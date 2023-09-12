Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 13.18 official notes: Set 9.5 Horizonbound - New Item system, Trait introductions, and more

The much-anticipated patch 13.18 for Teamfight Tactics has been released, marking the launch of Set 9.5: Horizonbound. In addition to changing the Champions roster, this update will redesign the ongoing meta. Certain traits and champions will be introduced with this patch while existing ones will be adjusted. The Set will also feature a "soft" ranked reset for each competitive game mode, similar to previous Sets.

This article will cover every single tweak that will make its way to Teamfight Tactics mid-set with patch 13.18.

Official notes for Teamfight Tactics patch 13.18

Ranked Reset

Your rank has been "soft" reset down one tier below your current standings. For example, if you are currently in Gold II you will now be in Silver II.

If you are very good at this game and currently placed in Master or above, you will be reset to Diamond IV.

You will get five provisional matches after the reset, meaning you will not lose any LP for sub-top-four placements in your first five ranked games of the new stage. You’ll also gain some extra LP for finishing top four, so best of luck!

Ranked rewards for the first half of Monsters Attack! will be distributed with this patch, but it may take a couple of days to complete the rollout.

Trait Changes

Tiers

The following traits are Prismatic: 6 Piltover, 9 Bilgewater, 9 Demacia, 9 Ionia, 9 Noxus, 9 Shurima

The following traits have been changed from Prismatic to Gold: 8 Bastion, 8 Challenger, 8 Invoker, 8 Sorcerer, 8 Void, 6 Gunner, 6 Vanquisher, 6 Zaun, 5 Strategist, 4 Ixtal, 4 Targon, 3 Freljord

Removal

The following traits are retreating into the shadows, through portals, or out of fear of optometrists: Shadow Isles, Yordles, Deadeye

Swaps

The following 1-costs are getting rerolled into another set: Maokai, Tristana, Veigo

The following 2-costs will miss you too: Kled, Teemo, Zed

The following 3-costs will no longer need your Rageblades: Akshan, Garen, Kalista, Lissandra

The following 4-costs are forging a new path: Gwen, Lux, Urgot, Yasuo, Zeri

The following 5-cost has left to find Lucian: Senna

Balances

Bastion Base Armor & MR: 25/50/95/240 ⇒ 20/40/65/125

Bruiser Bonus max Health: 10/40/70% ⇒ 10/45/80%

Darkin is now a 1 / 2

Darkin (1) When a Darkin dies, their weapon possesses the nearest ally champion, granting them the weapons power.

Darkin (2) Weapons powers become 50% stronger

Darkin, Aatrox now uses most damage dealt this fight as a tiebreaker when two units are equidistant.

Demacia Elite Bonus: Random Radiant Item ⇒ Each unit will have 1 selected Radiant item they will always receive

Demacia Elite Bonus Armor & MR: 5/30/40/100 ⇒ 5/15/35/150

Demacia Elite Count: 1/2/4/5 ⇒ 1/2/3/5

Freljord is now a 2 / 3

Freljord (2) 8% max HP true damage, and enemies are 30% shredded and sundered for 10 seconds

Freljord (3) 15% max HP true damage, and enemies are also stunned for 1.5 seconds.

Gunner AD per Stack: 6/14/25% ⇒ 6/12/25%

Invoker now has a new 8 Piece: All units gain an additional 40 Ability Power & 40 Mana per 3 seconds

Ionia (9) Bonus Spirits: 3 ⇒ 4

Ionia (9) Bonus Amount: 325% ⇒ 350%

Juggernaut Damage Reduction: 15-25/25-40/35-50% ⇒ 15-25/20-35/30-45%

Multicasted Damage Reduction: 66% ⇒ 60%

Noxus is now a 3 / 5 / 7 / 9

Noxus gain (160/300/420/750) Health, (16/30/42/75) AP & AD. This is increased by 5% for each different opponent you have conquered.

Rogue (4) reworked: Rogue's damage bleeds their target for 60% bonus magic damage over 2.5 seconds.

