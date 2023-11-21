Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 13.23 official notes: Set 10 Remix Rumble - Summoner name changes, rank reworks, leveling system upgrades, and more

Riot Games has released patch 13.23 for Teamfight Tactics, which features the launch of Set 10: Remix Rumble. This update has some of the biggest changes in the game's history. In this patch, the required XP to level up has been adjusted, and level 10 has been introduced in matches. Additionally, shop odds have been adjusted to provide a clearer approach.
This article takes a look at the Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 13.23 official notes.
Official notes for Teamfight Tactics patch 13.23
Summoner name transfer
- The Summoner Names have been shifted to Riot IDs.
Ranked changes and rewards
- Climbing will be slightly easier & faster to rank up to Platinum & below
- Higher ranks may take longer because we have a longer season (no mid-set reset). We’re adjusting the climb to fit its new length (but not exactly in a 1:1)
- Emerald Tier is here
- Inactivity penalty changed! Days banked 10 ⇒ 14 (aka Masters+ players can now enjoy a full 2 weeks off)
- LP Decay adjusted! For Master, the new penalty for inactivity will be -50 LP (from -250)
- LP Decay adjusted! For Grandmaster, the new penalty for inactivity will be -150 LP (from -250)
- LP Decay for Challenger players remains the same, -250LP
- When Remix Rumble goes live in your region, you'll be able to start climbing the ladder immediately
- Depending on your rank in the previous season, you will start anywhere from Iron II to Bronze IV. This is true for both Double Up and Standard ranked.
- You will get 5 provisional matches after the reset, meaning you will not lose any LP for sub-top 4 placements in your first 5 ranked games of the new stage. You'll also gain extra LP for finishing top 4, so best of luck!
- Your Hyper rating will be reset to 500
Headliner
- Purchases at 2 stars from the shop
- Add an additional plus one to one of their traits
- Have unique Headliner bonuses
- Appear in every shop when you do not have a Headliner
- Appear in 1 in 4 shops even when you DO have a Headliner (pivoting is welcome)
- You must sell your current Headliner to purchase a new one
- Headliners take 3 units from the pool
- Headliners have a small amount of bad luck protection (you won't see the same ones consecutively)
- Headliners for units with less than half their total unit copies in the pool are not offered
Portal changes
- Vote for 1 of 3 Portals at the start of the game to modify the game’s rules.
- Portal categories: Augments, Gold, Champions, Items, Combat, Unique, Headliner
Leveling reworks
- Level 10 is now the max level you can achieve at any point
- Level 5 to 6: 24 ⇒ 20xp
- Level 6 to 7: 40 ⇒ 36xp
- Level 7 to 8: 60 ⇒ 48xp
- Level 8 to 9: 84 ⇒ 80xp
- Level 9 to 10: 100 ⇒ 84xp
- Total XP needs to hit max: 228 ⇒ 288
Shop odd adjustments
- Level 6: 25/40/30/5/0% ⇒ 30/40/25/5/0%
- Level 7: 19/30/40/10/1% ⇒ 19/35/35/10/1%
- Level 8: 16/20/35/25/4% ⇒ 18/25/36/18/3%
- Level 9: 9/15/30/30/16% ⇒ 10/20/25/35/10%
- Level 10: 5/10/20/40/25 (No change)
Unit pool changes
- 1-cost copies: 29 ⇒ 22
- 2-cost copies: 22 ⇒ 20
- 3-cost copies: 18 ⇒ 17
- 4-cost copies: 12 ⇒ 10
- 5-cost copies: 10 ⇒ 9
Player damage reworks
- Base Stage Damage: 0/3/4/6/9/15 ⇒ 0/3/5/7/9/15
- 4th Unit Alive: 2 ⇒ 1 Damage
Mana generation
- Mana gained from post-mitigation damage: 7% ⇒ 5%
Loot
- Duplicators are now less likely to show up from bonus orbs.
Critical Strike Chance
- Excess Critical Strike Chance is now converted at 50% instead of the increased 80% from Horizonbound
Target Dummies adjustments
- All Target Dummy Base HP: 700 ⇒ 625
Carousel rework
- Carousels can no longer contain duplicate Emblems.
