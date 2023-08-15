Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 13.16 official notes: Demacia buffs, Zeri nerfs, Technogenious reworks, and more

Teamfight Tactics patch 13.16 is currently live. It contains various balance updates and reworks to Traits and Augments. While most patches focus on champion and item buffs and nerfs, this one centers around the imbalances of other system changes. This article lists every single tweak that has made its way to this new patch.

Official notes for Teamfight Tactics patch 13.16

Gameplay Changes

Raptors

The final item component from Raptors will be replaced by a component anvil.

Region Portals

Yordle Pordles has been moved to Noxus and renamed Fleshing Arena.

Hall of the Nine significantly reduced the gold given.

Hall of the Nine two-star unit loot option now gives units whose tier is equal to the stage minus 1 rather than equal to the stage.

Unstable Rift has had Blue Buff temporarily disabled from appearing as the unstable item while we investigate a bug.

Trait Changes

Demacia Elite Count: 1/2/3/5 ⇒ 1/2/4/6

Demacia Elite Armor & MR: 5/25/60/125 ⇒ 5/30/50/100

Gunner AD% per Stack: 6/11/20% ⇒ 6/12/22%

Multicaster, multicast Damage Reduction: 60% ⇒ 66%

Sona Crescendo Bonus AS: 30/35/40% ⇒ 35/40/45%

Shadow Isles Mana Regen: 5/12/20 ⇒ 6/12/18

Shadow Isles max Health % Shield: 40/80/125% ⇒ 45/80/115%

Shurima Ascension bonus Health: 30% ⇒ 33%

Shurima 7 Ascension bonus: 20% ⇒ 25%

Zaun, Adaptive Implant AD, AP, and Omnivamp: 25% ⇒ 30%

Zaun, Robotic Arm Proc Chance: 50% ⇒ 40%

Zaun, Unstable Chemtank Overcharge Health Explosion: 45% ⇒ 35%

Zaun, Hextech Exoskeleton max Health Heal 10% ⇒ 12%

Zaun, Hextech Exoskeleton now cleanses all debuffs, including Burn, Wound, Shred, Sunder, and Mana-Reave

Zaun, Hextech Exoskeleton Overcharge damage no longer triggers when Sion revives

Units: Tier 1

Kayle Divine Ascent Base On-Hit Damage: 33/44/66% AP ⇒ 35/50/75% AP

Kayle Divine Ascent, Ascended Wave Damage: 33/44/66% AP ⇒ 20/25/40% AP

Orianna: now resumes attacking more quickly after casting Command: Protext

Poppy 4-star Steadfast Hammer should now more consistently hit large clumps of units

Viego Armor and MR: 25 ⇒ 30

Samira Flair AD ratio: 175% ⇒ 200/200/210%

Samira Flair Armor reduction: 20/25/30 ⇒ 10/15/20

Samira Flair can no longer reduce Armor below 0

Units: Tier 2

Ashe AS: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75

Ashe Mana nerf: 30/60 ⇒ 20/70

Ashe Volley AD ratio: 150/150/160% ⇒ 160/160/170%

Galio Shield of Durand Damage Reduction: 20/20/30% ⇒ 25/25/35%

Kled Skaaaaaaarl! Stacking AS: 60/65/70/75% ⇒ 65/70/75/80%

Swain starting Mana nerf: 30/70 ⇒ 20/70

Swain Demonflare Transform Health: 450/500/550 ⇒ 375/450/650

Swain is now classified as a Magic Tank in the Inspect Panel

Teemo Noxious Trap multicast mushroom bounce logic reverted to 13.14. Mushrooms will now bounce to a random target after the first.

Units: Tier 3

Garen Judgement AD%: 75/75/85% ⇒ 80/82/85%

Kalista Pierce and Rend spear Damage: 16/24/40 ⇒ 18/27/45

Vel’Koz Plasma Fission Missile will now follow the initial target.

Vel’Koz Plasma Fission: If the target dies while the missile is in-flight, the missile will travel to that location before splitting.

Units: Tier 4

Aphelios: Increased the speed of Moonlight Sigil’s moon blast

Aphelios Chakram AD ratio: 8/8/30% ⇒ 10/10/30%

Lux Torrent of Light can no longer reduce Magic Resist below zero.

