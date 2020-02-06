Teamfight Tactics: Patch 10.3 notes and balance updates

New balance fixes for patch 10.3 of TFT are out (image uploaded by Chap)

The League of Legends based auto-battler from Riot Games is about to be launching its third set in just a month's time. So in the Set 2 February patches of Teamfight Tactics, the dev team will not be making any big changes but rather work around certain minor bugs and fix the animations to certain parts of the game.

However, there will still be some balance changes to hit some of the items and champions. When it comes to the items, Statikk Shiv will be getting a nice buff while the damage that Infinity Edge and Luden’s Echo does will be lowered.

Some of the lesser-played pieces like Kog’Maw and Orn are getting a nice buff from the patch, and players will be willing to pick them up more often.

Vayne’s attack speed is getting a hit, while Assassins are getting a nerf on their overall ‘class-based’ damage output.

So, here are the complete changes that 10.3 is bringing with it:

System:

Krugs is now guaranteed to have two drops instead of one minimum.

Touching the edge of your ring on the Carousel stage no longer ports you back to the middle.

Spatulas no longer appear during the Carousel stage. Plan accordingly.

Adjusted the drop rates of the content in Gold Boxes. More gold, more spatulas, and fewer champions.

A new and unique sound will now play when you pick up a champion from the carousel. No more guessing and squinting to find out if you or that pesky Molediver grabbed the Volibear with the Recurve Bow.

Items:

Ionic Spark damage changed from 200 percent to 225 percent.

Luden’s Echo damage changed from 125/175/250 to 150/175/225.

Statikk Shiv damage changed from 80 to 85.

Infinity Edge crit damage bonus changed from 125 percent to 100 percent.

Traits:

Assassin crit damage bonus changed from 65/225 percent to 70/210 percent.

Lunar ability power bonus per stack changed from 10 to 15.

Shadow damage bonus changed from 65/175 percent to 65/165 percent.

Light healing on death changed from 25 percent to 20 percent.

Light attack speed bonus changed from 15/35/55 percent to 20/30/50 percent.

Champion Balance

Tier One:

Kog’Maw spell damage changed from 125/275/425 to 150/300/500.

Ornn Spell debuff duration changed from four to 10 seconds.

Ornn spell damage amplification changed from 20 percent to 25 percent.

Vayne attack speed changed from 0.75 to 0.7.

Tier Two:

Braum spell damage prevention changed from 70/80/90 percent to 80/85/90 percent.

Jax spell damage changed from 150/250/450 to 150/300/550.

LeBlanc spell damage changed from 200/450/800 to 225/475/800.

Rek’Sai armor changed from 30 to 35.

Yasuo mana changed from 0/100 to 0/85.

Tier Three:

Nocturne attack damage changed from 55 to 60.

Dr. Mundo health changed from 750 to 800.

Tier Four:

Annie Tibbers health changed from 2000/2000/2000 to 1600/2200/3000.

Annie Tibbers attack speed changed from 0.6 to 0.65.

Janna stun duration changed from one second to 1.5 seconds.

Lucian spell base shots changed from 10 to 12.

Lucian attack damage ratio changed from 0.25/0.3/0.5 to 0.3/0.4/0.5.

Olaf spell attack speed bonus changed from 100/150/300 percent to 100/150/450 percent.

Yorick:

Health changed from 800 to 850.

Mana changed from 0/75 to 0/85.

Ghoul health changed from 500/800/2000 to 500/700/2000.

Tier Five:

Master Yi attack speed changed from one to 1.1.

Zed mana changed from 50/150 to 75/150.

Lux Tier:

Lux spell damage changed from 600/900/9,999 to 550/900/9,999.

Bug fixes:

Multiple Titan’s Resolve are no longer Multiplicative.

Inferno should no longer proc spell shields like Trap Claw.

Kog’Maw’s Living Artillery can no longer hit untargetable units.

LeBlanc and Yasuo now properly deal spell damage to champions with Quicksilver.

Karma can now target untargetables with her shield and link (Zephyr & Soulbound).

Things to expect from TFT in 2020

Throughout the rest of the lifespan of Set 2 “Rise of the Elements” Riot Games is going to make very minor changes and balance fixes to the game.

However, Set 3 is going to be a big one, and Riot promises to make a lot of quality of life improvements to the game which will be making the gameplay much more streamlined and less chaotic.

The Summoner class always made the board look very chaotic. The multiple number of summons made it very hard for players to follow the action and that's one of the major things that Riot will be working on.

Moreover, while Rise of the Elements encouraged players to make team comps that used multiple trait bonuses at the same time. Set 3, on the other hand, will reward those players who go deep into particular traits and make boards with six units and above.