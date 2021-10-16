Team Secret vs PSG.LGD Dota 2 TI10 Upper Bracket Finals: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream, and more

On the penultimate day of Dota 2 TI10, Team Secret will face PSG.LGD in the upper bracket final in a highly anticipated best-of-three series. The victor will secure a spot in the TI grand final.

Notably, their group stage encounter ended in a 1-1 draw. With that result, Team Secret became the only side to steal a match against the Chinese maestros at that stage of the tournament.

Both of these teams have looked unstoppable on the main stage of TI10. This upper bracket final will reveal whether the mastermind of Puppey is good enough to vanquish PSG.LGD’s utter dominance throughout the tournament.

Everything Dota 2 TI10 fans need to know ahead of Team Secret vs PSG.LGD

Predictions

PSG.LGD is an indomitable force at the moment. With Xiao8 as their coach, the Chinese squad has dominated every opponent in their way. According to the majority of Dota 2 analysts and top players, PSG.LGD is the most well-rounded team and the most likely to lift the Aegis of the Champion.

Wykrhm Reddy @wykrhm Secret vs LGD .. I’m so psyched already Secret vs LGD .. I’m so psyched already

On the other hand, Team Secret came into TI10 not exactly as favorites. However, their performance on the main stage has solidified their status as potential winners.

On their way to this iconic clash, Team Secret defeated Invictus Gaming, another Chinese team that looked near unstoppable. Dota 2 fans are psyched to find out whether Team Secret has the mettle to oust PSG.LGD this time.

Head-to-head results for Team Secret vs PSG.LGD

The group stage encounter between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw. Before this contest, PSG.LGD clashed with Team Secret at the Singapore Major 2021 Upper Bracket Semifinals, which went 2-1 in the former's favor.

When and where to watch Team Secret vs PSG.LGD Dota 2 TI10

Dota 2 fans can tune into the official TI10 livestream on Twitch or YouTube. Apart from that, they can also enjoy the matches on the Dota 2 client itself.

The Team Secret vs PSG.LGD series is scheduled to start at 3.30pm IST/ 10.00am UTC on 16 October 2021, right after the Invictus Gaming vs Vici Gaming lower bracket series.

Dota 2 rosters of Team Secret and PSG.LGD

Team Secret:

Lasse "Matumbaman" Urpalainen

Michal "Nisha" Jankowski

Ludwig "zai" Wahlberg

Yazied "YapzOr" Jaradat

Clement "Puppey" Ivanov

PSG.LGD:

Wang "Ame" Chunyu

Cheng Jin "NothingToSay" Xiang

Zhang "Faith_bian" Ruida

Zhao "XinQ" Zixing

Zhang "y'" Yiping

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul