Team Liquid vs MAD Lions League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head results, livestream, and more

The League of Legends LCS and LEC regions collide in game 1 of 2 between Team Liquid and MAD Lions. Both these teams are pretty equal in terms of the talent of their players and success in their splits. MAD Lions finished first in the LEC Summer Playoffs, while TL finished second in the LCS Summer Playoffs. Most League of Legends players and fans predict at least 1 of these two teams to survive to the Knockout stage, and this game could already be the decider along with game two between TL and MAD since Gen.G will likely take the first place spot in Group D.

MAD Lions finished their Summer with an impressive display over G2, Rogue, and Fnatic, beating all three teams in a best of 5 series. Team Liquid fared similarly by beating C9, TSM, and 100T before losing in a rematch against 100T in the Summer finals. This should be an even match, but one team will rise to victory by the time it's over.

TL vs MAD at League of Legends Worlds 2021: Prediction and statistics

The LCS and LEC always seem to put up a good show and give League of Legends fans a close game in international tournaments. These two regions stack up well against each other, similar to how the LCK and LPL teams matchup, just on a slightly lower level from recent years. Of the two regions, the LEC has been the most successful in Worlds events, giving them a slight edge through reputation alone. MAD Lions will take game one against Team Liquid, but it should be a good game rather than a blowout.

MAD's primary carry usually lies within Humanoid as his team depends on him to play well. Elyoya can step up to the plate at times, but MAD's mid laner should do the bulk of the work in this League of Legends match. TL typically splits the load between Alphari and Jensen, not to mention that they have a Worlds title holder on their team in the Support role. We've predicted MAD Lions and Team Liquid to tie in their head-to-head 1-1, but MAD will take the first nonetheless.

LCS and LEC fans can watch this best of 1 match on the League of Legends Twitch page and the LoL Esports website on October 11 at 1 PM Eastern Standard Time.

TL has swapped out top laners as Season 11 with Alphari and Jenkins, but Alphari played the most recent League of Legends game for them. As Group play begins, here's what each team's anticipated roster looks like:

TL

Top - Barney "Alphari" Morris

Jungle - Lucas "Santorin" Tao Kilmer Larsen

Mid - Nicolaj "Jensen" Jensen

ADC - Edward "Tactical" Ra

Support - Jo "CoreJJ" Yong-in

MAD

Top - İrfan "Armut" Berk Tükek

Jungle - Javier "Elyoya" Prades Batalla

Mid - Marek "Humanoid" Brázda

ADC - Matyáš "Carzzy" Orság

Support - Norman "Kaiser" Kaiser