Lux Torrent of Light now turns faster while casting her Ability

Shen Ionia Bonus - Damage Reduction: 10% ⇒ 9%

Shen Ki Barrier Self Shield Amount: 350/450/2000 ⇒ 400/500/2000

Shen is now slightly larger

Yasuo Last Breath Range no longer scales with Attack Range

Yasuo Health: 950 ⇒ 1000

Yasuo Last Breath AD ratio: 475/475/1500% ⇒ 500/500/1500%

Yasuo Last Breath AP ratio: 50/75/300% ⇒ 55/85/300%

Urgot Disdain Shield Amount: 400/500/1200 ⇒ 375/450/1200

Urgot Disdain AD ratio: 250% ⇒ 225%

Zeri Surge Duration: 9/9/15 ⇒ 8/8/15

Zeri Chain Lightning AD ratio: 50% ⇒ 45%

Units: Tier 5

Aatrox World Ender Duration: 10 ⇒ 12 seconds

Aatrox, Darkin Health: 400 ⇒ 350

Aatrox is now immune to damage and untargetable when respawning

Ahri Essence Thief Mana Reave: 30% ⇒ 20%

Ahri Essence Thief Damage: 100/150/1000 ⇒ 90/135/1000

Ahri Essence Thief Essence Wave (big boom) Damage: 250/375/3000 ⇒ 230/350/1888

Azir Arise! Damage: 100/150/550 ⇒ 105/160/550

Bel’Veth Royal Maelstrom bonus Damage Per Strike: 20/30/50 ⇒ 15/25/50

Bel’Veth Royal Maelstrom number of Strikes: 6 per 100% Total AS ⇒ 6 + 5 per 100% bonus AS

Heimerdinger, Technogenius Repair-o-matic REWORKED: Repair duration is now a flat 7 seconds at all levels

Heimerdinger, Technogenius Repair-o-matic: Stacking multiple copies of Repair-o-matic now instead grants the Apex Turret bonus Armor and Magic Resist

Heimerdinger, Technogenius Repair-o-matic 1 Count: 10 Armor and Magic Resist

Heimerdinger, Technogenius Repair-o-matic 2 Count: 50 Armor and Magic Resist

Heimerdinger, Technogenius Repair-o-matic 3 Count: 100 Armor and Magic Resist

Heimerdinger, Technogenius Mechano-Swarm Rockets Fired: 7 ⇒ 5

Bandle City Ryze will now star up pulled units to at least Ryze’s star level

Ionia Ryze Mana buff: 60/120 ⇒ 50/125

Ionia Ryze Damage: 175/275/3500 ⇒ 175/275/1500

Ionia Ryze Heal: 400/600/3000 ⇒ 400/500/3000

Piltover Ryze % Damage Share when within enforcer zone: 15/20/500% ⇒ 15/30/500%

Targon Ryze starting Mana buff: 10/100 ⇒ 30/100

Targon Ryze max Health % Damage: 18/25/100% ⇒ 18/30/100%

Zaun Ryze Mana nerf: 50/90 ⇒ 40/100

Senna, Redeemer AS Per Shield: 8% ⇒ 6%

Sion Glory in Death Reanimation max Health % Decay per second: 15/10/0% ⇒ 20/13/0%

Augment Changes

Ascension Damage Amp: 45% ⇒ 50%

Challenger Crown now grants: Rapid Firecannon ⇒ Hand of Justice

Dueling Gunners initial Attack Speed: 5% ⇒ 8%

Endless Hordes Gold 8 ⇒ 6

NEW: Added Endless Hordes+ at 4-2 only, which gives 9 gold.

Frequent Flier rolls required: 10 ⇒ 8

Haunted Shell (Shadow Isles) Stacking Resistances: 10 ⇒ 13

Lategame Specialist can no longer be offered with Level Up! (and vice versa)

Mana Burn has been re-enabled

Parting Gifts shield is now added after the item is granted, rather than before.

