Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 13.23 official notes: Set 10 Remix Rumble - Summoner name changes, rank reworks, leveling system upgrades, and more

Riot Games has released patch 13.23 for Teamfight Tactics, which features the launch of Set 10: Remix Rumble. This update has some of the biggest changes in the game's history. In this patch, the required XP to level up has been adjusted, and level 10 has been introduced in matches. Additionally, shop odds have been adjusted to provide a clearer approach.

This article takes a look at the Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 13.23 official notes.

Official notes for Teamfight Tactics patch 13.23

Summoner name transfer

The Summoner Names have been shifted to Riot IDs.

Ranked changes and rewards

Climbing will be slightly easier & faster to rank up to Platinum & below

Higher ranks may take longer because we have a longer season (no mid-set reset). We’re adjusting the climb to fit its new length (but not exactly in a 1:1)

Emerald Tier is here

Inactivity penalty changed! Days banked 10 ⇒ 14 (aka Masters+ players can now enjoy a full 2 weeks off)

LP Decay adjusted! For Master, the new penalty for inactivity will be -50 LP (from -250)

LP Decay adjusted! For Grandmaster, the new penalty for inactivity will be -150 LP (from -250)

LP Decay for Challenger players remains the same, -250LP

When Remix Rumble goes live in your region, you'll be able to start climbing the ladder immediately

Depending on your rank in the previous season, you will start anywhere from Iron II to Bronze IV. This is true for both Double Up and Standard ranked.

You will get 5 provisional matches after the reset, meaning you will not lose any LP for sub-top 4 placements in your first 5 ranked games of the new stage. You'll also gain extra LP for finishing top 4, so best of luck!

Your Hyper rating will be reset to 500

Headliner

Purchases at 2 stars from the shop

Add an additional plus one to one of their traits

Have unique Headliner bonuses

Appear in every shop when you do not have a Headliner

Appear in 1 in 4 shops even when you DO have a Headliner (pivoting is welcome)

You must sell your current Headliner to purchase a new one

Headliners take 3 units from the pool

Headliners have a small amount of bad luck protection (you won't see the same ones consecutively)

Headliners for units with less than half their total unit copies in the pool are not offered

Portal changes

Vote for 1 of 3 Portals at the start of the game to modify the game’s rules.

Portal categories: Augments, Gold, Champions, Items, Combat, Unique, Headliner

Leveling reworks

Level 10 is now the max level you can achieve at any point

Level 5 to 6: 24 ⇒ 20xp

Level 6 to 7: 40 ⇒ 36xp

Level 7 to 8: 60 ⇒ 48xp

Level 8 to 9: 84 ⇒ 80xp

Level 9 to 10: 100 ⇒ 84xp

Total XP needs to hit max: 228 ⇒ 288

Shop odd adjustments

Level 6: 25/40/30/5/0% ⇒ 30/40/25/5/0%

Level 7: 19/30/40/10/1% ⇒ 19/35/35/10/1%

Level 8: 16/20/35/25/4% ⇒ 18/25/36/18/3%

Level 9: 9/15/30/30/16% ⇒ 10/20/25/35/10%

Level 10: 5/10/20/40/25 (No change)

Unit pool changes

1-cost copies: 29 ⇒ 22

2-cost copies: 22 ⇒ 20

3-cost copies: 18 ⇒ 17

4-cost copies: 12 ⇒ 10

5-cost copies: 10 ⇒ 9

Player damage reworks

Base Stage Damage: 0/3/4/6/9/15 ⇒ 0/3/5/7/9/15

4th Unit Alive: 2 ⇒ 1 Damage

Mana generation

Mana gained from post-mitigation damage: 7% ⇒ 5%

Loot

Duplicators are now less likely to show up from bonus orbs.

Critical Strike Chance

Excess Critical Strike Chance is now converted at 50% instead of the increased 80% from Horizonbound

Target Dummies adjustments

All Target Dummy Base HP: 700 ⇒ 625

Carousel rework

Carousels can no longer contain duplicate Emblems.

