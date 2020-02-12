Teamfight Tactics: More quality of life UI changes coming in patch 10.4

TFT patch 10.4 will bring in some extra UI features

Riot is soon to bring in a lot of quality of life UI changes into the League of Legends based auto battler

With set 3 soon to arrive in a month’s time, Riot is planning to start off the new season on the right foot, and bring in a wider player base keeping TFT’s expanding future in mind.

Hovering the mouse at the top of the UI will tell you about your previous battles

On the 10th of February, TFT lead designer, Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer tweeted about adding a new UI feature, which was highly requested by players for some months now. From patch 10.4 onwards, players will be able to see past matchups if they just hover their mouse on the top of the UI bar.

This upgrade will join with the existing feature that lets players know if they won or lost the round.

Riot is slowly improving TFT, and over the course of its lifespan, it has indeed gone through a lot of changes. All the way back in patch 9.24, the game received a new level bar, which not only showed the player’s current level but also the amount of XP they have.

Games should originally provide players with information, that should be ‘naturally communicated’ to them as a part of the game (through the tutorial or otherwise).

TFT at the start wasn’t exactly doing that all that well, and players had to rely on online guides and sometimes even third-party applications to grasp the basic mechanics of the game. Without the lack of clarity, the UI felt pretty complicated, and Riot is planning to change that moving forward towards Set 3.

TFT patches for the rest of the months will be minor UI fixes, and small champion balance nerfs and buffs till set 3 officially launches in March.