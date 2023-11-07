Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 13.22 official notes: Ryze buffs, loot drops reworks, new player onboard system, and more

Riot Games has released the final patch of Set 9.5 for Teamfight Tactics. This update wraps up the season without giving much attention to gameplay and balancing changes. Instead, it focuses on buffing Champions and Traits. A new system is also introduced that matches new players up with bots in the first three matches so they can get a better understanding of the game.

This article provides an overview of Teamfight Tactics patch 13.22. You can find the detailed patch notes on Riot Games' official website.

Official notes for Teamfight Tactics mid-update patch 13.22

Expand Tweet

Gameplay changes

With Carousel gone, the starting unit you receive is now a random 4 or 5 cost. Units will be of the same cost for all players.

After the carousel round, Choncc will come by to give you special loot orbs. More and more rewards will be given out the later into the game it gets.

At 50 Tactician Health, the player will receive a large golden orb with some special items to help them catch back up.

Two new items were added! Choncc's Prowler's Claw and Choncc's Rocket-Propelled Fist. Expect to see these in special loot drops.

Loot drops and patterns have been updated.

Both Region Portals and Remastered Portals are available options.

Player Onboarding updates

New players will only be able to queue for Normals; all other queues will be locked

During a player’s first 3 games, new players will see bots in their games. These bots will adapt to their skill, providing a more gradual onramp to TFT.

Players will only see these bots in their first 3 games. Players WILL NOT encounter them in any queue after their first 3 games.

Established players who have already played more than 3 games of TFT won’t see any changes unless they queue with a new player, and they won’t be able to join any other queue besides Normals while in a Lobby with a new player.

