Teamfight Tactics: Every Set 10 Radiant item and its statistics

In Teamfight Tactics, radiant items can aggressively boost a champion's potential and enable them to fully utilize their abilities. These items are advanced versions of the base combined items, but unlike them, they cannot be crafted.

To maximize the effectiveness of Radiant items, they must be equipped with the right champions.

This article will cover every Radiant item in Teamfight Tactics Set 10.

All Radiant equipment in Teamfight Tactics Set 10

Expand Tweet

1) Absolution

Refill nearby allies' health within two hexes for 25% of their missing health every five seconds. They also take 10% less damage for the same duration.

2) Blessed Bloodthirster

Gain 40% omnivamp.

Once per combat: At 40% health, gain the same amount of shield that lasts up to five seconds in Teamfight Tactics.

3) Blue Blessing

Unique: Only one per champion

Max mana reduced by 10.

When the champion gets a kill, they deal 25% more damage for 12 seconds.

4) Brink of Dawn

Unique: Only one per champion

Once per combat: At 60% health, briefly become invincible and heal negative effects. After that, heal 100% of missing health and gain 85% bonus attack speed.

5) Bulwark's Oath

Once per combat: At 40% Health, gain a 50% max health shield that lasts 10 seconds and gain 60 armor and magic resist.

6) Covalent Spark

Reduces enemy's magic resist by 30% within 3 hexes. When enemies cast an ability, deal magic damage equal to 250% of their total mana.

Regenerate 1.5% maximum health per second.

7) Crest of Cinders

Deal 10% bonus damage in Teamfight Tactics.

Attacks cause 3% burn and 50% wound effects on enemies for five seconds.

8) Demon Slayer

Inflicts 60% additional damage to enemies with more than 1600 max health.

9) Dragon's Will

Restore 8% max health.

Every two seconds, regenerate 10% of overall health.

10) Dvarapala Stoneplate

Grant 20 armor and 20 magic resist for each enemy targeting the equipped champion.

Regenerate 2% health every second.

11) Equinox

Reduces enemy armor by 30% within three hexes. The champion receives 50 armor and magic resist for the first 15 seconds of combat.

12) Eternal Whisper

Unique: Only one per champion

Physical damage reduces 30% of enemy armor for the entire round.

13) Fist of Fairness

Grants two effects in Teamfight Tactics:

+50% attack damage and +50 ability power.

30% omnivamp.

14) Glamorous Gauntlet

The ability has a chance to critically strike.

If the champion's abilities can already critically strike, receive 10% critical strike damage instead.

15) Guinsoo's Reckoning

Attacks enable a +10% bonus Attack Speed.

16) Hextech Lifeblade

The champion heals for 35% of the damage dealt. The holder also heals their lowest health ally for an equal amount.

17) Jak'sho the Protean

Combat Start: The champion receives two effects, regardless of starting position.

Front Two Rows: 45 armor and magic resist. Acquire one mana when hit by an attack.

Back Two Rows: Additional 45 ability power. Retrieve 15 mana every three seconds.

Expand Tweet

18) Legacy of the Colossus

Block 9% of total damage. While above 40% health, double armor capability, instead.

19) Luminous Deathblade

Inflict 12% bonus damage.

20) More More-ellonomicon

Unique: Only one per champion

Attacks and ability deal 3% burns and 33% wound status to enemies for 30 seconds.

21) Nashors' Tooth Radiant

After casting the ability, receive 80% attack speed for eight seconds.

22) Quickestsilver

Unique: Only one per champion

Enables immunity to crowd control for 30 seconds during the beginning of combat. For the first 14 seconds, gain 7% Attack Speed every two seconds.

23) Rabadon's Ascended Deathcap

Impose 12% bonus damage in Teamfight Tactics.

24) Rascal's Gloves

Every round: Equip two random Radiant items.

25) Rosethorn Vest

Gain 8% max health.

Block 20% reduced damage from incoming attacks. During a hit, counter with 175 magic damage to all adjacent enemies.

26) Royal Crownshield

Combat start: Gain a 40% max health Shield for eight seconds.

When the shield passes, gain 50 ability power.

27) Runaan's Tempest

Shoots a fire bolt at the nearest enemy, inflicting 100% attack damage as physical damage.

28) Spear of Hirana

Attack recharges 10 additional Mana.

29) Statikk Favor

Every third attack encounters 70 magic damage and reduces magic resist by 30% of eight enemies for five seconds.

Expand Tweet

30) Sterak's Megashield

After the holder's health drops to 60%, increase total health by 30% and retrieve 55% attack damage for the rest of combat.

31) Stride Breaker

After damaging an armored enemy, abilities, and attacks deal an additional 50% damage for three seconds.

32) Sunlight Cape

Unique: Only one per champion

Every 1.5 seconds, inflict 2% burn and 33% wound damage to an enemy within three hexes for 30 seconds in Teamfight Tactics.

33) Titan's Vow

Allows 3% attack damage and three ability power when attacking or taking damage, that stacks up to 25 times.

After reaching full stack, receive 50 armor and magic resist.

34) Urf-Angel's Staff

Combat start: Restore 35 ability power every four seconds.

35) Warmog's Pride

The champion instantly retrieves 12% additional health.

Restore 1% max health every second.

36) Zenith Edge

Ability can critically strike.

If the champion's abilities can already critically strike, inflict 10% critical strike damage instead.

This sums up the list of every Radiant item in Teamfight Tactics.