Augments
Additions
- Best Friends I/II
- Clear Mind
- Cluttered Mind
- Cybernetic Uplink I/II/III
- Keepers I/II
Removals
- All Natural I/II
- Cybernetic Leech I/II/III
- Early Education
- Endurance Training
- Enshrouding Stillness
- Hustler
- Lesser Jeweled Lotus
- Unburdened I/II
- Wandering Trainer
Adjustments
- AFK Gold: 22 ⇒ 18
- Binary Airdrop will now use the champion’s item recommendations to pick the airdrop item. This item can not be the same as an item that the champion has already equipped.
- Birthday Present Gold Per Level Up: 1 ⇒ 0
- Blood Money 1g per 3 HP Lost ⇒ 3g per 10 HP Lost
- Bronze/Silver/Golden Ticket renamed Silver/Golden/Prismatic Ticket to correspond with their Augment tier
- Caretakers Chosen Radiant Armory Given: Level 7 ⇒ Level 8
- A Cut Above Deathblade kill gold drop proc Chance: 25% ⇒ 20%
- Cutting Corners XP Reduction: 3 ⇒ 4
- Cybernetic Bulk I/II/III HP: 225/300/500 ⇒ 222/333/555
- Healing Orbs Heal: 250/500 ⇒ 225/450
- Hedge Fund/+/++ Gold: 23/32/44 ⇒ 20/30/40
- Late Game Specialist Gold: 44 ⇒ 30
- Level Up! can now only be shown on 2-1
- Level Up! Initial XP: 2 ⇒ 8
- Level Up! Bonus XP on Purchase: 3 ⇒ 2
- Lucky Gloves will now use the champion’s item recommendations to pick the “ideal” items
- Lucky Gloves: Both of the Thief’s Gloves items will be picked from the pool of 8 recommended items
- Lucky Gloves: The two items will never be the same item
- New Recruit now grants a Champion Duplicator
- Parting Gifts Tier: Gold ⇒ Silver
- Parting Gifts Shield: 50% ⇒ 10%
- Red Buff has been renamed to Blistering Strikes
- Risky Moves Gold: 33 ⇒ 30
- Tiniest Titan Gold Per Turn: 2 ⇒ 1
- Two Healthy Health per 2-cost: 100 ⇒ 110
- Three’s a Crowd HP per 3-cost: 100 ⇒ 85
- Young Wild & Free: 1 component ⇒ 3 gold
Item changes
Core Items
- Bramble Vest Armor: 75 ⇒ 55
- Bramble Vest Damage: 75/100/150/200 (by star level) ⇒ 100
- Bramble Vest new: Grants 5% max health.
- Bramble Vest new: Take 8% reduced damage from attacks.
- Bramble Vest no longer reduces Critical Strike Damage
- Blue Buff Ability Power: 25 ⇒ 20
- Blue Buff no longer grants 10 Mana after Takedowns within 3 seconds of casting their ability.
- Blue Buff new: After a takedown, deal 15% increased damage for 8 seconds.
- Deathblade Attack Damage: 66 ⇒ 55
- Deathblade new: Grants 8% bonus damage
- Dragon’s Claw Magic Resist: 65 ⇒ 55
- Dragon’s Claw new: Grants 5% max health.
- Infinity Edge new: If the holder’s spells can already critically strike, gain 10% Critical Strike Damage
- Guinsoo’s Rageblade Attack Speed: 18% ⇒ 15%
- Guinsoo’s Rageblade AS Per Attack: 4% ⇒ 5%
- Jeweled Gauntlet new: If the holder’s spells can already critically strike, gain 10% Critical Strike Damage
- Morellonomicon new: Burn and Wound apply on Ability and Attack damage.
- Quicksilver Magic Resist: 30 ⇒ 20
- Quicksilver CC Immunity: 18s ⇒ 14s
- Quicksilver new: While CC Immune, gain 6% Attack Speed every 2 seconds (the AS lasts after immunity ends).
- Night Harvester replaced with Steadfast Heart
- Rabadon’s Deathcap Ability Power: 70 ⇒ 60
- Rabadon’s Deathcap new: Grants 8% bonus damage
- Rapid Firecannon replaced with Red Buff
- New Red Buff Attack Speed: 45%
- Red Buff no longer grants +1 Range
- Red Buff Bonus Damage: 8% ⇒ 8% (unchanged)
- Red Buff Attacks and Abilities 1% Burn and 33% Wound targets for 5s.