Shurima is now a 2 / 4 / 6 / 9

Shurima: Every 4 seconds, Shurimans heal 5% max HP. After 8 seconds, select Shurimans Ascend and gain 20% max HP and 30% AS.

Shurima (2): Strongest Shuriman Ascends

Shurima (4) All Shurimans Ascend & 15% Ascension Bonus (23% HP 35% AS)

Shurima (6) Ascend at combat start & 45% Ascension Bonus (29% HP 44% AS)

Shurima (9) Ascend twice & 75% Ascension Bonus (35% HP 53% AS twice)

Slayer is now a 2 / 4 / 6

Slayers gain 12% Omnivamp and deal (6/16/36%) bonus damage, doubled against units below 66% Health.

Sorcerer AP: 20/50/80/120 ⇒ 25/50/90/135

Sorcerer Max HP explosion: 7/10/12/20% ⇒ 7/10/12/15%

Void Baron Shred & Sunder: 60% ⇒ 40%

Zaun (4): Gain 2 Chem Mods ⇒ Gain 2 Chem Mods & they overcharge

Zaun (6): Gain 3 Chem Mods & they overcharge ⇒ Gain 5 Chem mods & they overcharge

Zaun, Adaptive Implant Overcharge Stats: 60% ⇒ 50%

Zaun, Hextech Exoskeleton (REWORKED) Deal 12% more damage. Take 12% less damage. Every 5 seconds restore 15% of your max HP.

Zaun, Hextech Exoskeleton (OVERCHARGE) You are immune to CC and the heal is increased to 25% of your max HP.

Zaun, Robotic Arm (OVERCHARGE) Your attacks and abilities deal 25% additional damage as true damage

Zaun, Shimmer Injector Attack Speed: 25% ⇒ 35%

Zaun, Shimmer Injector Overcharge Heal: 100% ⇒ 80%

Zaun, Shimmer Injector Overcharge AS Bonus: 400% ⇒ 200%

Zaun, Unstable Chemtank HP Gained: 33% ⇒ 30%

Zaun, Unstable Chemtank Overcharge Damage: 35% ⇒ 25%

Zaun, Virulent Bioware (REWORKED) For 3 seconds after casting your ability, plague the enemies you damage causing them and enemies within 1 hex to take 18% more damage for 5 sec.

Zaun, Virulent Bioware (OVERCHARGE) Plague duration is increased to 10 seconds and deals 3.5% max HP magic damage per second.

Units: Tier 1

Cho’Gath Mana: 30/90 ⇒ 20/80

Cho’Gath Feast Base Damage: 250/335/450 ⇒ 270/370/500

Cho’Gath Feast lock out time reduced

Jhin is now an Ionia Vanquisher

Jhin Mana buff: 44/144 ⇒ 44/124

Kayle Divine Ascent Wave Shred: 40% ⇒ 20%

Kayle Divine Ascent Wave Damage: 25/30/45 ⇒ 30/40/60

Malzahar Call of the Void Damage: 205/310/460 ⇒ 220/330/500

Malzahar Call of the Void delay between casting and dealing damage shortened.

Orianna max Mana buff: 50/100 ⇒ 40/90

Poppy is now just Demacia Bastion

Poppy Health: 600 ⇒ 700

Poppy max Mana buff: 90/150 ⇒ 40/100

Poppy AD: 45 ⇒ 55

Poppy Steadfast Hammer Shield Amount: 310/330/350 ⇒ 250/300/350

Poppy Steadfast Hammer Shield Duration: 3 ⇒ 4 seconds

Samira Flair AD ratio: 200/200/210% ⇒ 190/190/200%

Units: Tier 2

Ashe is now a Freljord Vanquisher

Ashe AD: 50 ⇒ 55

Ashe Volley AD ratio: 160/160/170% ⇒ 160/165/175%

Galio Shield of Durand Channel Duration 4 ⇒ 2.5

Galio Shield of Durand Heal 350/400/450 ⇒ 300/350/400

Jinx Mana buff: 0/75 ⇒ 10/70

Swain REWORKED: Swain is no longer mana locked while his Demonflare ability is active. Instead, if he casts again while transformed, he’ll perform a burst, gaining 225/260/385 additional max Health and deal 100/160/240 magic damage to nearby enemies.

