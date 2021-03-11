Teamfight Tactics patch 11.6 preview in the PBE server introduces Katarina buffs while nerfing Kennen

With the new League of Legends: Teamfight tactics patch set to arrive next week, players are curious to know some of the balance changes that Riot will be looking to implement in the 11.6 update.

While there has been no official word from Riot’s side about the details, the PBE server has already received some significant updates as the 11.6 cycle got on its way. According to Surrender@20, the Teamfight Tactics PBE server has already brought some shifts in the meta.

In the upcoming Teamfight Tactics update, the devs will be looking to nerf Kennen significantly. It will look to tone down much of the power that the keepers wield at this time.

Though keepers were nerfed in patch 11.5, Riot wishes to go a step further and make sure that the class is not as oppressive to play against like it is at the moment.

Katarina, on the other hand, will be receiving some buffs this time around. This change might ultimately help out the Warlord class, who have been struggling to keep up with some of the other traits in Teamfight Tactics.

Garen, VI, and the three-cost assassin pieces have also received some tweaks on the PBE, while Irelia and Yone received some nerfs to their kit.

It’s important to keep in mind that the changes in the PBE server are tentative, and the tweaks made here may not reflect the same in the official update.

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.6 is all set to go live on March 17th.

Teamfight Tactics patch 11.6 preview

Teamfight Tactics Champion changes

Tier 1

Garen

Ability total damage increased from 450 / 675 / 1125 to 450 / 675 / 1250

Tier 2

Vi

Ability damage increased from 250 / 400 / 800 to 250 / 425 / 850

Zed

Stolen AD changed from 20 / 25 / 30% to 30%

Tier 3

Irelia

Ability damage increased from 200 / 300 / 550 to 200 / 300 / 700

Ability armor reduction lowered from 40 / 60 / 80% to 40 / 60 / 70%

Katarina

Total damage increased from 600/900/1500 to 650 / 1000 / 1500

Kennen

Ability total damage lowered from 350 / 550 / 1200 to 350 / 500 / 1200

Tier 4

Talon

Ability bonus damage increased from 85 / 135 / 400 to 100 / 150 / 400

Tier 5

Yone

Ability armor and MR shred lowered from 60 / 60/ 80% to 60 / 60/ 70%