- newSteadfast Heart: 200 HP, 20 Armor, 20% Crit Chance
- Steadfast Heart: Take 8% reduced damage. While above 50% Health, take 15% reduced damage instead.
- Warmog’s Armor Health: 800 ⇒ 650
- Warmog’s Armor new +8% Max HP
Artifact items
- Deathfire Grasp Mana: 30 ⇒ 15
- Deathfire Grasp Ability Power: 50 ⇒ 45
- Diamond Hands has been added to the Artifact pool
- Diamond Hands Health: 300 ⇒ 400
- Diamond Hands Gold Per Proc: 2 ⇒ 1
- Gambler’s Blade has been added to the Artifact pool
- Gambler’s Blade AP: 20 ⇒ 10
- Gambler’s Blade AS: 15% ⇒ 20%
- Gambler’s Blade Gold Cap: 60 ⇒ 30
- Gambler’s Blade Trigger Chance: 6% ⇒ 4%
- Gold Collector Gold Chance: 40% ⇒ 45%
- Goldmancer’s Staff Mana: 0 ⇒ 15
- Hullcrusher Bonus Health: 550 ⇒ 600
- Mogul’s Mail Health: 150 ⇒ 200
- Sniper’s Focus Damage Increase Per Hex: 8% ⇒ 9%
Support items
- Banshee’s Veil Attack Speed: 15% ⇒ 25%
Radiant items
- Baron’s Gift (Nashor’s Tooth) AS on Proc: 60% ⇒ 80%
- Blue Blessing (Blue Buff): No longer grants 20 Mana after Takedowns within 3 seconds of casting their ability.
- Blue Blessing: After a takedown, deal 25% increased damage for 12 seconds.
- Blue Blessing AP: 50 ⇒ 60
- Covalent Spark (Ionic Spark) MR: 25 ⇒ 50
- Dragon’s Will (Dragon’s Claw) Magic Resist: 130 ⇒ 115
- Dragon’s Will Grants 8% max health.
- Equinox (Evenshroud) Health: 400 ⇒ 500
- Equinox Hex Range: 2 ⇒ 3
- Guinsoo’s Reckoning (Rageblade) Attack Speed Per Attack: 8% ⇒ 10%
- Luminous Deathblade (You know this one) Attack Damage: 125% ⇒ 105%
- Luminous Deathblade grants 12% bonus damage
- More More-ellonomicon (what could this be?) Burn and Wound apply on Ability and Attack damage.
- More More-ellonomicon AP: 40 ⇒ 50
- Quickestsilver (Quicksilver) Magic Resist: 40 ⇒ 30
- Quickestsilver: For 14s, gain 7% Attack Speed every 2 seconds.
- Rabadon’s Ascended Deathcap (Rabadon’s Deathcap) Ability Power: 130 ⇒ 110
- Rabadon’s Ascended Deathca grants 12% bonus damage
- Rapid Lightcannon: Name and icon replaced with Crest of Cinders (Red Buff)
- Crest of Cinders (Red Buff) no longer grants +2 Range
- Crest of Cinders Bonus Damage: 12% ⇒ 10%
- Crest of Cinders Attack Speed: 50% ⇒ 70%
- Crest of Cinders Attacks 3% Burn and 50% Wound targets.
- Rosethorn Vest (Bramble Vest) Armor: 140 ⇒ 120
- Rosethorn Vest Damage: 150/175/225/400 ⇒ 175
- Rosethorn Vest Grants 8% max health.
- Rosethorn Vest Take 20% reduced damage from attacks.
- Rosethorn Vest no longer reduces Critical Strike Damage
- Royal Crownshield (Crownguard) HP: 100 ⇒ 250
- Spirit of the Colossus (Steadfast Heart): 500 HP, 40 Armor, 20% Crit Chance
- Spirit of the Colossus: Take 9% reduced damage. While above 40% Health, take 18% reduced damage instead.
- Warmog’s Pride (Warmog’s Armor) Health: 1300 ⇒ 1000
- Warmog’s Pride: gain 12% max health.
This sums up the list of changes in patch 13.23 of Teamfight Tactics. Set 10 will go live on November 21, 2023.