Swain initial transformation bonus Health: 375/450/650 ⇒ 325/375/550

Swain Demonflare Sustained Tick Damage: 35/50/75 ⇒ 25/40/60

Swain Mana nerf: 50/120 ⇒ 60/135

Swain Armor & MR: 50 ⇒ 45

Taliyah Mana: 0/60 ⇒ 20/60

Taliyah Seismic Shove active Knockup Damage: 160/240/370 ⇒ 180/270/410

Vi Blast Shield Sunder: 40% ⇒ 20%

Vi Blast Shield shield: 325/350/400 ⇒ 350/400/450

Vi Blast Shield AD ratio: 200% ⇒ 250%

Warwick REWORKED: When Warwick casts, instead of gaining an increased heal, he’ll instead gain +100% bonus Attack Speed.

Units: Tier 3

Darius is now a Noxus Juggernaut Vanquisher

Darius AD: 70 ⇒ 60

Darius AS: 0.75 ⇒ 0.7

Darius Noxian Guillotine AD ratio: 350% ⇒ 300%

Darius Noxian Guillotine Base Damage: 100/120/150 ⇒ 55/80/110

Ekko Phase Dive Damage: 300/450/675 ⇒ 270/405/610

Jayce Mana buff: 40/120 ⇒ 30/100

Jayce Acceleration Gate Damage: 240/240/250% AD ⇒ 255/255/265% AD

Jayce Acceleration Gate Ally Attack Speed: 20/25/30% ⇒ 15%

Jayce Acceleration Gate Self Attack Speed: 20% ⇒ 30/40/50%

Rek’Sai is now a Void Bruiser Slayer

Rek’Sai AD: 65 ⇒ 60

Rek’Sai Armor & MR: 40 ⇒ 45

Rek’Sai AS: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75

Rek’Sai Furious Bite AD ratio: 315% ⇒ 290/290/300%

Rek’Sai Furious Bite Empowered Spell Health Threshold: 70% ⇒ 66% (matches Slayer)

Rek’Sai Furious Bite no longer deals bonus damage on her enhanced bite. Enemies below 66% will just take her standard damage converted to true damage

Rek’Sai’s Furious Bite animation speed has been significantly increased her when not dashing through her target

Taric Radiance shield now only redirects 50% of the damage received by adjacent allies

Taric Radiance Shield: 550/650/750 ⇒ 500/580/680

Vel’Koz Plasma Fission Damage: 230/345/560 ⇒ 250/375/600

Units: Tier 4

Aphelios is now a Targon Gunner

Aphelios Armor & MR: 30 ⇒ 25

Aphelios AD: 65 ⇒ 60

Aphelios Range: 5 ⇒ 4 (Deadeye removal)

Aphelios AS: 0.8 ⇒ 0.75

Aphelios Chakram AD ratio: 10/10/30% ⇒ 6/6/15%

Aphelios Chakram Healing: 50% ⇒ 75%

Aphelios Moonblast AD ratio: 200/200/550% ⇒ 240/240/750%

Aphelios max Mana buff: 70/120 ⇒ 50/100

Kai’Sa Mana buff: 30/125 ⇒ 40/120

Nasus Attack Speed: 0.65 ⇒ 0.7

Nasus Armor & MR: 60 ⇒ 50

Nasus Soul Eater AD% Steal: 10% ⇒ 8%

Nasus Soul Eater Resistance Steal: 5/5/30 ⇒ 4/4/20

Nasus Soul Eater Enemies Stolen From: 4/5/9 ⇒ 4/5/7

Nasus Soul Eater empowered bonks AD ratio: 350/350/700% ⇒ 380/380/700%

Sejuani Health: 1000 ⇒ 1100

Shen Ionia Bonus damage reduction: 9% ⇒ 8%

Shen max Mana nerf: 70/150 ⇒ 90/170

Shen Ki Barrier Self Shield Amount: 350/450/2000 ⇒ 300/400/2000

Units: Tier 5

Aatrox Health: 1100 ⇒ 900

Aatrox Armor & MR: 70 ⇒ 60

Aatrox Darkin Omnivamp: 15% ⇒ 20%

Aatrox now benefits from Darkin even when he is alive

Aatrox now uses most damage dealt this fight as a tiebreaker when two units are equidistant

