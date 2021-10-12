Team Liquid vs Gen.G Esports League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head results, livestream, and more

Only one team from Group D will stand alone in first spot after Team Liquid and Gen.G clash on Day 3 of Group play in the League of Legends Worlds tournament.

TL is predicted to beat LNG on Day 2, and Gen.G is expected to dispose of MAD Lions as well. If both teams win their games, a clash of the undefeated will take place to decide the first and second spot in Group D.

Team Liquid surprised a lot of League of Legends fans in their match against MAD Lions. They rallied at every loss and capitalized on every victory. Though MAD Lions took the lead at a few points, the American team bounced back and took control with well-coordinated strategies.

On the other hand, Gen.G was initially outed as one of the worst LCK teams to enter the Worlds Group stage. However, they redeemed themselves after a dominating performance against LNG.

TL vs Gen.G at League of Legends Worlds 2021

Prediction

Team Liquid from the LCS have been delivering amazing League of Legends matches near the end of their season, beating NA's first-place team in the semi-finals of their Summer Split before dismantling the LEC Summer champion in their first game.

However, Gen.G plays the long ball, staying patient and bleeding out their opponents like many Korean teams do. TL is bold and upfront, but Gen.G will clinch the first match between these 2 teams.

Gen.G is predicted to finish first in their group, and after Day 1, it's a good bet to put TL as close second. This League of Legends clash could spark hope for LCS fans if their home team manages to win, but expect the LCK outfit to come out on top.

Head-to-head record

TL hasn't had the opportunity to play Gen.G this year, leaving their head-to-head record at 0-0. They'll clash twice over the next round of Groups, with both games expected to be tense and exhilarating.

TL's been able to deal with everything that the LCS has thrown at them, and Gen.G delivered against the Korean teams in their season as well.

Nik @DudeCrucial_ @harrygoboom yeah i have the least faith in gen g just because of how they've been at previous worlds and in play offs but hopefully they actually play well @harrygoboom yeah i have the least faith in gen g just because of how they've been at previous worlds and in play offs but hopefully they actually play well

When and where

TL and Gen.G will collide on 13 October 2021 at 11.00am Eastern Standard Time. This will be the final game of the first 3 days of play for both teams. Fans can watch this contest from the League of Legends Esports and Twitch pages.

Anticipated starting lineups

TL

Top - Barney "Alphari" Morris

Jungle - Lucas "Santorin" Tao Kilmer Larsen

Mid - Nicolaj "Jensen" Jensen

ADC - Edward "Tactical" Ra

Support - Jo "CoreJJ" Yong-in

Gen.G

Kim “Rascal” Kwang-hee

Kim “Clid” Tae-min

Gwak “Bdd” Bo-seong

Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk

Kim “Life” Jeong-min

