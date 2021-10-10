×
Create
Notifications

Team Liquid vs MAD Lions League of Legends Worlds 2021: Predictions, head-to-head results, livestream, and more

MAD and TL clash in Group D&#039;s second match in the League of Legends Worlds tournament (Image via Sportskeeda)
MAD and TL clash in Group D's second match in the League of Legends Worlds tournament (Image via Sportskeeda)
Michael A Daugherty
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 10, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Feature

The League of Legends LCS and LEC regions collide in game 1 of 2 between Team Liquid and MAD Lions. Both these teams are pretty equal in terms of the talent of their players and success in their splits. MAD Lions finished first in the LEC Summer Playoffs, while TL finished second in the LCS Summer Playoffs. Most League of Legends players and fans predict at least 1 of these two teams to survive to the Knockout stage, and this game could already be the decider along with game two between TL and MAD since Gen.G will likely take the first place spot in Group D.

MAD Lions finished their Summer with an impressive display over G2, Rogue, and Fnatic, beating all three teams in a best of 5 series. Team Liquid fared similarly by beating C9, TSM, and 100T before losing in a rematch against 100T in the Summer finals. This should be an even match, but one team will rise to victory by the time it's over.

TL vs MAD at League of Legends Worlds 2021: Prediction and statistics

The LCS and LEC always seem to put up a good show and give League of Legends fans a close game in international tournaments. These two regions stack up well against each other, similar to how the LCK and LPL teams matchup, just on a slightly lower level from recent years. Of the two regions, the LEC has been the most successful in Worlds events, giving them a slight edge through reputation alone. MAD Lions will take game one against Team Liquid, but it should be a good game rather than a blowout.

Now that Worlds will be at Europe I don't think anyone can stop Mad Lions for taking the Summoners Cup (hopium) https://t.co/2DcbTI92VS

MAD's primary carry usually lies within Humanoid as his team depends on him to play well. Elyoya can step up to the plate at times, but MAD's mid laner should do the bulk of the work in this League of Legends match. TL typically splits the load between Alphari and Jensen, not to mention that they have a Worlds title holder on their team in the Support role. We've predicted MAD Lions and Team Liquid to tie in their head-to-head 1-1, but MAD will take the first nonetheless.

@lolesports 100% Mad Lions will win worlds, 100% C9 will make it to groups, 100% Faker will play Zed at finals and go legendary

LCS and LEC fans can watch this best of 1 match on the League of Legends Twitch page and the LoL Esports website on October 11 at 1 PM Eastern Standard Time.

TL has swapped out top laners as Season 11 with Alphari and Jenkins, but Alphari played the most recent League of Legends game for them. As Group play begins, here's what each team's anticipated roster looks like:

TL

  • Top - Barney "Alphari" Morris
  • Jungle - Lucas "Santorin" Tao Kilmer Larsen
  • Mid - Nicolaj "Jensen" Jensen
  • ADC - Edward "Tactical" Ra
  • Support - Jo "CoreJJ" Yong-in

Also Read

MAD

  • Top - İrfan "Armut" Berk Tükek
  • Jungle - Javier "Elyoya" Prades Batalla
  • Mid - Marek "Humanoid" Brázda
  • ADC - Matyáš "Carzzy" Orság
  • Support - Norman "Kaiser" Kaiser
Edited by Yasho Amonkar
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Which region will take game 1 for Group D?

LEC - MAD Lions win

LCS - Team Liquid win

Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी