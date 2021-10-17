Team Secret vs Team Spirit at Dota 2 The International 10: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The final day of Dota 2 TI10 will start with Team Secret taking on Team Spirit in the lower bracket final of the tournament. The winner of this best-of-three series will go on to meet PSG.LGD in the Grand Final of Dota 2 TI10.

Team Spirit is coming into the lower bracket final with lots of momentum on their side. The young CIS squad with Miposhka at the helm has had a wonderful run in the lower bracket after being dropped there by Invictus Gaming in round one of the upper brackets.

Team Secret, on the other hand, faced defeat at the hands of PSG.LGD after having a solid run through the upper bracket. Dota 2 fans are incredibly interested to see whether Puppey and Co. can recover from their loss against PSG.LGD, and climb back to face them once more in the grand final.

Everything Dota 2 fans need to know ahead of Team Secret vs Team Spirit in TI10 lower bracket final

Prediction

Team Secret has experience on their side. Notwithstanding TI all-timer Puppey as their captain, the rest of the squad also comprises Dota 2 veterans who come with years of LAN experience. Before the series against PSG.LGD, Team Secret seemed like an indomitable force. Can they turn around from the lost momentum and bring their A-game against Team Spirit?

Coming to Team Spirit, they have been one of the most eccentric sides in terms of hero picks. Their Phantom Assassin pick against Invictus Gaming in the lower bracket round five is the talk of the town. The CIS squad is looking nothing short of unstoppable at this point. To sum it up, it’s going to be an action-packed series between the exuberant Russian squad against the experienced European side where any of them can win.

Considering the previous results between the two teams, Team Secret is the favorite to progress.

Head-to-head results for Team Secret vs Team Spirit

Team Secret bagged a 2-0 win against Team Spirit in their group stage encounter. Before TI10, there were only two instances where these two squads had locked horns. Team Secret won both times.

When and where to watch Team Secret vs Team Spirit

Dota 2 fans can tune into the TI10 official Twitch live stream to watch the Team Secret vs Team Spirit series. It is the first series of the final day of TI10. It is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM IST / 7:00 AM UTC on October 17, 2021.

Dota 2 rosters of Team Secret and Team Spirit

Team Secret:

Lasse "Matumbaman" Urpalainen

Michal "Nisha" Jankowski

Ludwig "zai" Wahlberg

Yazied "YapzOr" Jaradat

Clement "Puppey" Ivanov

Team Spirit:

Illya “Yatoro” Mulyarchuk

Alexander “TORONTOTOKYO” Khertek

Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov

Miroslaw “Miroslaw” Kolpakov

Yaroslav “Miposhka” Naidenov

Edited by R. Elahi