Augments

Additions

Best Friends I/II

Clear Mind

Cluttered Mind

Cybernetic Uplink I/II/III

Keepers I/II

Removals

All Natural I/II

Cybernetic Leech I/II/III

Early Education

Endurance Training

Enshrouding Stillness

Hustler

Lesser Jeweled Lotus

Unburdened I/II

Wandering Trainer

Adjustments

AFK Gold: 22 ⇒ 18

Binary Airdrop will now use the champion’s item recommendations to pick the airdrop item. This item can not be the same as an item that the champion has already equipped.

Birthday Present Gold Per Level Up: 1 ⇒ 0

Blood Money 1g per 3 HP Lost ⇒ 3g per 10 HP Lost

Bronze/Silver/Golden Ticket renamed Silver/Golden/Prismatic Ticket to correspond with their Augment tier

Caretakers Chosen Radiant Armory Given: Level 7 ⇒ Level 8

A Cut Above Deathblade kill gold drop proc Chance: 25% ⇒ 20%

Cutting Corners XP Reduction: 3 ⇒ 4

Cybernetic Bulk I/II/III HP: 225/300/500 ⇒ 222/333/555

Healing Orbs Heal: 250/500 ⇒ 225/450

Hedge Fund/+/++ Gold: 23/32/44 ⇒ 20/30/40

Late Game Specialist Gold: 44 ⇒ 30

Level Up! can now only be shown on 2-1

Level Up! Initial XP: 2 ⇒ 8

Level Up! Bonus XP on Purchase: 3 ⇒ 2

Lucky Gloves will now use the champion’s item recommendations to pick the “ideal” items

Lucky Gloves: Both of the Thief’s Gloves items will be picked from the pool of 8 recommended items

Lucky Gloves: The two items will never be the same item

New Recruit now grants a Champion Duplicator

Parting Gifts Tier: Gold ⇒ Silver

Parting Gifts Shield: 50% ⇒ 10%

Red Buff has been renamed to Blistering Strikes

Risky Moves Gold: 33 ⇒ 30

Tiniest Titan Gold Per Turn: 2 ⇒ 1

Two Healthy Health per 2-cost: 100 ⇒ 110

Three’s a Crowd HP per 3-cost: 100 ⇒ 85

Young Wild & Free: 1 component ⇒ 3 gold

Item changes

Core Items

Bramble Vest Armor: 75 ⇒ 55

Bramble Vest Damage: 75/100/150/200 (by star level) ⇒ 100

Bramble Vest new: Grants 5% max health.

Bramble Vest new: Take 8% reduced damage from attacks.

Bramble Vest no longer reduces Critical Strike Damage

Blue Buff Ability Power: 25 ⇒ 20

Blue Buff no longer grants 10 Mana after Takedowns within 3 seconds of casting their ability.

Blue Buff new: After a takedown, deal 15% increased damage for 8 seconds.

Deathblade Attack Damage: 66 ⇒ 55

Deathblade new: Grants 8% bonus damage

Dragon’s Claw Magic Resist: 65 ⇒ 55

Dragon’s Claw new: Grants 5% max health.

Infinity Edge new: If the holder’s spells can already critically strike, gain 10% Critical Strike Damage

Guinsoo’s Rageblade Attack Speed: 18% ⇒ 15%

Guinsoo’s Rageblade AS Per Attack: 4% ⇒ 5%

Jeweled Gauntlet new: If the holder’s spells can already critically strike, gain 10% Critical Strike Damage

Morellonomicon new: Burn and Wound apply on Ability and Attack damage.

Quicksilver Magic Resist: 30 ⇒ 20

Quicksilver CC Immunity: 18s ⇒ 14s

Quicksilver new: While CC Immune, gain 6% Attack Speed every 2 seconds (the AS lasts after immunity ends).

Night Harvester replaced with Steadfast Heart

Rabadon’s Deathcap Ability Power: 70 ⇒ 60

Rabadon’s Deathcap new: Grants 8% bonus damage

Rapid Firecannon replaced with Red Buff

New Red Buff Attack Speed: 45%

Red Buff no longer grants +1 Range

Red Buff Bonus Damage: 8% ⇒ 8% (unchanged)

Red Buff Attacks and Abilities 1% Burn and 33% Wound targets for 5s.

newSteadfast Heart: 200 HP, 20 Armor, 20% Crit Chance

Steadfast Heart: Take 8% reduced damage. While above 50% Health, take 15% reduced damage instead.

