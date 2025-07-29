Tales of the Shire: Eye of the Lake riddle solution

Tales of the Shire features several Discoveries (side quests), and one is the Nora’s Riddles quest chain, beginning with Eye of the Lake. Interacting with Daisy Took will begin this side quest, where she desperately wants help figuring out Nora’s riddles. This will involve the player reading the hint given, and figure out where this is somewhere in the Bywater map.
Fortunately, the appropriate area will have a little sparkly bit at it, so simply interacting with all of these will inevitably solve the puzzle (as well as see plenty of great cutscenes), but there is an easier way to figure it out. If you’re stumped on Nora’s Riddles: Eye of the Lake in Tales of the Shire, we’ve got you covered in this new cozy indie game.
How to easily solve Tales of the Shire’s Nora’s Riddles: Eye of the Lake
You can pick up Nora’s Riddles: Eye of the Lake pretty early in Tales of the Shire by talking to Daisy Took. She’ll give you a riddle passed on by Nora, and that’s it! The rest is going to be up to you, and if you’re good at riddles, this one’s a pretty simple one. Here’s the hint that’s given to players:
“In the eye of the lake, there stands a tree. And in its roots, you’ll find what you seek.”
Depending on how much of the greater Bywater area you’ve explored, you may have already seen this location. Just pull up your map, and you’ll see only one area on the map’s various watery locations that has an island in it. You can see it in the screenshot above. Your character will state that it’s like the eye of a Hobbit; which is fair, I suppose, if they’re standing on their head.
You can just walk across the rocks to get to this island, and after interacting with the sparkles at this location, your character will call Daisy Took to come take a look. If you look at it on the map, it does look like an eye, and while there isn’t a tree there now (just a stump), there used to be.
That’s all there is to the riddle! If you talk to Daisy Took before she leaves, she can give you your next riddle to solve. Agree to help her, and she’ll give you the next clue, and you can either pursue it right now, or wait, and complete other activities in this portion of the Shire.
Tales of the Shire releases on July 29, 2025 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X}S, PC, and the Nintendo Switch. You can learn more about the game in our in-depth review.