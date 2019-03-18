×
Team Solomid announces Apex Legends squad

Wasif Ahmed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
9   //    18 Mar 2019, 11:48 IST

Team Solomid is entering a new game.
Team Solomid is entering a new game.

Apex Legends has been going only one way since it released a month ago, and that is up. It amassed 25 million players in its first week of release and a full month later hit 50 million players.

The game had a $200K Twitch Rivals tournament in its first few weeks of release in which 48 top gamers from the content streaming site participated. People are calling the game a replacement to Fortnite and at this rate of growth, the game is all set to over-popularise the year old battle royale.

One of United States' top esports organizations: Team Solomid (TSM) has now announced a three-player squad for the game. TSM is famous for its divisions in Fortnite and League of Legends in which it boasts of a star-studded squad.

Apex Legends is a new game, and top organizations entering a game in its first month of release has perhaps never been seen before in the world of esports. In spite of this, the official TSM site reads-

"Since its release at the start of February, Apex Legends has made countless headlines, instantly making its own place at the top of Twitch’s viewership. Considering that there have already been a good number of high profile tournaments in its first month as an esport, entering the scene was a no-brainer. "

The announcement made on Twitter, Instagram and the official site introduced Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen, Jose ‘ProdigyAces’ Soto, and Taylor ‘THump’ Humphries to the organization.

The three players are familiar with the world of competitive gaming as they were all former H1Z1 pros. ProdigyAces and ImperialHal were finalists for different Fortnite events such as PAX West and TwitchCon as well.

The team is thus very experienced and is all set to win big at Apex Legends' future tournaments which will surely be happening.

Apex Legends
Wasif Ahmed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
I write about gaming and esports.