Warmog’s Armor Health: 800 ⇒ 650

Warmog’s Armor new +8% Max HP

Artifact items

Deathfire Grasp Mana: 30 ⇒ 15

Deathfire Grasp Ability Power: 50 ⇒ 45

Diamond Hands has been added to the Artifact pool

Diamond Hands Health: 300 ⇒ 400

Diamond Hands Gold Per Proc: 2 ⇒ 1

Gambler’s Blade has been added to the Artifact pool

Gambler’s Blade AP: 20 ⇒ 10

Gambler’s Blade AS: 15% ⇒ 20%

Gambler’s Blade Gold Cap: 60 ⇒ 30

Gambler’s Blade Trigger Chance: 6% ⇒ 4%

Gold Collector Gold Chance: 40% ⇒ 45%

Goldmancer’s Staff Mana: 0 ⇒ 15

Hullcrusher Bonus Health: 550 ⇒ 600

Mogul’s Mail Health: 150 ⇒ 200

Sniper’s Focus Damage Increase Per Hex: 8% ⇒ 9%

Support items

Banshee’s Veil Attack Speed: 15% ⇒ 25%

Radiant items

Baron’s Gift (Nashor’s Tooth) AS on Proc: 60% ⇒ 80%

Blue Blessing (Blue Buff): No longer grants 20 Mana after Takedowns within 3 seconds of casting their ability.

Blue Blessing: After a takedown, deal 25% increased damage for 12 seconds.

Blue Blessing AP: 50 ⇒ 60

Covalent Spark (Ionic Spark) MR: 25 ⇒ 50

Dragon’s Will (Dragon’s Claw) Magic Resist: 130 ⇒ 115

Dragon’s Will Grants 8% max health.

Equinox (Evenshroud) Health: 400 ⇒ 500

Equinox Hex Range: 2 ⇒ 3

Guinsoo’s Reckoning (Rageblade) Attack Speed Per Attack: 8% ⇒ 10%

Luminous Deathblade (You know this one) Attack Damage: 125% ⇒ 105%

Luminous Deathblade grants 12% bonus damage

More More-ellonomicon (what could this be?) Burn and Wound apply on Ability and Attack damage.

More More-ellonomicon AP: 40 ⇒ 50

Quickestsilver (Quicksilver) Magic Resist: 40 ⇒ 30

Quickestsilver: For 14s, gain 7% Attack Speed every 2 seconds.

Rabadon’s Ascended Deathcap (Rabadon’s Deathcap) Ability Power: 130 ⇒ 110

Rabadon’s Ascended Deathca grants 12% bonus damage

Rapid Lightcannon: Name and icon replaced with Crest of Cinders (Red Buff)

Crest of Cinders (Red Buff) no longer grants +2 Range

Crest of Cinders Bonus Damage: 12% ⇒ 10%

Crest of Cinders Attack Speed: 50% ⇒ 70%

Crest of Cinders Attacks 3% Burn and 50% Wound targets.

Rosethorn Vest (Bramble Vest) Armor: 140 ⇒ 120

Rosethorn Vest Damage: 150/175/225/400 ⇒ 175

Rosethorn Vest Grants 8% max health.

Rosethorn Vest Take 20% reduced damage from attacks.

Rosethorn Vest no longer reduces Critical Strike Damage

Royal Crownshield (Crownguard) HP: 100 ⇒ 250

Spirit of the Colossus (Steadfast Heart): 500 HP, 40 Armor, 20% Crit Chance

Spirit of the Colossus: Take 9% reduced damage. While above 40% Health, take 18% reduced damage instead.

Warmog’s Pride (Warmog’s Armor) Health: 1300 ⇒ 1000

Warmog’s Pride: gain 12% max health.

This sums up the list of changes in patch 13.23 of Teamfight Tactics. Set 10 will go live on November 21, 2023.