Trait changes

Bilgewater Damage Amp: 33/60/70/135% ⇒ 40/60/70/135%

Bruiser Structure: 2/4/6 ⇒ 2/3/4/6

Bruiser HP: 10/40/80% ⇒ 10/12/45/80%

Freljord max Health True Damage: 8/15% ⇒ 10/18%

Gunner AD per Stack: 6/12/25% ⇒ 7/13/25%

Ixtal Electric Stun Duration: 2 ⇒ 3 seconds

Ixtal Stone Duration: 8 ⇒ 10 seconds

Ixtal Stone Heal: 750 ⇒ 900

Ixtal Wind Duration: 4/5 ⇒ 5/10 seconds

Ixtal Wind AS: 40/100% ⇒ 50/100%

Zaun Adaptive Implant AD/AP & Omnivamp: 35% ⇒ 40%

Zaun Adaptive Implant Overcharge amount: 50% ⇒ 60%

Zaun Hextech Exoskeleton Base Heal: 15% ⇒ 20%

Zaun Hextech Exoskeleton Overcharge Heal: 25% ⇒ 30%

Zaun Robotic Arm Overcharge: 25% ⇒ 30%

Zaun Shimmer Injector Base AS & Heal: 35% ⇒ 44%

Zaun Virulent Bioware Base Damage: 18% ⇒ 20%

Zaun Virulent Bioware Overcharge Max HP: 4% ⇒ 6%

Units: Tier 1

Illaoi max Mana buff: 40/80 ⇒ 30/70

Illaoi Harsh LessonDamage: 220/330/500 ⇒ 250/375/560

Milio Mana: 20/70 ⇒ 0/60

Milio Ultra Mega Fire Kick!!! current target Damage: 190/285/425 ⇒ 220/330/500

Orianna Command: Protect Shield: 225/250/325 ⇒ 200/225/275

Orianna Command: Protect Damage: 260/390/585 ⇒ 290/435/650

Poppy Steadfast Hammer Damage: 140/210/315 ⇒ 160/240/360

Units: Tier 2

Kassadin Force Pulse Damage: 135/200/300 ⇒ 160/240/360

Naafiri AS: 0.75 ⇒ 0.8

Naafiri Eviscerate AD ratio: 145/155/165% ⇒ 175/175/180%

Soraka AD: 55 ⇒ 66

Soraka Astral Infusion Heal: 150/170/200 ⇒ 140/160/180

Soraka Astral Infusion Damage: 115/165/260 ⇒ 120/180/280

Taliyah Seismic Shove Damage: 200/300/450 ⇒ 220/330/495

Vi Mana buff: 0/80 ⇒ 20/70

Vi Blast Shield damage AD ratio: 250% ⇒ 300%

Units: Tier 3

Darius AD: 65 ⇒ 70

Darius max Mana buff: 30/90 ⇒ 20/80

Karma Mana buff: 0/50 ⇒ 0/45

Karma Inner Flame Damage: 180/270/440 ⇒ 200/300/470

Rek’Sai Furious Bite mark true Damage ratio: 190/195/200% ⇒ 240/240/250%

Units: Tier 4

Fiora Mana buff: 70/140 ⇒ 60/120

Silco Mana buff: 0/45 ⇒ 0/30

Silco Undercity Tactics Damage: 85/125/425 ⇒ 65/100/400

Silco Undercity Tactics Healing: 20/30/120 ⇒ 20/25/120

Units: Tier 5

Ahri Essence Thief wave Damage: 230/350/1888 ⇒ 260/390/1999

Bel’Veth’s Royal Maelstrom now targets all enemies at 3-stars

Bel’Veth’s Royal Maelstrom base Lashes: 6/6/30 ⇒ 6/6/25

Heimerdinger Apex Turret Mechano Swarm Rocket Damage: 50/120/120 ⇒ 50/200/200

Heimerdinger Apex Turret Refractor Beam Damage Amp: 10/40/80% ⇒ 20/50/100%

Heimerdinger Apex Turret Refractor Beam now allows the turret’s ability to critically strike if Heimerdinger’s ability can, and lets Heimerdinger share his critical strike chance with the turret.

Ryze (Bilgewater) max Mana buff: 30/90 ⇒ 0/75

Ryze (Bilgewater) Chance for Loot: 5/7.5/100% ⇒ 5/10/100%

Ryze (Bilgewater) Chance for Gold: 10/15/100% ⇒ 10/20/100%

Ryze (Bilgewater) Size scaling per gold: 1% ⇒ 2%

Ryze (Noxus) max Mana buff: 70/120 ⇒ 40/100

Ryze (Noxus) Number of Axes: 4/5/12 ⇒ 5/5/15

Ryze (Piltover) Mana buff: 30/90 ⇒ 15/75

Ryze (Piltover) shared Damage: 15/30/500% ⇒ 30/30/500%

Ryze (Piltover) area duration: 3/4/8 ⇒ 5/5/10 sec

Ryze (Shurima) Mana buff: 90/150 ⇒ 60/120

Ryze (Shurima) chance to spawn gold: 20/35/100% ⇒ 35/50/100%

Ryze (Shurima) chance to Spawn item: 2/5/30% ⇒ 5/10/50%

Ryze (Bandle City) Mana buff: 30/75 ⇒ 30/65

Ryze (Demacia) Mana buff: 50/110 ⇒ 50/100

Ryze (Freljord) max Mana buff: 30/65 ⇒ 15/60

Ryze (Ionia) Mana buff: 50/125 ⇒ 30/100

Ryze (Ixtal) max Mana buff: 60/120 ⇒ 30/100

Ryze (Shadow Isles) max Mana buff: 40/80 ⇒ 30/70

Ryze (Targon) Mana buff: 30/100 >> 30/90

Ryze (Zaun) max Mana buff: 40/100 ⇒ 30/90

Region Portal changes

Scuttle Puddle and Beats By Scuttle have been re-enabled. Rejoice!

Scuttle Dragon (XL Scuttle Crab) now drops more gold and an additional item!

Overtime balances

URF Overtime buff no longer grants bonus AP or AD.

Overtime now grants a stacking buff every second that gives 10% more damage, 10% more attack speed, 10% less healing and shielding received (capped at 70%), 10% less crowd control duration (capped at 70%).

Also grants a flat movement speed bonus (unchanged)

Bug Fix

Nashor’s Tooth and the Baron’s Gift can no longer be placed on mana-less champions.

These are all the major changes included in patch 13.22 of Teamfight Tactics.