Team Spirit vs PSG.LGD Dota 2 TI 10 Grand Finals: Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

After what is perhaps the most competitive main stage so far, the final series of Dota 2 TI 10 is afoot.

The semifinals between Team Secret and Team Spirit was just as tight, with terse turnarounds and unthinkable outplays. But after an emphatic third game, Team Spirit took the series in very convincing fashion. Now comes their turn to face the undefeated favorites, PSG.LGD, in the grand finals.

Everything Dota 2 fans need to know ahead of Team Spirit vs PSG.LGD

Dota 2: Team Spirit vs PSG.LGD TI 10 predictions

PSG.LGD were the favorites expected to pocket the aegis when TI 10 began. Thus far, the best team of the Chinese DPC has held up their reputation very well. Throughout the group stage and the main event, PSG.LGD have not dropped a single series.

On top of all this, their form seems to have improved even further the closer they have been getting to the aegis. In the upper bracket finals, PSG.LGD completely outsmarted the tightest Team Secret roster in years. As Ludwig "zai" Wåhlberg and Clement "Puppey" Ivanov caved in to the stress, PSG.LGD's Ame held his composure throughout, winning the two games without dying even once.

Team Spirit's recent rise to glory, on the other hand, is unparalleled. They have made a near-spotless lower bracket run, second only to Team Liquid in TI 2017. Team Spirit's carry, Yatoro, currently holds a seemingly unsurpassable record of three rampages in TI. As to whether their young, energetic, and downright chaotic playstyle will be able to topple PSG.LGD remains to be seen.

The only certainty going into the finals is how befitting PSG.LGD are against 'the one true TS'. PSG.LGD are known best for their flawless, precise gameplay. At this high level of the top tournament, Dota 2 swings on the smallest of mistakes - mistakes which PSG.LGD very rarely makes.

Head-to-head Team Spirit vs PSG.LGD

Statistically, PSG.LGD holds a huge advantage. The two teams have played each other in 12 individual games of Dota 2, out of which PSG.LGD have won 9.

When and where to watch Team Spirit vs PSG.LGD

The first game of the series begins at approximately 2:00 PM CET (GMT +2). Dota 2 players can catch it live with the in-game client's 'Watch' section. It can also be found on the official Dota 2 website and the 'dota2_ti' Twitch channel.

Recent results of Team Spirit and PSG.LGD

Most of Team Spirit's games previously have been tier-2 and tier-3 events. However, their entry into the tier-1 scene has also been strong. Most recently, they faced PSG.LGD in the finals of the OGA Dota PIT Invitational, where they were defeated 1-3.

PSG.LGD, on the other hand, have had their best year thus far. They won the AniMajor, and placed second in the ESL One Fall 2021 even without 'NothingToSay' on board.

Dota 2 rosters of Team Spirit and PSG.LGD

PSG.LGD

Wang "Ame" Chunyu

Cheng Jin "NothingToSay" Xiang

Zhang "Faith_bian" Ruida

Zhao "XinQ" Zixing

Zhang "y'" Yiping

Team Spirit

Illya "Yatoro" Mulyarchuk

Alexander "TORONTOTOKYO" Khertek

Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov

Miroslaw "Mira" Kolpakov

Yaroslav "Miposhka" Naidenov

