Tales of the Shire: Eye of the Lake riddle solution

Tales of the Shire features several Discoveries (side quests), and one is the Nora’s Riddles quest chain, beginning with Eye of the Lake. Interacting with Daisy Took will begin this side quest, where she desperately wants help figuring out Nora’s riddles. This will involve the player reading the hint given, and figure out where this is somewhere in the Bywater map.

Ad

Fortunately, the appropriate area will have a little sparkly bit at it, so simply interacting with all of these will inevitably solve the puzzle (as well as see plenty of great cutscenes), but there is an easier way to figure it out. If you’re stumped on Nora’s Riddles: Eye of the Lake in Tales of the Shire, we’ve got you covered in this new cozy indie game.

How to easily solve Tales of the Shire’s Nora’s Riddles: Eye of the Lake

You can pick up Nora’s Riddles: Eye of the Lake pretty early in Tales of the Shire by talking to Daisy Took. She’ll give you a riddle passed on by Nora, and that’s it! The rest is going to be up to you, and if you’re good at riddles, this one’s a pretty simple one. Here’s the hint that’s given to players:

Ad

Trending

“In the eye of the lake, there stands a tree. And in its roots, you’ll find what you seek.”

This is the location of your first Riddle solution (Image via Take-Two Interactive)

Depending on how much of the greater Bywater area you’ve explored, you may have already seen this location. Just pull up your map, and you’ll see only one area on the map’s various watery locations that has an island in it. You can see it in the screenshot above. Your character will state that it’s like the eye of a Hobbit; which is fair, I suppose, if they’re standing on their head.

Ad

You can just walk across the rocks to get to this island, and after interacting with the sparkles at this location, your character will call Daisy Took to come take a look. If you look at it on the map, it does look like an eye, and while there isn’t a tree there now (just a stump), there used to be.

That’s all there is to the riddle! If you talk to Daisy Took before she leaves, she can give you your next riddle to solve. Agree to help her, and she’ll give you the next clue, and you can either pursue it right now, or wait, and complete other activities in this portion of the Shire.

Ad

Tales of the Shire releases on July 29, 2025 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X}S, PC, and the Nintendo Switch. You can learn more about the game in our in-depth review.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More