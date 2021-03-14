Teamfight Tactics to receive Hyper-roll Lab in April

League of Legends: Teamfight tactics will be getting a completely new game mode this April with the release of Set Five Reckoning.

The new game mode, which is called Hyper-roll, will be a lot like the lab system, which is present in the League of Legends based card game Legends of Runeterra.

In a recent reveal, Teamfight Tactics lead designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer revealed some information about the upcoming mode.

Looking back at Fates and forward to Set 5 and Hyper Roll mode. 👀 pic.twitter.com/K9CQgnfDb5 — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) March 12, 2021

Mortdog said that Teamfight Tactics Hyper-roll will go live on April 28, and it will be introduced with Set number 5, which is named Reckoning. Much like with the lab system in Legends of Runeterra, Hyper-roll’s rotation and length will depend on how popular the mode actually is.

Hyper-roll lab coming to Teamfight Tactics

Watch on YouTube here ⬇️ https://t.co/U9bTw1im5k — Teamfight Tactics (@TFT) March 12, 2021

Mortdog suggests that Teamfight Tactics Hyper-roll will be a new experiment for the game, which will be separate and boast a gameplay mechanic quite different from the core game.

The Teamfight tactics developers revealed that players will start with 10HP and continue losing one point from it with every lost round.

However, during the final rounds, the game will accelerate, and instead of one, the HP loss will increase to two and three.

Mortdog suggests that the Hyper-roll is being introduced in the game to help players play a mode that does not last as long as an average game of Teamfight Tactics.

The new mode will last half the time of the core game. There will be some significant changes to “minion rounds, item drops, the leveling system, and the carousel.”

Riot also revealed four of the champions that will be arriving with Teamfight Tactics Set Five Reckoning. Darius, Garen, Draven, and Teemo will most definitely be making their way to the new set, which will also boast the theme of good vs evil, pitting Darius and Garen against each other.