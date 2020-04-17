Tanmay Bhat to stream Free Fire with Entity Gaming, Amol & more

Popular comedian Tanmay Bhat to live stream Free Fire.

Fans can catch the same on Free Fire India's official Youtube channel.

Rabia FOLLOW ANALYST News

SHARE

​ Tanmay Bhat



In Garena Free Fire, a total of 50 players are spawned on a remote island, and the last player or team to survive is the winner.

Garena Free Fire has partnered with Tanmay Bhat, one of the most popular comedians in India, to bring all the fun, and to entertain the fans during the lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tanmay Bhat, who currently plays PUBG Mobile with CarryMinati, will stream the game with the pro teams and YouTubers of India, including TSG, Entity Gaming, Promit from Gamer's Zone, and celebrities like Amol.

Event Details

A lot of Tanmay Bhat fans were asking him to stream the popular battle royale game, and now finally, it's going to happen.

The weekly stream will start from 19th April on Garena's official YouTube channel. The timings are yet to be announced though. During an announcement via a post on Facebook, Garena Free Fire shared the following in this respect:

The Official Announcement by Garena:

We have an epic line up of Free Fire players and celebrities live streaming for you starting this Sunday, 19th April. Tanmay Bhat will be playing our favourite game with our favourite players - Total Gaming, Lokesh, TSG, Entity Gaming, and many more! Subscribe to Free Fire India Official Youtube.

Garena had planned the first-ever tournament, Free Fire India Championship 2020 (FFIC), for the India Region. But it got postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The live stream with Tanmay Bhat is a great way to engage the audience during the home quarantine. Here is the teaser shared by Free Fire on their official YouTube channel regarding the same:

Advertisement

The developers of the Free Fire game, Garena, recently released its OB21 update called Wonderland, which brought Kapella Character, Ottero, Clash Squad Ranked Mode, and much more.

Meanwhile, Garena has also announced one of the biggest events in the history of the game that will also commence from 19th April, where players can get Characters, Character Lvl. 6 cards, all the legendary guns, and some exclusive rewards for free.

Also Read: How to play Free Fire online with low ping?