Roars riddle in Tales of the Shire

During your time in Tales of the Shire, trying to make Bywater the best village in the Shire, you will pick up The Waters That Roar riddle from Daisy Took. This particular riddle took me a bit longer, because I spent so much time checking every body of water that had even the slightest waterfall, but I didn’t do what the riddle suggested:

“In the heart of the forest, it calls. The river doesn’t run, it falls. It doesn’t babble, it roars.”

Down in the bottom of the forest, you'll find the riddle solution (Image via Take-Two Interactive)

Instead of being literal, and looking for the “heart” section of the forest area, you can just go to the section in the screenshot above. The water is incredibly loud in that area, because it’s “roaring”. Take the long way around, from the path on the way to Delphi’s home. During The Grey Wanderer quest, you’ll find brilliant yellow flowers starting at The Stone Bridge that will guide you to the location.

This is the easiest way to find the location, because you have to walk around the backway of the woods, taking frustrating trails. Instead, we recommend waiting until you’re working on The Grey Wanderer to make this quest a breeze. The trail of yellow flowers stops just before the riddle location.

(Content begins at 6:22)

You can also follow the route in the video above. As a part of The Water That Roars riddle in Tales of the Shire, you really have to take the long and winding road to get to this location, and the yellow flowers make it a breeze.

Tales of the Shire releases on July 29, 2025 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X}S, PC, and the Nintendo Switch. You can learn more about the game in our in-depth review.

