Teamfight Tactics: TFT closed beta for Mobile has started

TFT mobile closed beta is out now

Teamfight Tactics' beta is officially set to launch in March of 2020, but for some fans, the game was available for access sooner than the expected date.

The League of Legends based auto battler launched its closed beta testing period yesterday, but only players from select countries were able to get a hold of it. China and Southeast Asian countries were not privileged enough to get the access, though.

Only some countries are eligible to getting access to the closed beta

However, the players who did get the access were able to transfer their progression as well as rank across platform. Rewards such as ‘Little Legends’ arena skins, along with other collectibles and items, were also allowed to be carried over to mobile from PC.

Difference between the two platforms

Compared to the PC version, Riot has made a few changes to the mobile beta, especially on the UI front. The UI will be more mobile-friendly; however, for the time being, it will not be supporting an in-game chat system, but it will have a special inventory slot for items as well as a panel which players can use to drag items and interact with them.

Item interactions like previewing, equipping, and combining will be possible, and because of this, the champion shop will not remain open constantly, and players will need to tap on a button to pop them in and out of the screen.

The TFT open mobile beta is set to launch sometime in mid-March, and though we aren’t sure of the exact date, it’s supposed to coincide with the introduction of Set 3.

Fans from the eligible countries who had pre-registered for TFT’s closed beta from the Google Play Store are currently having complete access to the game till the open beta officially releases. And it’s yet to face any major criticism from the player base as of yet.