Perfected Repetition (Multicaster) AP Per Cast: 5 ⇒ 6

Perfected Repetition (Multicaster) Max AP: 70 ⇒ 90

Portable Forge Armory Choices 3 ⇒ 2/3/4 (based on stage)

Riftwalk Ability Power Per Cast: 35 ⇒ 32

Return on Investment rolls required: 22 ⇒ 20

It Pays to Learn I/II/III Gold: 10/16/20 ⇒ 8/12/16 (XP unchanged)

REWORKED Shimmering Inventors: Piltover Unit Bonus Per 10 Gold: 10% AS ⇒ 8% Bonus Damage

Shimmering Inventors Maximum Bonus at 50 Gold: 50% AS ⇒ 40% Bonus Damage

Shurima’s Legacy minimum Sun Disc Damage: 180 ⇒ 160

Shurima’s Legacy Max Sun Disc Damage: 900 ⇒ 800

The Boss AS & AP per Sit Up: 40% ⇒ 45%

The Boss now cleanses Wounds (healing debuff) when doing sit-ups

Two Healthy Health: 100 ⇒ 111

What The Forge: You’re now slightly less likely to get multiple copies of the same item, especially Obsidian Cleaver.

Artifacts and Shimmerscale Items Changes

Death’s Defiance Attack Speed: 30% ⇒ 25%

Death’s Defiance BUGFIX: Bleed no longer gets cleansed by Edge of Night

Draven’s Axe Cashout Gold: 10 ⇒ 9

Gambler’s Blade Attack Speed: 20% ⇒ 15%

Gambler’s Blade Chance For Gold: 7% ⇒ 6%

Goldmancer’s Staff Ability Power: 25 ⇒ 20

Goldmancer’s Staff Mana: 20 ⇒ 0

Needlessly Big Gem Health: 600 ⇒ 500

Mogul’s Mail Health: 350 ⇒ 150

Trickster’s Glass Armor, Magic Resist, and Attack Speed: 15 ⇒ 10

Trickster’s Glass Mana Increase: 20% ⇒ 30%

Zhonya’s Paradox Ability Power: 30 ⇒ 45

Toolfix Tweaks

Zaun now states that benching a champion will remove its Zaun mod

The Two Healthy and Three’s a Crowd Augments now specify that only unique champions count towards the Health bonus

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where Recombobulator could cause Strongest Unit calculations to behave weirdly.

Fixed a bug where Rek’Sai’s spell was scaling twice as much as intended from damage amp

Not dead yet: Yorick’s Graveyard no longer grants an item when a player triggers Last Stand or Final Reserves.

Champions granted by Stars Are Born are now properly starred up in ghost armies.

Rolling For Days Augment no longer fails to make the first reroll after a carousel round free.

Shimmer Injector now correctly prevents being executed before it procs.

Outrageous: Rek’Sai will no longer execute Taric if he is shielding her target when she tries to execute them.

Thresh’s Sanctum now works in Hyper Roll

Crown of Demacia can no longer be reforged in Double Up.

You don’t bench your MVP: Crown of Demacia can no longer be used on benched units in Double Up.

Zed now gets the correct bonus from Ionia 9

Senna and Sion can now apply the burn from Morellonomicon with their Abilities

Bonus health on Chem Modded from Chemtech Enhancements Augment will now be updated immediately when a chem mod is removed

Teemo 1-star now has the correct spell damage value

Glass Industries now correctly grants gold when you build a craftable emblem on a unit of the same trait.

Locked in: Fixed a mission that could not be completed as it required selling the T-Hex

Dedication will no longer break if you field 4 units of a trait that has no emblem.

Undeserved stardom (The Taylor Swift experience): Fixed an exploit that could allow you to have a 4-star Yordle without having three 3-stars actively fielded.

If multiple Blacksmith’s Gloves roll Trickster’s Glass, they will now all clone the correct unit.

PROJECT: Abyssia Spamming Taunt (Ctrl+2) animation no longer causes the planet to disappear

Whisker’s Mutant Lab - Purple VFX no longer persists for a few seconds when scouting.

Chibi Little Devil Teemo is no longer glowing white for players on Very Low graphic settings.

Gloop’s eyes and mouth have been fixed during their Taunt (Ctrl+2) animation. The fix impacts these variants: Golden Custard, Shrimp, Hearty Soup, Peachy

This sums up the list of changes in patch 13.16 of Teamfight Tactics.