Bel’Veth Royal Maelstrom AD ratio: 65% ⇒ 70%

Bel’Veth Royal Maelstrom true Damage: 18/30/50 ⇒ 18/30/100

Bel’Veth Empress transformation now grants Bel’Veth significantly more movement speed at 3-star

K’Sante Mana nerf: 0/60 ⇒ 0/70

K’Sante Armor & MR: 60 ⇒ 50

Heimerdinger is now a Piltover Technogenius

Heimerdinger Apex Turret Upgrade, Shrink Module Sunder & Shred: 40/50/70% ⇒ 20/30/50%

Heimerdinger Apex Turret Upgrade, Shrink Module Shrink Duration: 6 ⇒ 4 seconds

Heimerdinger Apex Turret Upgrade, Mechano-Swarm Burn: 1/2/3% ⇒ 1/1/2%

Heimerdinger Apex Turret Upgrade, Mechano-Swarm Rocket Damage: 50/80/120 ⇒ 50/120/120

Ryze (Zaun Portal) Shred & Sunder: 40% ⇒ 20%

Ryze (Zaun Portal) Damage: 110/200/2006 ⇒ 125/230/2006

Sion Health: 1000 ⇒ 900

Sion Amor and MR: 60 ⇒ 65

Shred and Sunder

Critical strike conversion from excess crit over 100% has been increased from 50% to 80% conversion

Loot Adjustments

Reduced the chances of seeing an overwhelming amount of loot in one round.

Item Changes

The items have been divided into subcategories:

Components: Combine these to build core items

Core items: These are the standard, craftable items made from the base components. Each of these will focus on powering up the holder in exciting ways.

Radiant Items: Upgraded versions of core items

Artifact Items: Previously known as “Ornn Artifact” items; these are uncraftable items that present exciting, powerful item combinations and synergies.

Support Items: Uncraftable items focused on providing teamwide support and non-selfish outputs. All Support items will have a uniform 250 Health, and will be much more powerful than their core item versions.

Core Items

Evenshroud (Negatron Cloak + Giant’s Belt) Health: 150, Magic Resist: 20

Evenshroud: 30% Sunder enemies within 2 hexes. For the first 10s of combat, gain 20 Armor and Magic Resist.

Crownguard (Needlessly Large Rod + Chain Vest) Ability Power: 20, Armor: 20

Crownguard: Combat Start: Gain a shield equal to 30% of your maximum health for 8 seconds. When this shield breaks or expires, gain 40 additional Ability Power.

Night Harvester (Sparring Gloves + Chain Vest) Ability Power: 15, Attack Damage: 15%, Armor: 25, Crit Chance: 20%

Night Harvester: Deal 12% bonus damage. After falling below 60% max Health, increase this to 25% for the rest of combat.

Sterak’s Gage (BF Sword + Giant’s Belt) Health: 200, Attack Damage: 15%

Sterak’s Gage: Once per combat at 60% health, increase max health by 20% and gain 35% AD for the rest of combat.

Adaptive Helm (Tear of the Goddess + Negatron Cloak) Mana: 15, Ability Power: 15, Magic Resist: 20

Adaptive Helm: Combat Start: The holder gains bonus stats based on their starting position. 35 Armor and Magic Resist when placed in the front two rows or 20 Ability Power and gain 10 Mana every 3 seconds in the back two.

Nashor’s Tooth (Recurve Bow + Giant’s Belt) Ability Power: 30, Attack Speed: 10%, Health: 150

Nashor’s Tooth: After casting a spell, gain 40% Attack Speed for 5 seconds

Balances

Archangel’s Staff Mana: 30 ⇒ 15

Archangel’s Staff AP Per 5s: 20 ⇒ 25

Bramble Vest Critical Strike Reduction: 75% ⇒ 50%

Chalice of Power is no longer craftable. Chalice of Power has been moved to the Support Item Pool.

