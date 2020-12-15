Is Jake Paul married? Examining the YouTube sensation turned boxer's personal life

YouTuber Jake Paul has been in the news as of late, but not because of his usual field. Both Jake and his brother Logan Paul have now turned their eyes to combat sports and participating in boxing matches.

Most recently Jake Paul was featured on the same card as Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. and defeated former NBA player Nate Robinson in a quite impressive knockout win.

JAKE PAUL JUST PUT NATE ROBINSON TO SLEEP pic.twitter.com/UkKYVX3jGW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 29, 2020

Since then, Jake Paul has called out the likes of Conor McGregor and other top UFC stars for future contests, and is displaying confidence about winning the bouts as well. More recently, he has added LeBron James, Kanye West, the current POTUS Donald Trump and the President-Elect Joe Biden to his list of callouts as well.

Before this, Jake Paul had another professional boxing bout against another online personality, AnEsonGib, which he won as well via first-round knockout.

As interesting as Jake Paul's recent combat sports feats are, his dating life is even more colorful. He has publicly dated several women stretching back to 2014, although fans have often remained confused over whether a relationship of Jake Paul's was real or orchestrated simply to get YouTube views.

The same can be said for his marriage too.

Is Jake Paul married or not?

To answer in brief, no, Jake Paul is not married.

Jake Paul and fellow American YouTuber and social media personality Tana Mongeau had an on-and-off relationship and finally got married in July, although not with legal signing.

But the pair separated in January this year. Jake Paul did not remain single for a long time, though, and is reportedly dating Julia Rose, who starred in his These Days music video last year.

The timeline of the relationship between Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau

The relationship between Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau is rumored to have started in April 2019, when Mongeau posted a selfie that fans pointed out was taken on Jake Paul's bed. A few days later Mongeau shared a video on her YouTube channel titled Mukbang In Bed With My Rebound Jake Paul, confirming that the two were in fact seeing each other.

Since then, the two appeared in each other's videos and commented on each other's social media posts in a manner that only further cemented their very public relationship.

After Tana Mongeau's 21st birthday, she tweeted that Jake Paul had proposed to her and that she was engaged.

JAKE JUST PROPOSED — tana mongeau (@tanamongeau) June 24, 2019

i’m....... engaged.................. — tana mongeau (@tanamongeau) June 24, 2019

Before that, Paul seemed to have bought her a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon as a birthday present, although that later turned out to be a prank.

Jake Paul made a surprise appearance at VidCon in July during a question & answer session with Mongeau. He read out a poem he had written about their relationship and confirmed the date of their wedding to be July 28.

A few weeks prior to this, they had revealed they actually started the relationship to fuel the rumors. But now it seemed like they were in a real relationship as well. Either way, Mongeau made it clear that she did not care what others thought of her relationship with Jake Paul.

i’m feeling feisty:

i don’t care if u think my wedding’s real. i don’t care if u think my marriage is real. i don’t care if u think Jake and I don’t love each other. i don’t care if u think getting married fast is a bad idea. i don’t care if you think it’s gonna last. OOPS! — tana mongeau (@tanamongeau) July 26, 2019

The day before the wedding, Tana Mongeau finally made a full public disclosure of where she stood in terms of their relationship. She uploaded a video on her channel titled I Love You, Jake Paul and sent a heartfelt message to her fiance.

"I love you. It actually still scares me so much to say it because once I say it and it's somewhere other than my head, it becomes completely real and to be quite frank, I am so used to losing everything I love and I don't want to lose you."

They got married at a $500,000 Vegas ceremony in a star-studded affair, complete with a Game of Thrones-inspired cake that they cut with a huge sword - a replica of the character Jon Snow's sword on the show, named 'Longclaw'.

But the matrimonial bliss did not last long, as Mongeau revealed in a video a few months later that her mental health was taking a hit because of the relationship being an open one. They called it quits soon afterwards.

Who is Jake Paul currently dating?

It seems like Jake Paul started seeing his new girlfriend before making his breakup official.

Paul said that he met Julia Rose on the set of his music video and fell in love. Rose reportedly had been by his side during his fight week, leading up to the Nate Robinson match.

"We met on set of the music video, then we fell in love. Everything progressed and we kept on falling in love really fast. When I won my fight I told her I loved her and she said she loved me back."