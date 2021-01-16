Tana Mongeau jokes about getting back with Jake Paul

Tana Mongeau has made it clear that she and Jake Paul getting back together is laughable in a viral tweet.

Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul broke up very publically recently, just as publicly as they got together. Mongeau even went so far as to talk about their relationship and its downfall on her reality TV show. She will most likely not change her mind anytime soon since Paul hasn't really changed over the years.

I mean we know that's fake but yeah — OSRedditor👌🏻 (@OSRedditor_) January 15, 2021

ur a queen — em⌖ (@webbersangel) January 15, 2021

ma'am answer your goddamn texts pic.twitter.com/ytnfvGXLg7 — tris (@tris_ks) January 15, 2021

The relationship was under scrutiny the entire time, as many speculated that it was all for show. Looking at the facts of their relationship, this seems to hold water.

I like legitimately need to know if the tana/jake wedding was in fact fake. I need to know like confirmed ✅ that it is. It’s so annoying they are making it seem like it’s genuine. — Jessica Dunning (@jdunning04) August 5, 2019

Tana Mongeau says her wedding to Jake Paul was for 'fun and content' https://t.co/aiJiZrw7Gp pic.twitter.com/hTiXcqBptb — New York Post (@nypost) August 3, 2019

There was a short dating period that led to a quick wedding. The wedding wasn't even a real wedding, and Jake ran off on his own afterwards. They split up about six months later, in January of 2019. Since then, it appeared to be a relationship made for clout and notoriety.

Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul's relationship has been called fake since their wedding

The engagement came only recently after the pair started dating, leading many fans and viewers to wonder what the rush was if their love was real. Getting married soon after publicly dating is a tried and tested way for celebrities to gain more notoriety.

YouTuber Tana Mongeau said comments made on her reality show were “pulled out of context” following speculation that her wedding to Jake Paul was faked for publicity. https://t.co/5rNxPp0LrE — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) August 1, 2019

Some of the reasons that led to fans thinking their marriage was fake was the fact that there was no marriage license in Nevada, which is a requirement to be married in Las Vegas.

Their officiant, Armani Izadi, was not licensed, so the marriage license would have made no difference. Paul even went to his honeymoon alone, which did not seem very husbandly.

According to Tana Mongeau, they're not going to get back anytime soon.

After the wedding Jake Paul went on the honeymoon by himself with random girls while Tana was mourning the loss of her grandma and her dad almost died. pic.twitter.com/tBD3AYj8hB — tea sesh (@TeaSeshYT) December 30, 2019

It should be a problem for the couple to break up later since there are no legal documents to fight over.