Dragon’s Claw MR: 75 ⇒ 65

Gargoyle’s Stoneplate Base Armor & MR: 30 ⇒ 25

Guardbreaker Ability Power: 20 ⇒ 10

Guardbreaker Attack Speed: 0% ⇒ 25%

Guardbreaker Attack Damage: 20% ⇒ 0%

Ionic Spark MR Shred: 50% ⇒ 30%

Ionic Spark MR: 20 ⇒ 25

Ionic Spark AP: 10 ⇒ 15

Last Whisper Sunder: 50% ⇒ 30%

Last Whisper AD: 10% ⇒ 15%

Last Whisper Attack Speed: 10% ⇒ 25%

Locket of the Iron Solari is no longer craftable. Locket has been moved to the Support Item Pool.

Protector’s Vow Armor & MR on Proc: 25 ⇒ 20

Rapid Firecannon Attack Speed: 55% ⇒ 33%

Rapid Firecannon Deal 12% bonus damage. (New)

Rapid Firecannon tooltip no longer states your attacks cannot miss.

Redemption bonus Heal Effect: 25% Reduced AoE damage ⇒ 10% Reduced damage from all sources

Shroud of Stillness is no longer craftable and has been moved to the Support Item Pool.

Statikk Shiv MR Shred: 50% ⇒ 30%

Statikk Shiv AS: 10% ⇒ 15%

Statikk Shiv AP: 15 ⇒ 20

Spear of Shojin Mana: 30 ⇒ 15

Spear of Shojin Attack Damage: 10% ⇒ 15%

Titan’s Resolve Armor & MR at Max stacks: 25 ⇒ 20

Zeke’s Herald is no longer craftable and has been moved to the Support Item Pool.

Zephyr is no longer craftable and has been moved to the Support Item Pool.

Zz’rot Portal is no longer craftable and has been moved to the Support Item Pool

Support Items

All Support Items grant +250 Health and no other combat stats. Focus on choosing the right effect for your team!

Aegis of the Legion (new) Combat Start: Empower all allies in the rows behind the holder, granting 30% Attack Speed and 15 Armor and Magic Resistance for 8 seconds.

Banshee’s Veil Start of combat: Grant the holder and allies within 1 hex of the same row immunity to crowd control for 18 seconds.

Chalice of Power Hex Range: 1 ⇒ 2

Chalice of Power Ability Power Granted: 20 ⇒ 18

Chalice of Power now grants affected allies 10 Mana at the start of combat.

Obsidian Cleaver Shred & Sunder: 50% ⇒ 30%

Obsidian Cleaver Shred & Sunde duration: 10 ⇒ 15 sec

Obsidian Cleaver now grants your team 10% AD and 10 Ability Power.

Locket of the Iron Solari Shield Value: 250

Locket of the Iron Solari Shield: Affected allies also gain 20 Armor and Magic Resist

Locket of the Iron Solari Shield duration: 4s ⇒ 20s

Needlessly Big Gem damage amplification scaling based on: player gold ⇒ flat 30%

Randuin’s Omen Armor & MR granted: 40 ⇒ 30

Shroud of Stillness now grants your team 60 Health.

Shroud of Stillness will not be offered until at least Stage 3

Virtue of the Martyr (new): Every 5 seconds, heal all allies equal to 7% of their max health. After the holder dies, increase this heal by 200% and continue the effect for 10 seconds.

Zeke’s Herald Hex Range: 1 ⇒ 2

Zeke’s Herald Attack Speed Granted: 15% ⇒ 25%

Zephyr now grants your team 8% Attack Speed

Zephyr will not be offered until at least Stage 3

Zz’Rot Portal moved to Support Item

Zz’Rot Portal Voidspawn HP Per Stage (2/3/4/5): 1000/1250/1500/1800 ⇒ 1000/1300/1600/1900

Zz’Rot Portal Voidspawn AD Per Stage (3/4/5): 90/110/130 ⇒ 80/105/130

Artifact Items

System Changes: Gold generating items will not be offered on Stage 4 and beyond

Eternal Winter Armor: 25 ⇒ 20

Goldmancer’s Staff Ability Power: 20 ⇒ 25

Goldmancer’s Staff Max Ability Power from Gold: 60 ⇒ 30

Hullcrusher Armor & MR: 40 ⇒ 35

Mogul’s Mail Added to Artifact Item Pool

Muramana Ability Power: 0 ⇒ 15

Obsidian Cleaver moved to Support

Randuin’s Sanctum moved to Support

Trickster’s Glass clone is now slightly transparent during the planning phase.

Zhonya’s Paradox Ability Power: 45 ⇒ 50

Radiant Items (New)

Equinox (Evenshroud) Health: 400, Magic Resist: 30

Equinox (Evenshroud) 30% Sunder enemies within 2 hexes. For the first 15s of combat, gain 50 Armor and Magic Resist.

Jak’Sho the Protean (Adaptive Helm) Mana: 15, Ability Power: 15, Magic Resist: 30

Jak’Sho the Protean (Adaptive Helm) Combat Start: The holder gains bonus stats regardless of their starting position. In the front Two Rows gain 45 Armor and Magic Resist. In the back two rows gain 35 Ability Power and 15 Mana every 3 seconds.

Midnight Reaper (Night Harvesterdvar) Ability Power: 25, Attack Damage: 25, Armor: 50, Crit Chance: 20%

Midnight Reaper (Night Harvester) Deal 20% bonus damage. After falling below 80% health, increase this to 45% for the rest of combat.

Royal Crownshield (Crownguard) Ability Power: 50 Armor: 40

Royal Crownshield (Crownguard) Combat Start: Gain a shield equal to 40% of your maximum health for 8 seconds. When this shield breaks or expires, gain 50 Ability Power.

Sterak’s Megashield (Sterak’s Gage) Health: 400, Attack Damage: 30%

Sterak’s Megashield (Sterak’s Gage) Once per combat at 60% health, increases max health by 30% and gains 55% AD for the rest of combat.

The Baron’s Gift (Nashor’s Tooth) Ability Power: 55, Attack Speed: 20%, Health: 200

The Baron’s Gift (Nashor’s Tooth) After casting a spell, gain 75% Attack Speed for 6 seconds.

Balances

Rosethorn Vest (Bramble Vest) Armor: 120 ⇒ 140

Rosethorn Vest (Bramble Vest) Crit Reduction: 100% ⇒ 70%

Brink of Dawn (Edge of Night) Trigger Threshold: Triggers on 60% AND 30%max Health ⇒ 60% max Health only

Brink of Dawn (Edge of Night) Trigger Attack Speed: 50% ⇒ 85%

Brink of Dawn (Edge of Night) After triggering, restore 100% of the holder’s missing health. (New)

Dragon’s Will (Dragon’s Claw) MR: 150 ⇒ 130

Dvarapala Stoneplate (Gargoyle Stoneplate) Base Armor & MR: 30 ⇒ 25

Dvarapala Stoneplate (Gargoyle Stoneplate) Armor and & MR per attacker: 30 ⇒ 25

Covalent Spark (Ionic Spark) Shred: 50% ⇒ 30%

Covalent Spark (Ionic Spark) MR: 20 ⇒ 25

Covalent Spark (Ionic Spark) AP: 10 ⇒ 15

Covalent Spark (Ionic Spark) Health Regen: 1% ⇒ 1.5%

Eternal Whisper (Last Whisper) Sunder: 50% ⇒ 30%

Eternal Whisper (Last Whisper) AD: 35% ⇒ 45%

Eternal Whisper (Last Whisper) AS: 20% ⇒ 25%

Bulwark’s Oath (Protector’s Vow) Armor & MR on Proc: 70 ⇒ 60

Absolution (Redemption) Damage Reduction: 25% AoE Damage ⇒ 15% All Damage

Rapid Lightcannon (Rapid Firecannon) Attack Speed: 120% ⇒ 70%

Rapid Lightcannon Deal 20% bonus damage. (New)

Runaan’s Tempest (Hurricane) Attack Damage: 30% ⇒ 35%

Spear of Hirana (Spear of Shojin) Attack Damage: 25% ⇒ 30%

Statikk Favor (Statikk Shiv) Shred: 50% ⇒ 30%

Statikk Favor (Statikk Shiv) AP: 40 ⇒ 50

Statikk Favor (Statikk Shiv) AS: 10% ⇒ 20%

Statikk Favor (Statikk Shiv) Zap Damage: 65 ⇒ 70

Titan’s Vow (Titan’s Resolve) Armor & MR at max stacks: 60 ⇒ 50

Willbreaker (Guardbreaker) Attack Speed: 0% ⇒ 50%

Augment Changes

Silver

Cybernetic Bulk: 250 HP ⇒ 225 HP

Cybernetic Leech: 13% ⇒ 10% Omnivamp

Healing Orbs I: 300 ⇒ 250 Heal

Iron Assets: 2 ⇒ 4 gold

Pandora’s Bench units that will be transformed are now locked in at the beginning of the round.

Seeing Double I has been replaced with Job’s Done: Gain 2 component anvils.

Social Distancing: 12% ⇒ 10% AD & AP

Tiny Power I: 7% ⇒ 6% Stats

Unified Resistance I Armor & MR Granted: 18 ⇒ 15

Well Earned Comforts I: 60 ⇒ 80 HP per item

Gold

A Cut Above is no longer offered on 3-2

A Cut Above chance to drop gold: 33% ⇒ 25%

All That Shimmers has been removed.

The following Shimmerscale (All That Shimmers) items will be moved to new categories: Mogul’s Mail - Artifact Item, Goldmancer’s Staff - Artifact Item, Needlessly Big Gem - Support Item

Adrenaline Rush (Juggernaut): 25% ⇒ 20% Max Damage

Chemtech Enhancements (Zaun)Adjacent Unit Bonus HP: 100 ⇒ 250

Contagion: 20% ⇒ 18% Damage Amp

Cybernetic Bulk II: 350 HP ⇒ 300 HP

Cybernetic Leech II: 18% ⇒ 15% Omnivamp

Demonflare (Swain carry augment) Damage amp per 100 health 4% ⇒ 3%.

Escort Quest: No longer offered on 3-2

Gargantuan Resolve: 35 ⇒ 40 Max Stacks

Riftwalk (Kassadin Carry) Ability Power Per Cast: 32 ⇒ 35

Idealism: 13% ⇒ 12% Damage amp

Infusion: 20 mana per 5 ⇒ 20 mana per 6

Know Your Enemy: 15/20% ⇒ 12/18% Damage Amp

Know Your Enemy is now mutually exclusive with Built Different.

Magic Wand: 20 AP ⇒ 18 AP

Medium Forge: 7 ⇒ 6 Gold

Ravenous Hunter (Warwick carry): Max Stacks: 40 ⇒ 45

Return on Investment: 20 ⇒ 18 rerolls

Parting Gifts now mutually exclusive with Endless Hordes.

Seeing Double Changed back to “Teaming Up”

Teaming Up II: Gain 1 random Support Item.

Sentinel’s Spirit (Ionia) Attack Speed: 15% ⇒ 10%

Sentinel’s Spirit (Ionia) Ionians Given: 3 ⇒ 2

Shurima’s Legacy Sun Disc magic damage 160-800 ⇒ 145-725

Shurima’s Legacy Shurimans Given: 3 ⇒ 2

Sleight of Hand: 30% AS ⇒ 200 HP & 20% AS

Social Distancing II: 20% ⇒ 16% AD & AP

Stable Evolution (Void): 3 ⇒ 2 Void units given

Stellacorns Blessing (Targon): 45% ⇒ 35% AS

Tactical Superiority: 5% ⇒ 4% Base AD & AP

Tactical Superiority will no longer be offered on round 2-1.

The Boss (Sett carry augment) Excess damage that puts Sett under 60% health is now ignored, so Sett will consistently only do 4 situps.

Three’s a Crowd: 111 ⇒ 100 HP per 3 cost

Total Domination (Noxus) Base Execute: 8% ⇒ 3%

Total Domination Noxians Given: 3 ⇒ 2

Two Healthy: 111 ⇒ 100 HP per 2 cost

Unified Resistance II: Armor & MR Granted: 30 ⇒ 25

What Doesn’t Kill You: 5 ⇒ 4 Losses per item

Winds of War (Galio Carry augment) REWORKED: Gain a Galio. Your strongest Galio's ability gets larger with each cast, and enemies hit take magic damage equal to 10% of his max Health each second.

You Have My Sword: 18% ⇒ 15% AD

You Have My Bow: 15% ⇒ 12% AS

Prismatic

Blinding Speed, Unleashed Arcana, Impenetrable Bulwark, Overwhelming Force: All gain an extra corresponding component.

Built Different III Health 270 - 600 ⇒ 300 - 550

Built Different III Attack Speed 50 -70 ⇒ 45 - 65

Buried Treasures III: 5 ⇒ 6 components

Cybernetic Leech III: 25% ⇒ 20% Omnivamp

Final Reservers Trigger Reward XP: 80 ⇒ 70

Final Reservers Trigger Reward Gold: Gain 40 gold ⇒ Set your gold to 66. When this triggers, excess gold above 66 is converted to experience.

Hedge Fund: Gold 22 >> 23

Infernal Contract: 85 ⇒ 75 gold

Seeing Double Changed back to “Teaming Up”

Teaming Up III: Gain 1 random Support Item, 12 Gold, and 2 Reforgers.

Social Distancing III: 30 ⇒ 25 AD & AP

Tiny Power III: 16 ⇒ 15% Stats

Gotta Go Fast BUGFIX: Gotta Go Fast tiers now have different movement speed bonuses as intended rather than the same movement speed bonus across all tiers.

Gotta Go Fast BUGFIX: Movespend Speed %s updated to reflect how much movement speed the units were actually getting, making the tooltip now read Move Speed: 40/70/110%

Trait Linked

Shadow Isles, Deadeye, and Yordle trait-linked Augments have been removed.

Glacial Breeze (Freljord) has been removed.

Challenger Crown Unit Granted : Kalista ⇒ Naafiri

Demacia Crown Unit Granted : Garen ⇒ Quinn

Freljord Soul Unit Granted : Lissandra ⇒ Ashe

Freljord Soul Item Granted: Archangel’s Staff ⇒ Redemption

Rogue Crown Unit Granted : Zed ⇒ Qiyana

Rogue Heart Unit Granted : Zed ⇒ Qiyana

Shurima Crown Unit Granted : Akshan ⇒ Naafiri

Slayer Crest Unit Granted : Kled ⇒ Qiyana

Slayer Crown Item Granted: Titan’s Resolve ⇒ Night Harvester

Slayer Crown Unit Granted : Kled ⇒ Quinn

Slayer Heart Unit Granted : Kled ⇒ Qiyana

Strategist Soul Item Granted: Chalice of Power ⇒ Night Harvester

Void Crown Item Granted: Zz’Rot Portal ⇒ Adaptive Helm

Bug Fixes

Riftwalker Kassadin can no longer attempt to blink to untargetable enemies.

Fixed a bug where Early Education and Endurance Training could temporarily behave incorrectly after starring up a unit.

Crown of Demacia can no longer be equipped to benched units in Double Up.

Fixed a bug that could cause Trickster’s Glass clone to become permanent under very specific circumstances.

Like a boss: Fixed a bug where The Boss could be offered at 3-2 even if you were fielding no Ionia or Juggernauts.

What The Forge no longer prevents effects from equipping temporary items (such as Noxus Ryze, Noxkraya, Binary Airdrop)

Fixed a bug where What The Forge could fail to provide its bonus health.

Shurima’s Legacy now functions properly when fighting a ghost army.

Icathian Rain (Chibi Kai’Sa’s boom) is no longer invisible.

This sums up the list of major changes in patch 13.18 of Teamfight Tactics. The Set 9.5 will go live on September 13, 2023.